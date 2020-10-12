75ºF

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/12/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Texas Caviar

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch fresh cilantro
  • 5 Roma tomatoes
  • 1 medium yellow onion peeled and roughly chopped
  • 1/2 red onion peeled and roughly chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 whole medium jalapeno pepper seeded
  • 1 15-oz. can black beans drained
  • 1 15-oz. can black eyed peas drained
  • 1 15-oz. can whole kernel corn drained
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Wash cilantro and remove stems.
  2. Roughly chop tomatoes, onions, garlic, and jalapeno. Place it in the bowl of a food processor with the cilantro and process until slightly chunky and ingredients are well incorporated. If you don’t have a food processor, chop everything by hand.
  3. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in beans, black eyed peas, corn, green onions, olive oil and red wine vinegar.
  4. Cover and refrigerate for six hours, stirring occasionally.
  5. Season with salt and pepper to taste just before serving.

TUESDAY

Cream of Tomato Soup

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 medium onion diced
  • 1 garlic clove minced
  • 3/4 cup dry white wine
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon dry ground mustard
  • 2 ½ cups chicken stock
  • 2 cans (15 oz. each) crushed or diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 bunch fresh thyme or one teaspoon dried
  • 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 cup whole milk or heavy cream
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Heat butter and oil together in a large stockpot over medium high heat.
  2. Once butter has melted, add onions. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1-3 additional minutes until the onion is softened.
  3. Add the wine and cook approximately 4-6 minutes. Decrease heat to low.
  4. Stir in flour and dry mustard. Cook two minutes to get rid of the raw taste of the flour.
  5. Gradually add chicken stock, stirring constantly to prevent lumps.
  6. Add tomatoes, thyme, tomato paste, and sugar.
  7. Bring soup to a boil, then reduce heat a simmer, cover and simmer for for 15 minutes.
  8. Place a fine mesh colander over a large mixing bowl. Strain the soup through the colander into the bowl, scraping the bottom of the colander with a large spoon. Discard solids left in the colander. Return soup to the pot.
  9. Add cream and heat through.
  10. Season with salt and pepper to preference. Garnish with fresh thyme leaves if desired.

WEDNESDAY

Black and Blue Steak Salad

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons water
  • ½ cup chopped pecans
  • 4 cups fresh spring lettuce salad greens
  • 1 red bell pepper cut into thin strips
  • 1 yellow bell pepper cut into thin strips
  • 1 cup chopped broccoli florets
  • ½ cup diced tomato
  • ½ cup blue cheese crumbles
  • 8 ounces cooked roast beef sliced into strips
  • Creamy herb salad dressing *

Instructions

  1. Dissolve the brown sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then stir until the mixture becomes thick. Stir in the pecans to coat. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
  2. To assemble the salad, arrange the greens over a large platter (or large salad bowl). Spread the bell pepper strips and broccoli over the top.
  3. Sprinkle with tomatoes and blue cheese.
  4. Top with candied pecans.
  5. Arrange the steak strips over the top.
  6. Garnish with creamy herb salad dressing.

THURSDAY

Skillet Grilled Catfish

Ingredients

  • 4 catfish fillets
  • 1/2 teaspoon each cumin, onion powder, salt, ground black pepper, and garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons ground oregano
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 4 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

  1. Rinse fish under cold water. Pat dry with paper towels.
  2. Heat oil in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Adjust an oven rack to the top third of the oven and preheat broiler.
  3. In a small bowl, combine cumin, onion powder, salt, ground black pepper, garlic powder, and oregano. Sprinkle fish on both sides with spice mixture.
  4. Add catfish fillets to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes per side.
  5. Remove from heat and add lime juice and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
  6. Place pan under broiler and continue to cook until fish is firm and cheese is melted, about 2-3 additional minutes.
  7. Remove from oven and allow to sit for two minutes.

FRIDAY

Bacon and Butterscotch Cookies

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • ¾ cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup unsalted butter softened
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped bacon
  • 1 bag (12 ounces) butterscotch chips

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the sugars and the butter.
  3. Add vanilla and eggs and mix until just combined.
  4. Stir in flour, baking soda, and salt.
  5. With the mixer on low, add in bacon and butterscotch chips. Mix just until ingredients are mixed uniformly throughout the dough.
  6. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls, about two inches apart, onto a prepared cookie sheet.
  7. Bake approximately 8-10 minutes or until edges look done, but centers are still soft. Allow cookies to cool on the cookie sheet about 2 minutes before removing to a wire rack to continue cooling.

