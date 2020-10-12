Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/12/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro
- 5 Roma tomatoes
- 1 medium yellow onion peeled and roughly chopped
- 1/2 red onion peeled and roughly chopped
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 whole medium jalapeno pepper seeded
- 1 15-oz. can black beans drained
- 1 15-oz. can black eyed peas drained
- 1 15-oz. can whole kernel corn drained
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Wash cilantro and remove stems.
- Roughly chop tomatoes, onions, garlic, and jalapeno. Place it in the bowl of a food processor with the cilantro and process until slightly chunky and ingredients are well incorporated. If you don’t have a food processor, chop everything by hand.
- Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in beans, black eyed peas, corn, green onions, olive oil and red wine vinegar.
- Cover and refrigerate for six hours, stirring occasionally.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste just before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 medium onion diced
- 1 garlic clove minced
- 3/4 cup dry white wine
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon dry ground mustard
- 2 ½ cups chicken stock
- 2 cans (15 oz. each) crushed or diced tomatoes
- 1/2 bunch fresh thyme or one teaspoon dried
- 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 cup whole milk or heavy cream
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Instructions
- Heat butter and oil together in a large stockpot over medium high heat.
- Once butter has melted, add onions. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1-3 additional minutes until the onion is softened.
- Add the wine and cook approximately 4-6 minutes. Decrease heat to low.
- Stir in flour and dry mustard. Cook two minutes to get rid of the raw taste of the flour.
- Gradually add chicken stock, stirring constantly to prevent lumps.
- Add tomatoes, thyme, tomato paste, and sugar.
- Bring soup to a boil, then reduce heat a simmer, cover and simmer for for 15 minutes.
- Place a fine mesh colander over a large mixing bowl. Strain the soup through the colander into the bowl, scraping the bottom of the colander with a large spoon. Discard solids left in the colander. Return soup to the pot.
- Add cream and heat through.
- Season with salt and pepper to preference. Garnish with fresh thyme leaves if desired.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons water
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- 4 cups fresh spring lettuce salad greens
- 1 red bell pepper cut into thin strips
- 1 yellow bell pepper cut into thin strips
- 1 cup chopped broccoli florets
- ½ cup diced tomato
- ½ cup blue cheese crumbles
- 8 ounces cooked roast beef sliced into strips
- Creamy herb salad dressing *
Instructions
- Dissolve the brown sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then stir until the mixture becomes thick. Stir in the pecans to coat. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- To assemble the salad, arrange the greens over a large platter (or large salad bowl). Spread the bell pepper strips and broccoli over the top.
- Sprinkle with tomatoes and blue cheese.
- Top with candied pecans.
- Arrange the steak strips over the top.
- Garnish with creamy herb salad dressing.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 4 catfish fillets
- 1/2 teaspoon each cumin, onion powder, salt, ground black pepper, and garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons ground oregano
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 ounce lime juice
- 4 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Rinse fish under cold water. Pat dry with paper towels.
- Heat oil in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Adjust an oven rack to the top third of the oven and preheat broiler.
- In a small bowl, combine cumin, onion powder, salt, ground black pepper, garlic powder, and oregano. Sprinkle fish on both sides with spice mixture.
- Add catfish fillets to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes per side.
- Remove from heat and add lime juice and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
- Place pan under broiler and continue to cook until fish is firm and cheese is melted, about 2-3 additional minutes.
- Remove from oven and allow to sit for two minutes.
FRIDAY
Bacon and Butterscotch Cookies
Ingredients
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- ¾ cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup unsalted butter softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 large egg
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup coarsely chopped bacon
- 1 bag (12 ounces) butterscotch chips
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, cream together the sugars and the butter.
- Add vanilla and eggs and mix until just combined.
- Stir in flour, baking soda, and salt.
- With the mixer on low, add in bacon and butterscotch chips. Mix just until ingredients are mixed uniformly throughout the dough.
- Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls, about two inches apart, onto a prepared cookie sheet.
- Bake approximately 8-10 minutes or until edges look done, but centers are still soft. Allow cookies to cool on the cookie sheet about 2 minutes before removing to a wire rack to continue cooling.