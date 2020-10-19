Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/19/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Garden Vegetable Sausage Tortellini Soup

Ingredients

Instructions

Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with Parmesan cheese if desired.

Add squash, zucchini, basil, and tortellini. Bring pot to a boil over medium high heat and cook until tortellini is tender, about six minutes. Add meatballs and heat through.

In the same pot, add the broth, fennel seeds, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, and carrots. Bring the pot to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until carrots are tender, about 10 minutes.

Form sausage into ½-inch meatballs. Add meatballs to the pot. You may have to work in batches so you don’t overcrowd. Cook meatballs until they are browned on all sides and no longer pink in the center, about 7-10 minutes. Remove meatballs from the pot and set aside. Drain any grease from the pot.

TUESDAY

Clementine Chicken Thighs with Roasted Fennel

Ingredients

Instructions

Allow chicken to rest for 10 minutes. Arrange everything in a serving platter and drizzle the pan juices over the top.

Bake chicken for 30-45 minutes until the skin is brown and crisp and the chicken juices run clear.

Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Place marinated chicken skin side up in a 9 x 12 x 2-inch baking dish. Reserve the marinade. Arrange fennel slices in between the chicken, layer clementine slices and thyme over the top. Pour the reserved marinade over the entire dish.

Place chicken in the mixing bowl or bag. Toss gently until chicken is evenly coated with the sauce. Allow chicken to marinate in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours.

In a large mixing bowl or resealable plastic bag, whisk together chicken broth, olive oil, clementine and lemon juices, mustard, maple syrup and salt. Season with pepper, to taste.

WEDNESDAY

Instant Pot Eggs & Grits in Mason Jars

Ingredients

Instructions

Combine the broth, milk, corn grits and melted butter in a medium mixing bowl. Cover and allow the grits to soak for at least two hours, up to eight hours.

Stir in the shredded cheddar cheese, salt and pepper to the grits. Spoon the soaked grits into the Mason jars. Do not fill the jars more than 2/3 full.

Add one cup of water to the bottom of the Instant Pot. Set a trivet inside. Arrange the filled jars on the trivet.

Seal the lid on the Instant Pot. Select the MANUAL setting and set the time for 20 minutes. Afterwards, let the pressure release naturally for five minutes, then manually release the rest of the pressure.

Check the water level in the bottom of the Instant Pot and add more water as needed to maintain at least one cup.

Carefully crack one egg into each jar. Replace the lid of the Instant Pot and seal. Select MANUAL again and set the time to 0 for egg whites that are just set and a runny yolk. For more well-done eggs, add an additional minute to the cooking time. More than three minutes will result in hard-boiled eggs.

As soon as the time is up, immediately release the pressure manually.