Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/19/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Garden Vegetable Sausage Tortellini Soup
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 16 oz. package roll pork sausage
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon whole fennel seeds
- 1 15 oz. can tomato sauce
- 1 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes with Italian herbs and garlic
- ¾ cup chopped carrots
- ¾ cup chopped yellow squash
- ¾ cup chopped zucchini
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil or 1 tablespoon dried basil optional
- 1 10 oz package refrigerated cheese tortellini
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Grated Parmesan cheese optional
Instructions
- Heat vegetable oil in a large stock pot over medium high heat.
- Form sausage into ½-inch meatballs. Add meatballs to the pot. You may have to work in batches so you don’t overcrowd. Cook meatballs until they are browned on all sides and no longer pink in the center, about 7-10 minutes. Remove meatballs from the pot and set aside. Drain any grease from the pot.
- In the same pot, add the broth, fennel seeds, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, and carrots. Bring the pot to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until carrots are tender, about 10 minutes.
- Add squash, zucchini, basil, and tortellini. Bring pot to a boil over medium high heat and cook until tortellini is tender, about six minutes. Add meatballs and heat through.
- Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with Parmesan cheese if desired.
TUESDAY
Clementine Chicken Thighs with Roasted Fennel
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons orange juice
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons grainy mustard
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
- 8 chicken thighs or quarters bone-in and skin-on
- 2 fennel bulbs cut into quarters
- 4 clementines unpeeled, sliced thin
- 2-3 sprigs of fresh thyme
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl or resealable plastic bag, whisk together chicken broth, olive oil, clementine and lemon juices, mustard, maple syrup and salt. Season with pepper, to taste.
- Place chicken in the mixing bowl or bag. Toss gently until chicken is evenly coated with the sauce. Allow chicken to marinate in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours.
- Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Place marinated chicken skin side up in a 9 x 12 x 2-inch baking dish. Reserve the marinade. Arrange fennel slices in between the chicken, layer clementine slices and thyme over the top. Pour the reserved marinade over the entire dish.
- Bake chicken for 30-45 minutes until the skin is brown and crisp and the chicken juices run clear.
- Allow chicken to rest for 10 minutes. Arrange everything in a serving platter and drizzle the pan juices over the top.
WEDNESDAY
Instant Pot Eggs & Grits in Mason Jars
Ingredients
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 ¼ cups corn grits
- 1 tablespoon butter melted
- 1 ¼ cups shredded smoked cheddar
- 7 ½ pint Mason jars
- 7 large eggs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Chopped green onions or fresh chives optional
Instructions
- Combine the broth, milk, corn grits and melted butter in a medium mixing bowl. Cover and allow the grits to soak for at least two hours, up to eight hours.
- Stir in the shredded cheddar cheese, salt and pepper to the grits. Spoon the soaked grits into the Mason jars. Do not fill the jars more than 2/3 full.
- Add one cup of water to the bottom of the Instant Pot. Set a trivet inside. Arrange the filled jars on the trivet.
- Seal the lid on the Instant Pot. Select the MANUAL setting and set the time for 20 minutes. Afterwards, let the pressure release naturally for five minutes, then manually release the rest of the pressure.
- Check the water level in the bottom of the Instant Pot and add more water as needed to maintain at least one cup.
- Carefully crack one egg into each jar. Replace the lid of the Instant Pot and seal. Select MANUAL again and set the time to 0 for egg whites that are just set and a runny yolk. For more well-done eggs, add an additional minute to the cooking time. More than three minutes will result in hard-boiled eggs.
- As soon as the time is up, immediately release the pressure manually.
- Garnish with salt, pepper and diced green onions or chives. Serve immediately.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces spaghetti or ramen noodles
- 1/4 cup plus 1/2 teaspoon dark soy sauce divided
- 2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice powder
- 2 teaspoons chili sauce
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breast filets, sliced into bite-sized pieces
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup chicken broth
- 1 red bell pepper de-seeded and finely sliced
- 2 cups snow peas
- 1 large green onion chopped
- Dash of sesame oil
- Freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Cook noodles according to package directions.
- In the meantime, combine chicken, 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce, five-spice powder, and chili sauce in a medium bowl. Add chicken and mix to combine. Dust chicken with corn starch.
- Heat oil in a wok or large skillet. Add the chicken and cook for 5-8 minutes or until chicken is browned and cooked through. Remove chicken from pan and set aside
- Add the chicken broth and remaining soy sauce to the pan. Scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan.
- Add the red pepper and stir fry for one minute, then add the snow peas and green onions. Cover the pan and allow the vegetables to steam until tender, about 3-5 minutes.
- Stir in the cooked noodles and chicken. Season with sesame oil and freshly ground black pepper.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 15 ounce box white cake mix
- 1 8 ounce can crushed pineapple
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 8 ounce package of cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup unsalted butter softened
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups chopped pecans divided
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Prepare cake mix according to package directions using a prepared 9 x 13 dish. Allow cake to cool after baking.
- Combine pineapple with juice and sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer until sugar is dissolved.
- Using a chop stick or something similar, poke holes throughout the cake. Pour the pineapple mixture over the cake.
- Mix together the cream cheese, butter, and powdered sugar until combined. Stir in the vanilla extract and 1 ½ cups of the chopped pecans. Evenly spread the icing over the cake. Top with the remaining ½ cup of chopped pecans.