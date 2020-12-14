Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/14/20

This week’s recipes from TheSuburbanMom.com.

MONDAY

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

Instructions

Sprinkle remaining bits on top of mac and cheese as garnish to serve.

When bacon is done, chop into bits and mix three-fourths of bacon bits into mac and cheese.

Strain water and immediately add cheese, butter and milk to the hot noodles. Stir until well combined.

Add elbow macaroni and cook for 9-12 minutes until soft.

While bacon is cooking, bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Bake for 20 minutes until brown and crispy.

Line baking sheet with foil. Place a cooling rack on baking sheet and lay bacon strips across the cooling rack to cook. This method gets the bacon extra crispy.

TUESDAY

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Kebabs

Ingredients

Instructions

Grill chicken skewers approx 10 mins, turning to ensure chicken cooks evenly until cooked through.

Coat chicken well, cover bowl and place in the fridge. Marinade for at least 1 hour, but ok to sit overnight.

Mix the hot sauce, ranch, olive oil, salt and pepper in a medium bowl.

WEDNESDAY

Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Slice the mozzarella into 32 cubes, approximately one inch. Set aside.

Layout the pizza crust and use a pizza cutter to slice the dough into 32 pieces. Place a slice of mozzarella on each piece of pizza dough and wrap the dough around the cheese. Be sure to pinch edges together well.

Place dough balls on a baking sheet in the shape of a Christmas tree -- seams down. You should have 7 balls in the bottom row, then 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. At the bottom of the tree, place one ball to form the tree trunk. Use three balls at the top of the tree to form a star.

Melt butter and garlic together and use a basting brush to top the entire tree with garlic butter.

Place Christmas tree in the oven and bake for 17-20 minutes until tops are slightly golden.

Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Carefully slide the tree on a tray to serve.