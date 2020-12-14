Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/14/20

This week’s recipes from TheSuburbanMom.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 6 slices OSCAR MAYER Naturally Hardwood Smoked Bacon
- 1 box elbow macaroni 16 ounces
- 1 bag KRAFT Sharp Cheddar Shredded Cheese 16 ounces
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Line baking sheet with foil. Place a cooling rack on baking sheet and lay bacon strips across the cooling rack to cook. This method gets the bacon extra crispy.
- Bake for 20 minutes until brown and crispy.
- While bacon is cooking, bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Add elbow macaroni and cook for 9-12 minutes until soft.
- Strain water and immediately add cheese, butter and milk to the hot noodles. Stir until well combined.
- When bacon is done, chop into bits and mix three-fourths of bacon bits into mac and cheese.
- Sprinkle remaining bits on top of mac and cheese as garnish to serve.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 lbs diced chicken
- 1/2 cup Frank’s hot sauce + 2 tablespoons for drizzle - optional
- 1/2 cup olive oil + 2 tablespoons for drizzle - optional
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 12-inch skewers
Instructions
- Mix the hot sauce, ranch, olive oil, salt and pepper in a medium bowl.
- Coat chicken well, cover bowl and place in the fridge. Marinade for at least 1 hour, but ok to sit overnight.
- Preheat grill on medium-high heat.
- Place chicken on skewers.
- Grill chicken skewers approx 10 mins, turning to ensure chicken cooks evenly until cooked through.
WEDNESDAY
Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread
Ingredients
- Refrigerated Pizza Crust
- Mozzarella cheese 8 oz block
- Chopped basil
- Mini Pepperoni
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Slice the mozzarella into 32 cubes, approximately one inch. Set aside.
- Layout the pizza crust and use a pizza cutter to slice the dough into 32 pieces. Place a slice of mozzarella on each piece of pizza dough and wrap the dough around the cheese. Be sure to pinch edges together well.
- Place dough balls on a baking sheet in the shape of a Christmas tree -- seams down. You should have 7 balls in the bottom row, then 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. At the bottom of the tree, place one ball to form the tree trunk. Use three balls at the top of the tree to form a star.
- Melt butter and garlic together and use a basting brush to top the entire tree with garlic butter.
- Place Christmas tree in the oven and bake for 17-20 minutes until tops are slightly golden.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool.
- Carefully slide the tree on a tray to serve.
- Garnish with basil and mini pepperoni. Serve warm with a dish of warm marinara sauce for dipping.
THURSDAY
Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli Foil Packs
Ingredients
- 1 pkg 6 oz. Stove Top® Stuffing Mix for Chicken
- 1 ½ cups water
- 6 small boneless skinless chicken breasts 1 ½ lb, ½ in. thick
- 4 cups broccoli florets
- 1 ½ cups Kraft® Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- ½ cup Oscar Mayer® Real Bacon Bits
- ½ cup Kraft® Classic Ranch Dressing
- aluminum foil
Instructions
- Heat oven to 400°F.
- Combine stuffing mix and water; spoon onto centers of 6 large sheets of non-stick foil.
- Top with remaining ingredients; fold to make 6 packets.
- Place in single layer on rimmed baking sheet.
- Bake 30 to 35 min. or until chicken is done (165°F). Remove packets from oven; let stand.
- 5 min. Cut slits in foil to release steam before opening packets.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- Hot dogs
- Romaine lettuce chopped
- Ranch dressing
- Buffalo sauce
- Blue cheese crumbles
Instructions
- Grill hot dog according to package instructions, and then top with lettuce, ranch, buffalo sauce and blue cheese.