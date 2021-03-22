Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/22/21

This week’s recipes from SyrupandBiscuits.com.

MONDAY

Slow-Cooker Beach House Pulled Pork

Ingredients

Instructions

Shred with forks. Add cooking liquid (strained) if necessary to moisten. Add in BBQ to the shredded pork and toss to mix or serve BBQ sauce on the side.

Shred with forks. Add cooking liquid (strained) if necessary to moisten. Add in BBQ to the shredded pork and toss to mix or serve BBQ sauce on the side.

Remove from slow-cooker to a large sheet pan. Cover with foil and let rest for 30 minutes.

Remove from slow-cooker to a large sheet pan. Cover with foil and let rest for 30 minutes.

Cover and cook on medium for 10 to 12 hours or high 8 to 9 hours or until the pork is tender enough to shred with forks.

Cover and cook on medium for 10 to 12 hours or high 8 to 9 hours or until the pork is tender enough to shred with forks.

Add remaining ingredients, except BBQ sauce, to the slow-cooker on top of the Boston butt.

Add remaining ingredients, except BBQ sauce, to the slow-cooker on top of the Boston butt.

Rub yellow mustard all over the Boston butt. Sprinkle salt, ground black pepper and garlic powder over mustard. Place in a large slow-cooker.

Rub yellow mustard all over the Boston butt. Sprinkle salt, ground black pepper and garlic powder over mustard. Place in a large slow-cooker.

TUESDAY

Homemade Basic Tomato Sauce

Ingredients

Instructions

Store in refrigerator for up to 10 days or freeze in freezer safe containers.

Store in refrigerator for up to 10 days or freeze in freezer safe containers.

Remove bay leaf and puree with an immersion blender or transfer sauce to a blender or food processor.

Remove bay leaf and puree with an immersion blender or transfer sauce to a blender or food processor.

Cook onions over medium heat in butter until onions are soft and translucent.

Cook onions over medium heat in butter until onions are soft and translucent.

THURSDAY

Sirloin Steak and Arugula Salad

Ingredients

Instructions

Add tomatoes to the side of the plate.

Add tomatoes to the side of the plate.

Place arugula in a medium bowl. Lightly sprinkle with olive oil. Add a splash of vinegar. Toss and place the greens on a dinner plate.

Place arugula in a medium bowl. Lightly sprinkle with olive oil. Add a splash of vinegar. Toss and place the greens on a dinner plate.

FRIDAY

Frozen Berry Cheesecake Salad with Bourbon Whipped Cream

Ingredients

Instructions

Place diced fresh strawberries and blueberries in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with granulated sugar. Stir. Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes or until sugar is melted.

Drain juice from berries and reserve. Set juice and berries aside.

In a large bowl, mix cream cheese and sour cream with electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Pour in berry juice and vanilla. Mix with electric mixer until well incorporated.

Stir in reserved strawberries and blueberries.

In another bowl, add whipping cream. Whip until stiff peaks form.Sprinkle sugar over whipped cream and add bourbon. Whip again until stiff peaks form.

Add about 1/4 of the whipped cream mixture to cream cheese and gently stir to soften the cream cheese. Fold remaining whipped cream into cream cheese mixture.

Place cookies in a plastic resealable bag and break into approximately one inch pieces. Stir broken cookies, and the crumbs, to into cheesecake mixture.

Line a 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake wrappers.

Using an ice cream scoop, divide the berry cheesecake mixture among the cupcake wrappers. I find it easier to hold the cupcake wrappers in my hand, fill it with cheesecake mixture and then place the filled wrapper in the muffin tin.

Note: this recipe makes approximately 16 individual servings. If you don’t have an addition muffin tin, place the remaining cheesecake mixture into a small freezer safe container.

Freeze overnight or at least 4 hours. Once they’re frozen solid, you can remove the cheesecakes from the muffin tins and place them in a resealable plastic freezer bag. Keep frozen until ready for use.