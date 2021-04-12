Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/12/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 8 Chicken thighs with bone and skin
- 1 batch chicken brine
- Seasoning/rub or salt and pepper
- Olive oil
- Barbecue sauce or teriyaki sauce
- Water
Instructions
- Brine chicken in the refrigerator for between 4 - 24 hours. (This step is not required, but is highly recommended).
- Remove chicken from brine and pat dry with a clean cloth or paper towel. Brush with olive oil, then season on all sides with your choice of rub or spices (salt and pepper works great too!).
- Smoke chicken for about 2 - 2.5 hours at 250F until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160F. Baste chicken with diluted BBQ or teriyaki sauce (about 1 part water to 2 parts sauce), then continue cooking until chicken reaches at least 165F.
- If smoking on a grill, you can move the chicken to direct heat after basting to crisp the skin. Alternatively, if desired, you can raise the heat of your smoker at this time.
- Allow chicken to rest for several minutes before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 32 ounces grape jelly
- 24 ounces tomato chili sauce
- 3 - 5 pounds prepared meatballs (frozen works great)
- OPTIONAL corn starch slurry 1 tablespoon cornstarch + 1 tablespoon cold water (repeat as needed)
Instructions
Stove Top
- In a large pot, whisk together grape jelly and chili sauce over medium-low heat until sauce is mixed and reaches a low simmer.
- Stir in meatballs and heat until cooked through.
Slow Cooker
- Add grape jelly and chili sauce to slow cooker, whisk together and then stir in meatballs.
- Cover and cook until heated through (high at least 3 hours, low at least 4 hours).
Instant Pot
- Add grape jelly, chili sauce, and 1 cup water to instant pot, whisk together and then stir in meatballs.
- Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 5 minutes, then do a careful quick release (pause if it begins to sputter).
- Remove lid and stir meatballs.
- To thicken sauce, stir in corn starch slurry until desired consistency is reached.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound rigatoni cooked and drained
- 2 jars spaghetti sauce 24 ounces each
- 1 pound ground beef or sausage browned/drained
- 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided into 1 cup and 2 cups
- ½ tablespoon Italian seasoning
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- optional fresh basil, 1 - 2- cups ricotta cheese, salt, and black pepper
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix together cooked rigatoni, spaghetti sauce, browned ground meat, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.
- Pour mixture into a 9x13″ casserole dish and top with remaining 2 cups of mozzarella.
- Bake at 350F for 25 - 30 minutes, until warmed through and cheese is melted and bubbly. If you are using a broiler safe dish, you can turn on the broiler in the last couple minutes to brown the cheese, but watch closely!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups diced celery
- 2 cups diced carrots
- 1 small yellow onion diced
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 4 tablespoons butter
- ¼ cup all purpose flour
- 1 bottle lager beer 12 ounces
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups half and half
- 6 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon stone ground mustard
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- toppings crumbled bacon, green onion, parsley, shredded cheese
Instructions
- In a 6-qt pot over medium heat, melt better. Add celery, carrots, onions and garlic and cook until onions are translucent and vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.
- If desired, you can blend to smooth at this point with a stick blender.
- Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring to get rid of lumps, for about two minutes.
- Pour in the beer and cook until thickened, about 2 minutes.
- Slowly pour in chicken broth and the half and half. Allow to simmer until soup starts to thicken, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce, mustard, salt and pepper. Remove from heat.
- Add in the cheddar cheese a little bit at a time, stirring gently until it has melted completely.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter softened
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup granulated white sugar
- 1 package Instant lemon pudding mix 3.4 ounces
- 2 eggs large
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 ¼ cups flour all-purpose
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 cups white chocolate chips
Instructions
- In a large bowl beat both brown sugar, white sugar pudding mix, eggs and vanilla until creamy and well combined.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the flour and baking soda. Beat the flour mix into wet mix until just combined. Fold in the white chocolate chips.
- Line baking sheets with parchment paper (or silpat), then using a medium size cookie scoop drop batter into on cookie sheets. Bake at 375F for 8 - 10 minutes.
- Remove when just done. Bottoms will be turning a slight golden color.
- Cool on a wire rack.