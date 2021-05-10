Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/10/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- pineapple cubed (1/2″ - 1″ ish cubes)
- thick cut bacon halved
- barbecue sauce
Instructions
- Wrap each pineapple cube in a piece of bacon and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- When all pineapple cubes are wrapped, baste the top of each cube with barbecue sauce.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 45 - 55 minutes, until bacon is crispy.
- Enjoy while hot!
TUESDAY
Apple, Blue Cheese & Walnut Salad
Ingredients
- Lettuce I like a colorful spring mix
- Apples thin sliced
- Blue cheese crumbled
- Chopped walnuts
- Apple cider vinaigrette you can buy a dressing, but making this one would be better, *hint hint*
Instructions
- Toss it all in a bowl and go to town!
- Enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 bag frozen hashbrowns thawed, 32 ounces
- 1 small onion finely diced
- 2 cups sour cream
- 1 can condensed ‘cream of’ soup 10 ounces
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup butter melted
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 ½ cups shredded cheddar divided
- 2 cups crushed cornflakes
- ¼ cup butter melted
Instructions
- Whisk together the sour cream, cream of chicken soup, milk, ½ cup melted butter, salt and pepper.
- Combine the thawed hashbrowns, diced onion, 2 cups of shredded cheddar and sour cream mixture.
- Spread evenly in a 9x13 casserole dish.
- Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup shredded cheddar evenly over the top.
- Toss the crushed cornflakes with the ¼ cup melted butter to coat, then sprinkle over the shredded cheddar.
- Bake at 350 degrees F for 45 to 60 minutes, until cheese is melted and casserole is bubbly.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 9 chicken thighs with bone and skin
- 1 cup honey
- 1/2 cup whole grain Dijon mustard
- 1/8 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoons minced garlic
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Blend together honey, mustard, worcestershire sauce, and garlic
- Lay chicken in a roasting pan - they can be close, but not touching.
- Pour sauce over chicken, lifting pieces up to get underneath as well.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper, cover roasting pan with foil.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes covered, and then an additional 5 - 15 minutes uncovered (until browned to your liking). Chicken is done when it reaches an internal temperature of 165F.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound cranberries fresh, 16 ounces
- ¾ cup water
- 1 large box Cherry Jell-O 6 ounces
- 2 cups sugar granulated
- 1 cup crushed pineapple drained
- 1 cup walnuts chopped or crushed
- 1 cup chopped celery
TOPPING
- 8 ounce package cream cheese softened
- 7 ounce container marshmallow fluff
- 1 container whipped topping 8 ounces
Instructions
- Bring cranberries and water to a boil and cook until cranberries are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in Jello-O and sugar until fully dissolved. Allow to cool slightly.
- Stir in pineapple, walnuts and celery. Spread evenly in a 9x13 casserole dish. Refrigerate until set, at least 2 hours or overnight.
- In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, marshmallow fluff and whipped topping until smooth. Spread evenly over cranberry mixture.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.