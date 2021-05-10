Partly Cloudy icon
Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/10/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com
MamaLovesFood.com (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Bacon-Wrapped Pineapple

Ingredients

  • pineapple cubed (1/2″ - 1″ ish cubes)
  • thick cut bacon halved
  • barbecue sauce

Instructions

  1. Wrap each pineapple cube in a piece of bacon and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.
  2. When all pineapple cubes are wrapped, baste the top of each cube with barbecue sauce.
  3. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 - 55 minutes, until bacon is crispy.
  4. Enjoy while hot!

TUESDAY

Apple, Blue Cheese & Walnut Salad

Ingredients

  • Lettuce I like a colorful spring mix
  • Apples thin sliced
  • Blue cheese crumbled
  • Chopped walnuts
  • Apple cider vinaigrette  you can buy a dressing, but making this one would be better, *hint hint*

Instructions

  1. Toss it all in a bowl and go to town!
  2. Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY

Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole

Ingredients

  • 1 bag frozen hashbrowns thawed, 32 ounces
  • 1 small onion finely diced
  • 2 cups sour cream
  • 1 can condensed ‘cream of’ soup 10 ounces
  • ½ cup milk
  • ½ cup butter melted
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 ½ cups shredded cheddar divided
  • 2 cups crushed cornflakes
  • ¼ cup butter melted

Instructions

  1. Whisk together the sour cream, cream of chicken soup, milk, ½ cup melted butter, salt and pepper.
  2. Combine the thawed hashbrowns, diced onion, 2 cups of shredded cheddar and sour cream mixture.
  3. Spread evenly in a 9x13 casserole dish.
  4. Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup shredded cheddar evenly over the top.
  5. Toss the crushed cornflakes with the ¼ cup melted butter to coat, then sprinkle over the shredded cheddar.
  6. Bake at 350 degrees F for 45 to 60 minutes, until cheese is melted and casserole is bubbly.

THURSDAY

Honey Mustard Chicken

Ingredients

  • 9 chicken thighs with bone and skin
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup whole grain Dijon mustard
  • 1/8 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoons minced garlic
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions

  1. Blend together honey, mustard, worcestershire sauce, and garlic
  2. Lay chicken in a roasting pan - they can be close, but not touching.
  3. Pour sauce over chicken, lifting pieces up to get underneath as well.
  4. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, cover roasting pan with foil.
  5. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes covered, and then an additional 5 - 15 minutes uncovered (until browned to your liking). Chicken is done when it reaches an internal temperature of 165F.

FRIDAY

Cranberry Jello Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 pound cranberries fresh, 16 ounces
  • ¾ cup water
  • 1 large box Cherry Jell-O 6 ounces
  • 2 cups sugar granulated
  • 1 cup crushed pineapple drained
  • 1 cup walnuts chopped or crushed
  • 1 cup chopped celery

TOPPING

  • 8 ounce package cream cheese softened
  • 7 ounce container marshmallow fluff
  • 1 container whipped topping 8 ounces

Instructions

  1. Bring cranberries and water to a boil and cook until cranberries are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in Jello-O and sugar until fully dissolved. Allow to cool slightly.
  2. Stir in pineapple, walnuts and celery. Spread evenly in a 9x13 casserole dish. Refrigerate until set, at least 2 hours or overnight.
  3. In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, marshmallow fluff and whipped topping until smooth. Spread evenly over cranberry mixture.
  4. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.