Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/12/21

MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter
- 6 ounces unsweetened chocolate
- 2 pounds powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- ¾ cup whole milk
Instructions
- Melt your butter and unsweetened chocolate in short increments in the microwave, or using a double boiler.
- In a large bowl add the powdered sugar, vanilla and the melted chocolate mixture.
- Whip together with a stand mixer or hand mixer until all combined.
- Add in half of the milk and continue mixing, adding more milk if needed to reach fluffy frosting consistency.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 - 8 corn tostadas
- 1 can refried beans (we used Rosarita!) 16 ounces
- 1 pound chicken or other protein, cooked/shredded
- 1 cup finely shredded Mexican blend cheese
- 1 can tomatoes with green chilis (we used Rotel!) 10 ounces (drained)
- 1 avocado thinly sliced
- 1 cup crumbled queso fresco
- Fresh cilantro rough chopped
- Other topping ideas: cilantro garlic sauce olives, sour cream
Instructions
- Place corn tostadas on a baking sheet and layer with refried beans, meat, then shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
- Top with tomatoes & chilis, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro.
- Enjoy immediately while warm.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
MARINADE
- 2 pounds boneless/skinless chicken (breasts or thighs) cut into pieces
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon grated ginger
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
SAUCE
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 small onion finely diced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon grated ginger
- 2 teaspoons garam masala
- 2 teaspoons turmeric
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 28 ounces crushed tomatoes
- 1 cup chicken broth
- ½ cup heavy cream
Instructions
- Combine all the ingredients for the marinade. Add the chicken and allow to marinate in the fridge for at least one hour to overnight.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, stirring, until cooked through, about 5 - 7 minutes. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.
- To the pan, add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook until onions are translucent.
- Sprinkle in the garam masala, turmeric, smoked paprika, chili powder and cumin, stir until well combined and cook for a few minutes to allow flavors to meld together.
- Add in the tomato paste, crushed tomatoes and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and allow to simmer until sauce has thickened, about 8 - 10 minutes.
- Return the cooked chicken to the pan and stir in the heavy cream.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 4 ears of corn
- vegetable oil we prefer olive oil
- salt & pepper
Instructions
- Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F.
- Shuck the corn and remove all the silk. Trim the ends of the ears of corn, if desired.
- Spray or brush the corn with a light layer of olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Cook at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, turning once after 5 minutes.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups crushed pretzels
- ¾ cups butter melted
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 3 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 8 ounces whipped topping thawed
- 6 ounces Strawberry Jell-O
- 2 cups boiling water
- 23 ounces frozen sliced strawberries thawed (about 3 cups)
Instructions
- Mix together the pretzels, 3 tablespoons sugar and butter. Press into the bottom of a 9x13 inch casserole dish. Bake at 400 degrees F for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.
- Mix together the cream cheese and 1 cup sugar. Fold in the whipped topping. Spread evenly over the pretzel crumbs. Chill in the fridge.
- In a large bowl, mix the strawberry jello with the boiling water until it has dissolved. Stir in the sliced strawberries and let chill in the fridge until it has partially set, about 2 to 3 hours.
- Once the strawberry jello mixture has set, spread evenly over the cream cheese mixture, then refrigerate until it has fully set.