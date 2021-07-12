Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/12/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Chocolate Frosting

Ingredients

Instructions

Add in half of the milk and continue mixing, adding more milk if needed to reach fluffy frosting consistency.

Whip together with a stand mixer or hand mixer until all combined.

In a large bowl add the powdered sugar, vanilla and the melted chocolate mixture.

Melt your butter and unsweetened chocolate in short increments in the microwave, or using a double boiler.

TUESDAY

Chicken Tostadas

Ingredients

1 can tomatoes with green chilis (we used Rotel!) 10 ounces (drained)

Instructions

Place corn tostadas on a baking sheet and layer with refried beans, meat, then shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

WEDNESDAY

Chicken Tikka Masala

Ingredients

Instructions

Combine all the ingredients for the marinade. Add the chicken and allow to marinate in the fridge for at least one hour to overnight.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook, stirring, until cooked through, about 5 - 7 minutes. Remove chicken from pan and set aside.

To the pan, add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook until onions are translucent.

Sprinkle in the garam masala, turmeric, smoked paprika, chili powder and cumin, stir until well combined and cook for a few minutes to allow flavors to meld together.

Add in the tomato paste, crushed tomatoes and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and allow to simmer until sauce has thickened, about 8 - 10 minutes.