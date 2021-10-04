Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/4/21

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch loaf pan (or two 7″ or 8″ loaf pans) and set aside. In a large bowl whisk together the pumpkin, sugar, butter, vanilla, and eggs set aside from the bread batter ingredient list.

In a second large bowl whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and baking powder from the batter ingredient list. Pour the wet mixture into the dry and stir together until just combined, so there are no dry lumps. Pour everything into the prepared pan.

