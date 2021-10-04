Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/4/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 8 mozzarella sticks also called string cheese
- 3 eggs large, beaten
- ¼ cup all purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- ½ tablespoon Italian seasoning
Instructions
- In a shallow bowl or plate, mix together the flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder. In a second shallow bowl or plate, beat the eggs. In a third shallow bowl of plate, combine the breadcrumbs and Italian seasoning.
- Working one at a time, coat the mozzarella sticks in flour, then dip in the beaten eggs and then roll in breadcrumbs to coat.
- Dip the mozzarella sticks in the beaten eggs again, and then once again roll in the breadcrumbs to coat.
- Place each mozzarella stick on a lined baking tray, and freeze for 30 to 60 minutes.
- Preheat air fryer to 390F degrees. Working in batches, cook the mozzarella sticks for 6 to 8 minutes, flipping halfway.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can black beans 15 ounces (drained)
- 2 cups or 1 can, 15 ounces kernel corn
- Enchilada sauce 10 ounces (alternately use 1 packet of taco seasoning + 2 cups of water)
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 2 large chicken breasts about 1 pound
- Optional garnishes: broken taco shells or tortilla chips, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro
Instructions
- In large pot or deep skillet, bring beans, corn, enchilada sauce, garlic, and stock to a light boil on medium heat, stirring frequently. Add chicken breasts.
- Simmer on low, covered, about 15 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. Remove chicken and chop or shred. Return chicken to pot and stir.
- Optional: while soup is cooking, put tortilla chips on a baking sheet and cook at 350 degrees for 10 - 12 minutes, until hot and extra crispy.
- Serve soup and top with desired garnishes.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
SQUASH
- 1 small butternut squash peeled and cubed (about 2 cups)
- 1 small delicata squash (alternatively, double the amount of butternut squash) NOT peeled, ¼-inch slices (about 2 cups)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves or ½ teaspoon dried thyme (rosemary or sage can also be used)
- ½ teaspoon salt kosher
DRESSING
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon orange juice
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves or ½ teaspoon dried thyme (rosemary or sage can also be used)
- 1 clove garlic grated or minced (about ½ teaspoon)
- ½ teaspoon salt kosher
- ¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper
SALAD
- 8 ounces spring mix
- 1 granny smith apple sliced thinly
- 1 carrot peeled and shredded
- 6 ounces goat cheese crumbled
- ¼ cup toasted pine nuts peppitas or sunflower seeds also work
- ¼ cup fresh pomegranate seeds
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
Instructions
- Toss cubed and sliced squash with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon fresh thyme (or ½ teaspoon dried), and ½ teaspoon salt. Place on parchment lined baking sheet and roast in 425F oven for 30 minutes, flipping squash at the half point.
- While squash is roasting, use a small bowl to whisk together dressing ingredients: olive oil, apple cider vinegar, dijon mustard, orange juice, thyme, salt & pepper.
- In a large bowl, layer salad ingredients: spring mix, apples, carrots, pine nuts, pomegranate, cranberries, and goat cheese.
- Top with warm roasted squash and dress with vinaigrette. Serve right away.
THURSDAY
Chili Cheese Cornbread Casserole
Ingredients
- 3 cans no bean chili or about 6 cups homemade chili
- 1 can diced tomatoes (15 ounces) drained
- 1 can kidney beans (15 ounces) drained and rinsed
- 1 can cannellini beans (15 ounces) drained and rinsed
- 3 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese cheddar also works
- 1 package cornbread mix we like Jiffy cornbread mix, 8.5 ounces
- 1 can creamed corn (15 ounces)
- 2 eggs large
Instructions
- In a 9x13″ casserole dish, mix together the 3 cans of chili, diced tomatoes, kidney beans and cannellini beans. Spread evenly along the bottom of the dish.
- Sprinkle the shredded cheese evenly over the chili mixture.
- Using a blender (upright or immersion) blend together the cornbread mix, creamed corn, and eggs. Pour cornbread batter over the cheese and chili.
- Bake at 400F degrees for 25 to 30 minutes until top is browned and chili mixture bubbling in the corners.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
BREAD BATTER
- 15 ounces pure pumpkin puree (1 can)
- 1 ⅔ cups white sugar granulated
- ⅔ cups unsalted butter melted and cooled
- 2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
- 4 eggs large
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
CREAM CHEESE FILLING
- 4 ounces cream cheese softened to room temp
- 1 egg large
- ¼ cup white sugar granulated
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9-inch loaf pan (or two 7″ or 8″ loaf pans) and set aside. In a large bowl whisk together the pumpkin, sugar, butter, vanilla, and eggs set aside from the bread batter ingredient list.
- In a second large bowl whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and baking powder from the batter ingredient list. Pour the wet mixture into the dry and stir together until just combined, so there are no dry lumps. Pour everything into the prepared pan.
- In a medium sized bowl, mix together the cream cheese filling ingredients (cream cheese, egg, sugar and flour) with an electric hand mixer until smooth.
- Pour about half the pumpkin bread mixture into prepared loaf pan. Spoon the cream cheese mixture over it (it doesn’t need to be even), then spread the remaining pumpkin bread mixture over it.*If using two loaf pans, pour one fourth of the bread batter into each pan, spoon half the cream cheese mixture over, then spread remaining quarters of the batter over top of each loaf pan.
- Swirl pans gently with a butter knife to spread cream cheese mixture, if desired.
- Bake for 70-80 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean (for 2 loaf pans, check bread at 50 minutes). Cool for 10 minutes in the pan. Invert the bread and place it on a wire rack to cool completely.