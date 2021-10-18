Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/18/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound fettuccine noodles
- ½ cup butter
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 cups grated parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
Instructions
- Boil noodles according to package directions.
- While noodles are boiling, use a large skillet to cook butter and garlic until butter has melted and garlic is fragrant.
- Pour in the heavy cream and bring to a simmer, stirring frequently until cream has thickened, about 10 minutes. Turn heat to very low.
- Add the seasonings and parmesan cheese and whisk until cheese has melted and sauce is smooth.
- Drain pasta and add to the sauce. Mix well.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- small potatoes we used yellow potatoes
- ¼ cup salted butter melted
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ¼ cup parmesan grated
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and boil until they are fork tender, about 15 - 20 minutes. Drain and pat dry with a clean cloth or paper towel.
- Place potatoes on a baking sheet lined with a silicone mat or parchment paper. (Alternately you could can use a greased baking sheet). Use a potato masher or something with a flat bottom (we used the bottom of a glass) to gently flatten each potato.
- Mix together the melted butter and minced garlic, then brush a liberal amount onto each potato. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese.
- Bake at 400F for 20 to 25 minutes, until the potatoes are a golden brown and have reached your desired crispiness. Serve right away.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can pumpkin 15 ounces
- 1 cup sweet yellow onions finely chopped (about ½ a medium sized onion)
- ½ tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon all purpose flour SKIP IF MAKING GLUTEN FREE
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar unpacked
- 3 cups stock we used chicken stock, but use vegetable stock if making vegetarian or vegan
- ½ teaspoon seasoned salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 3 cups half and half heavy cream or milk also work really well! Use coconut milk if making vegan.
Instructions
- Saute onion in oil until translucent, add minced garlic and saute for about one more minute. Add flour and curry; stir until well mixed with the oil.
- Stir in pumpkin, brown sugar, seasoned salt, and nutmeg. Add broth and whisk until smooth.
- Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Add milk and heat until hot. Do not boil.
- If desired, blend to smooth with an immersion blender.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can refrigerated crescent rolls 8 ounces (8 count triangles or 1 sheet)
- 6 hot dogs, sausages, or sausage links we used cheese filled sausages!
- mustard for eyes or other condiment or candy eyes!
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F degrees. While oven is heating up, cut the sheet of crescent dough into thin strips.
- Wrap the dogs twice in dough strips, leaving the “face” unwrapped.
- Place your wrapped mummies on a baking sheet and cook for about 15 minutes until dough is turning golden brown.
- Dab mummies with mustard for eyes and serve with your favorite condiments!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups bread cubed (Use a hearty bread like French bread, brioche, or challah. Stale bread is fine.)
- ¼ cup salted butter melted
- 3 eggs large
- 2 cups milk whole
- ½ cup white sugar granulated
- 2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup sliced bananas plus extra for garnish, if desired
Glaze
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon milk
Instructions
- Place cubed bread and bananas in a greased 2 quart baking dish. Note: we like the bananas sliced, but if you prefer you can use mashed bananas.
- In a separate dish or bowl, lightly beat eggs. Add milk, sugar, melted butter, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Whisk to incorporate.
- Pour custard mixture over bread and stir to wet all the bread. Bake, uncovered, at 375F for about 40 minutes until custard is cooked through and top is turning golden brown.
- While pudding is baking, whisk together glaze ingredients. Allow pudding to cool for a few minutes before topping with fresh sliced bananas and glaze.
- Serve warm or cold.