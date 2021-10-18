Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/18/21

Place cubed bread and bananas in a greased 2 quart baking dish. Note: we like the bananas sliced, but if you prefer you can use mashed bananas.

In a separate dish or bowl, lightly beat eggs. Add milk, sugar, melted butter, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Whisk to incorporate.

