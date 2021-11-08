Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/8/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups cooked chicken (shredded or diced) about 4 breasts / 3 - 4 pounds
- 2 cups ham (diced) about 1 pound
- 3 cups swiss cheese grated
- 1 can cream of chicken or celery soup 10.5 ounces
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard smooth or coarse
- 6 ounce package stuffing mix prepared per package directions
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix the chicken, ham, cream of chicken soup, swiss cheese and dijon mustard until well combined.
- Spread chicken and ham mixture into the bottom of a 9x13″ inch casserole dish.
- Top with the prepared stuffing mix.
- Bake uncovered at 375F degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until casserole is bubbly and stuffing is browned and crispy.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound carrots baby carrots, or washed and peeled carrots
- 1 tablespoon olive oil or preferred oil/fat
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt or preferred seasoning
Instructions
- Preheat air fryer to 350F degrees.
- In a large bowl, drizzle olive oil over the carrots and sprinkle with seasoning. Toss to coat.
- Place carrots in a single layer in the air fryer basket and cook for 15 -20 minutes or until your desired tenderness is reached. Give the basket a shake about halfway through.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound pasta we used penne
- 1 pound ground Italian sausage we used sweet/mild
- 1 small onion finely diced (about ¼ cup)
- 1 tablespoon garlic minced
- 1 ½ cups chicken stock or broth
- 1 can pure pumpkin puree 15 ounces
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
- salt & pepper to taste
- Garnishes fresh chopped sage, grated parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- In a large skillet over high heat, brown the Italian sausage with the onions and garlic, until sausage is cooked through (no pink remaining) and onions are tender and translucent.
- Add the chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Stir in the pumpkin, nutmeg & cinnamon.
- Reduce heat to low and stir in heavy cream. Season with salt & pepper to taste.
- If desired, simmer sauce for an additional few minutes to thicken. Fold in pasta and stir to combine.
- Plate and finish with freshly chopped sage and grated parmesan.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 butternut squash medium/large
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Instructions
- Halve the butternut squash and remove the seeds.
- Place on a baking dish cut side up, and brush the tops with 1 tablespoon melted butter.
- Cook at 375F degrees for 1 hour, until squash is tender and starting to brown around the edges.
- When the squash has cooled down enough to handle, scoop out the flesh and place it in a large bowl.
- Add the remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter, maple syrup, cinnamon and heavy cream.
- Mash or whip together with an electric mixer, until all the ingredients are well incorporated and it has reached your desired texture.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 40 Oreos divided 36/4
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 12 ounces chocolate candy melts
Instructions
- Pulse 4 Oreos in a food processor until finely crumbled. Set aside.
- Pulse 36 Oreos in a food processor until finely crumbled. Add cream cheese and pulse until well blended - the mixture should look like mud.
- Form into 24 roughly 1″ sized round balls and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Allow to chill for at least one hour.
- Melt chocolate candy melts according to package directions, and dip the oreo balls one at a time, shaking off the excess chocolate.
- While the chocolate is still wet, sprinkle with reserved crumbled Oreo. Allow to set.