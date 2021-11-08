73º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/8/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Tags: News 6 at Nine, Getting Results for Dinner, Food, Recipes
MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cooked chicken (shredded or diced) about 4 breasts / 3 - 4 pounds
  • 2 cups ham (diced) about 1 pound
  • 3 cups swiss cheese grated
  • 1 can cream of chicken or celery soup 10.5 ounces
  • 1 tablespoon dijon mustard smooth or coarse
  • 6 ounce package stuffing mix prepared per package directions

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, mix the chicken, ham, cream of chicken soup, swiss cheese and dijon mustard until well combined.
  • Spread chicken and ham mixture into the bottom of a 9x13″ inch casserole dish.
  • Top with the prepared stuffing mix.
  • Bake uncovered at 375F degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, until casserole is bubbly and stuffing is browned and crispy.

TUESDAY

Air Fryer Carrots

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound carrots baby carrots, or washed and peeled carrots
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil or preferred oil/fat
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt or preferred seasoning

Instructions

  • Preheat air fryer to 350F degrees.
  • In a large bowl, drizzle olive oil over the carrots and sprinkle with seasoning. Toss to coat.
  • Place carrots in a single layer in the air fryer basket and cook for 15 -20 minutes or until your desired tenderness is reached. Give the basket a shake about halfway through.

WEDNESDAY

Pumpkin Pasta

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pasta we used penne
  • 1 pound ground Italian sausage we used sweet/mild
  • 1 small onion finely diced (about ¼ cup)
  • 1 tablespoon garlic minced
  • 1 ½ cups chicken stock or broth
  • 1 can pure pumpkin puree 15 ounces
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
  • salt & pepper to taste
  • Garnishes fresh chopped sage, grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

  • Prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
  • In a large skillet over high heat, brown the Italian sausage with the onions and garlic, until sausage is cooked through (no pink remaining) and onions are tender and translucent.
  • Add the chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Stir in the pumpkin, nutmeg & cinnamon.
  • Reduce heat to low and stir in heavy cream. Season with salt & pepper to taste.
  • If desired, simmer sauce for an additional few minutes to thicken. Fold in pasta and stir to combine.
  • Plate and finish with freshly chopped sage and grated parmesan.

THURSDAY

Mashed Butternut Squash

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 butternut squash medium/large
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons melted butter
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

  • Halve the butternut squash and remove the seeds.
  • Place on a baking dish cut side up, and brush the tops with 1 tablespoon melted butter.
  • Cook at 375F degrees for 1 hour, until squash is tender and starting to brown around the edges.
  • When the squash has cooled down enough to handle, scoop out the flesh and place it in a large bowl.
  • Add the remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter, maple syrup, cinnamon and heavy cream.
  • Mash or whip together with an electric mixer, until all the ingredients are well incorporated and it has reached your desired texture.

FRIDAY

Oreo Truffles

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 40 Oreos divided 36/4
  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 12 ounces chocolate candy melts

Instructions

  • Pulse 4 Oreos in a food processor until finely crumbled. Set aside.
  • Pulse 36 Oreos in a food processor until finely crumbled. Add cream cheese and pulse until well blended - the mixture should look like mud.
  • Form into 24 roughly 1″ sized round balls and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Allow to chill for at least one hour.
  • Melt chocolate candy melts according to package directions, and dip the oreo balls one at a time, shaking off the excess chocolate.
  • While the chocolate is still wet, sprinkle with reserved crumbled Oreo. Allow to set.

