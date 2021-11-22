66º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/22/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Tags: News 6 at Nine, Getting Results for Dinner, Food, Recipes
MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Classic Cheese Ball

Ingredients

  • 16 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 8 ounces packaged corned beef finely chopped
  • 4 green onions finely diced
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • fresh lemon juice to taste (I like a generous squeeze)

Instructions

  • First, set aside a pinch or two of chopped beef and diced green onion for garnish.
  • Then, add remaining ingredients to a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until well combined.
  • Turn out cheese mixture onto a sheet of plastic wrap and form into a ball.
  • Finally, wrap tightly and refrigerate at least two hours, or until ready to serve. Garnish with remaining beef and onion.

TUESDAY

Tater Tot Casserole

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 cup diced onions
  • 2 cup mixed veggies
  • 1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup about 15 ounces
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar
  • 2 pound bag frozen tater tots

Instructions

  • In a large skillet, brown ground beef with onions, drain excess liquid.
  • Mix in veggies, cream of mushroom soup, Worcestershire sauce, milk, salt, and black pepper.
  • Spread ground beef mixture into bottom of 9x13 casserole dish.
  • Sprinkle cheese evenly over ground beef mixture.
  • Top with a single layer of frozen tater tots.
  • Bake in a 425F oven for 25-30 minutes.

WEDNESDAY

Pumpkin Crinkle Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 package spice cake mix
  • 1 egg large
  • ½ can pure pumpkin puree (½ of a 15 ounce can)
  • 1 - 2 cups powdered sugar

Instructions

  • Beat together the cake mix, pumpkin, and egg.
  • Drop tablespoon sized balls into a bowl of powdered sugar (we like to use a cookie scoop for this) and coat generously on all sides. Place onto a lined cookie sheet.
  • Bake at 350F degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.

FRIDAY

Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 cup white granulated sugar
  • ½ cup melted butter
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil we like olive oil
  • 1 egg large
  • 2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
  • 1 ⅓ cups all purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt halve or skip if using salted butter
  • 12 ounces vanilla almond bark
  • 12 starlight peppermints, crushed or leftover candy canes

Instructions

  • In a large mixing bowl combine cocoa powder, sugar, butter and oil. Beat in egg and vanilla until well combined. Stir in the flour, baking powder, and salt until a thick dough forms.
  • Use a 2 tablespoon scoop to make dough balls and place evenly on a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet. (Should make about 16 cookies). Bake at 350F for 10-12 minutes.
  • Allow cookies to cool on the sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
  • While cookies are cooling, melt the almond bark in a microwave safe bowl in 20 second increments, stirring in-between, until melted and smooth. Alternatively, melt in a saucepan on the stove top over low heat, stirring constantly.
  • Dip each cookie halfway into the melted almond bark and immediately sprinkle with crushed peppermint. Place on parchment to set.

