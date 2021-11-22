Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/22/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 16 ounces cream cheese softened
- 8 ounces packaged corned beef finely chopped
- 4 green onions finely diced
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- fresh lemon juice to taste (I like a generous squeeze)
Instructions
- First, set aside a pinch or two of chopped beef and diced green onion for garnish.
- Then, add remaining ingredients to a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until well combined.
- Turn out cheese mixture onto a sheet of plastic wrap and form into a ball.
- Finally, wrap tightly and refrigerate at least two hours, or until ready to serve. Garnish with remaining beef and onion.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 cup diced onions
- 2 cup mixed veggies
- 1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup about 15 ounces
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 cups shredded cheddar
- 2 pound bag frozen tater tots
Instructions
- In a large skillet, brown ground beef with onions, drain excess liquid.
- Mix in veggies, cream of mushroom soup, Worcestershire sauce, milk, salt, and black pepper.
- Spread ground beef mixture into bottom of 9x13 casserole dish.
- Sprinkle cheese evenly over ground beef mixture.
- Top with a single layer of frozen tater tots.
- Bake in a 425F oven for 25-30 minutes.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package spice cake mix
- 1 egg large
- ½ can pure pumpkin puree (½ of a 15 ounce can)
- 1 - 2 cups powdered sugar
Instructions
- Beat together the cake mix, pumpkin, and egg.
- Drop tablespoon sized balls into a bowl of powdered sugar (we like to use a cookie scoop for this) and coat generously on all sides. Place onto a lined cookie sheet.
- Bake at 350F degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 cup white granulated sugar
- ½ cup melted butter
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil we like olive oil
- 1 egg large
- 2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
- 1 ⅓ cups all purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt halve or skip if using salted butter
- 12 ounces vanilla almond bark
- 12 starlight peppermints, crushed or leftover candy canes
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl combine cocoa powder, sugar, butter and oil. Beat in egg and vanilla until well combined. Stir in the flour, baking powder, and salt until a thick dough forms.
- Use a 2 tablespoon scoop to make dough balls and place evenly on a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet. (Should make about 16 cookies). Bake at 350F for 10-12 minutes.
- Allow cookies to cool on the sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
- While cookies are cooling, melt the almond bark in a microwave safe bowl in 20 second increments, stirring in-between, until melted and smooth. Alternatively, melt in a saucepan on the stove top over low heat, stirring constantly.
- Dip each cookie halfway into the melted almond bark and immediately sprinkle with crushed peppermint. Place on parchment to set.