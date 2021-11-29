Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/29/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup cooked salmon per bowl
- ½ cup cooked rice per bowl
- ½ cup spring mix lettuce per bowl
- ¼ cup cranberry salsa per bowl
- 2 tablespoons slivered almonds per bowl
- 1 tablespoon crumbled goat cheese per bowl
- cranberry vinaigrette dressing to taste
Instructions
- Add salmon, rice, lettuce, salsa, almonds and goat cheese to your bowl.
- Top with dressing.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups corn kernels
- 1 shallot finely diced
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons all purpose flour heaping
- 1 cup whole milk
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1-2 tablespoons granulated sugar to taste
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a medium sized pot, melt butter and sauté the shallot until it is tender and translucent.
- Stir in the corn kernels and cook until it is warmed through, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in the flour and continue to cook about one minute.
- Stir in the milk and the heavy cream. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat continue simmering until thickened to your liking, stirring occasionally so as not to scald the milk.
- Stir in the salt and pepper and add sugar to taste.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can vegetarian baked beans 28 ounces
- 8 hot dogs sliced into small bite sized pieces
- 1 can diced tomatoes 14.5 ounces, drained
- 1 cup diced sweet yellow onion
- 1 cup shredded Fiesta blend cheese sometimes called Mexican blend cheese
- 1 package refrigerated jumbo biscuit dough 16 ounces/8 biscuits
- Optional whisked egg for egg wash heavy cream or butter will also work
Instructions
- In the bottom of a 9″x13 casserole dish, mix together beans, hot dogs, tomato, and onion.
- Top with shredded cheese.
- Remove biscuit dough from tube and using your fingers, or a rolling pin, flatten each biscuit and shape so that it fits in the pan, covering the top of the casserole. It is important to make the biscuits thinner so they will cook through completely.
- Optional: baste the top of each biscuit with whisked egg.
- Bake on center oven rack uncovered at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown on top and cooked all the way through.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- 1 Tablespoon all purpose flour
- 1/2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons all purpose seasoning I used Aunt Cora’s Soulful Seasoning
- 3 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- oil for frying (I used olive oil)
- 6 - 8 huge pickles sliced (seriously, like deli size)
- ranch dressing to dip
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk egg, milk, Worcestershire sauce and 1 Tablespoon flour.
- In a large bowl, combine 3 1/2 cups flour and all purpose seasoning.
- Preparing frying pan with about 1/2 inch of hot oil.
- Dip pickle slices in the wet ingredient bowl, then the dry ingredient bowl. Dip again in the wet ingredient bowl, then once more in the dry ingredient bowl. Place gently in hot oil until lightly browned. Turn and brown on the other side.
- Remove from oil and place fried pickles on a paper towel covered plate, then enjoy with some ranch dressing dip!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup white granulated sugar
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon salt skip if using salted butter
- 2 large eggs, plus 2 yolks
- 1 stick unsalted butter (8 tablespoons), melted
- 8 ounces chocolate chips semisweet
- ½ cup vegetable oil we like olive oil
- 1 ¼ cups flour all-purpose
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- 12 Oreos we used mint Oreos with green filling
Ganache
- 12 ounces white chocolate chips high quality (not almond bark)
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- food coloring green
- sprinkles heart shaped, classic red, classic green
Instructions
- Combine the granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, salt, whole eggs and yolks in a large bowl.
- Melt the butter and chocolate in a double boiler (or in short increments in the microwave stirring between), and whisk together until fully combined. Whisk in the oil.
- Pour the chocolate mixture into the sugar mixture and mix until fully combined. Gently fold in the flour and cocoa.
- Pour the brownie batter into a prepared* 9x13″ dish, spreading all the way to the edges. Press Oreos into the batter until tops are flush with batter.
- Bake at 350F degrees until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.
- While brownies are baking, heat heavy cream until gently simmering (this can be done in the microwave or on the stove top).
- Pour cream over white chocolate, and blend with an electric mixer until smooth. Add food coloring and continue blending until you reach your desired color.
- Pour warm ganache over the cooked brownies and spread to the edges. Top with sprinkles while warm, and allow the ganache to set.