Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/6/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Antipasto Board

Ingredients

  • Cheeses marinated mozzarella, Romano cheese, basil & olive oil asiago, sharp provolone
  • Meats genoa salami, pepperoni, prosciutto
  • Crackers or bread artisan bread, crackers
  • Fruits
  • Veggies roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, blue cheese stuffed green olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes
  • Sweets dark chocolate
  • Dips or Spreads bread dipping oil, apricot fig jam, olive tapenade

Instructions

  1. First, choose a board that you’re going to put everything on. It doesn’t have to be fancy! We often will use a large sheet pan.
  2. Next, gather your ingredients. We try to always include meats, cheeses, fruits, and breads.
  3. Then, make sure everything is bite size and easy to eat without utensils. Cut larger items up into smaller pieces.
  4. Finally, arrange everything on your board. Remember to put the wet items in small bowls or jars to avoid dripping and muddling flavors.

TUESDAY

Fajita Seasoning

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 ½ tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1 ½ tablespoons smoked paprika
  • 1 ½ tablespoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions

  1. Add all the measured dried spices to a clean dry bowl.
  2. Then, mix thoroughly with a fork or a whisk, making sure to break up any clumps.
  3. Carefully pour spice blend into an airtight container.
  4. Store in a cool dry place until ready to use.

WEDNESDAY

Stuffed Pepper Soup

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 small yellow onion diced
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 30 ounces canned diced tomatoes
  • 30 ounces plain tomato sauce
  • ⅓ cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 4 - 6 cups chicken broth
  • 4 cups roughly chopped green bell peppers about 3 medium sized peppers
  • 2 cups instant white rice

Instructions

STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS

  1. Brown ground beef in a large stock pot, drain. Add the onion, garlic and seasoned salt and cook until the onions are translucent.
  2. Pour in the diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, worcestershire sauce and 4 cups of chicken broth. Bring to a simmer.
  3. Add the bell peppers, cover, and cook for 20 minutes.
  4. Add in the rice and cook until done (about 5 minutes, or according to package directions).
  5. If needed, stir in the remaining chicken stock until the desired consistency has been reached.

INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS

  1. Brown ground beef on saute mode, drain.
  2. Add remaining ingredients EXCEPT rice. Cover, set to ‘sealing’ and cook on manual (high pressure) for 3 minutes. Hit cancel, NPR ten minutes, then release remaining pressure.
  3. Stir in rice and cover (pot should not be on, rice will cook with residual heat). Allow to sit for 5 - 7 minutes until rice is cooked to your liking.
  4. Stir in remaining chicken stock, if you wish, until desired consistency is reached, (bring back to a simmer on sauté mode if needed).

SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS

  1. Brown ground beef on stovetop, drain.
  2. Add all ingredients EXCEPT rice to slow cooker. Cover, and cook on high for 4 - 6 hours or low for 8 - 10 hours.
  3. Stir in rice and cover. Allow to sit for 5 - 7 minutes until rice is cooked to your liking.
  4. Stir in remaining chicken stock, if you wish, until desired consistency is reached.

THURSDAY

Sherbet Punch

Ingredients

  • 1/2 gallon orange sherbet
  • 16 ounces whole frozen strawberries
  • 16 ounces frozen sliced peaches
  • 64 ounces white grape juice
  • 2 liters ginger ale
  • optional: vodka to taste

Instructions

  1. Add ingredients to a large punch bowl in the order listed above.
  2. Stir and break up the sherbet a bit with a large spoon.
  3. Enjoy!

FRIDAY

Crockpot Candy

Ingredients

  • 1 pound salted dry roasted peanuts
  • 1 pound unsalted dry roasted peanuts
  • 1.5 pounds white almond bark
  • 12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
  • 4 ounces Baker’s German’s sweet chocolate bar or other bittersweet chocolate bar

Instructions

  1. Add peanuts to the bottom of the crock pot, then layer the almond bark, chocolate chips and broken up chocolate bar on top.
  2. Cover and cook on low 1.5 to 2 hours, until all the chocolate has completely melted. Stir until well combined.
  3. Drop by spoonfuls onto parchment paper or silicone lined baking sheet. Cool until set.

