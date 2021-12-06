Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/6/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- Cheeses marinated mozzarella, Romano cheese, basil & olive oil asiago, sharp provolone
- Meats genoa salami, pepperoni, prosciutto
- Crackers or bread artisan bread, crackers
- Fruits
- Veggies roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, blue cheese stuffed green olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes
- Sweets dark chocolate
- Dips or Spreads bread dipping oil, apricot fig jam, olive tapenade
Instructions
- First, choose a board that you’re going to put everything on. It doesn’t have to be fancy! We often will use a large sheet pan.
- Next, gather your ingredients. We try to always include meats, cheeses, fruits, and breads.
- Then, make sure everything is bite size and easy to eat without utensils. Cut larger items up into smaller pieces.
- Finally, arrange everything on your board. Remember to put the wet items in small bowls or jars to avoid dripping and muddling flavors.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 ½ tablespoons ground cumin
- 1 ½ tablespoons smoked paprika
- 1 ½ tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Add all the measured dried spices to a clean dry bowl.
- Then, mix thoroughly with a fork or a whisk, making sure to break up any clumps.
- Carefully pour spice blend into an airtight container.
- Store in a cool dry place until ready to use.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 small yellow onion diced
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 30 ounces canned diced tomatoes
- 30 ounces plain tomato sauce
- ⅓ cup Worcestershire sauce
- 4 - 6 cups chicken broth
- 4 cups roughly chopped green bell peppers about 3 medium sized peppers
- 2 cups instant white rice
Instructions
STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS
- Brown ground beef in a large stock pot, drain. Add the onion, garlic and seasoned salt and cook until the onions are translucent.
- Pour in the diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, worcestershire sauce and 4 cups of chicken broth. Bring to a simmer.
- Add the bell peppers, cover, and cook for 20 minutes.
- Add in the rice and cook until done (about 5 minutes, or according to package directions).
- If needed, stir in the remaining chicken stock until the desired consistency has been reached.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- Brown ground beef on saute mode, drain.
- Add remaining ingredients EXCEPT rice. Cover, set to ‘sealing’ and cook on manual (high pressure) for 3 minutes. Hit cancel, NPR ten minutes, then release remaining pressure.
- Stir in rice and cover (pot should not be on, rice will cook with residual heat). Allow to sit for 5 - 7 minutes until rice is cooked to your liking.
- Stir in remaining chicken stock, if you wish, until desired consistency is reached, (bring back to a simmer on sauté mode if needed).
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS
- Brown ground beef on stovetop, drain.
- Add all ingredients EXCEPT rice to slow cooker. Cover, and cook on high for 4 - 6 hours or low for 8 - 10 hours.
- Stir in rice and cover. Allow to sit for 5 - 7 minutes until rice is cooked to your liking.
- Stir in remaining chicken stock, if you wish, until desired consistency is reached.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1/2 gallon orange sherbet
- 16 ounces whole frozen strawberries
- 16 ounces frozen sliced peaches
- 64 ounces white grape juice
- 2 liters ginger ale
- optional: vodka to taste
Instructions
- Add ingredients to a large punch bowl in the order listed above.
- Stir and break up the sherbet a bit with a large spoon.
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound salted dry roasted peanuts
- 1 pound unsalted dry roasted peanuts
- 1.5 pounds white almond bark
- 12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
- 4 ounces Baker’s German’s sweet chocolate bar or other bittersweet chocolate bar
Instructions
- Add peanuts to the bottom of the crock pot, then layer the almond bark, chocolate chips and broken up chocolate bar on top.
- Cover and cook on low 1.5 to 2 hours, until all the chocolate has completely melted. Stir until well combined.
- Drop by spoonfuls onto parchment paper or silicone lined baking sheet. Cool until set.