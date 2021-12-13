Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/13/21

News 6 gets results for your belly. – This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- Vanilla cake mix not prepared
- Eggs one more than called for in the mix directions
- Whole milk equal to the amount of water called for in the cake directions
- Melted butter (not hot) equal to the amount of oil called for in the cake directions
- 2 large apples
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- Optional butterscotch ganache
Instructions
- Peel and dice apples, set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine vanilla cake mix, eggs, milk, butter, and cinnamon. Beat with an electric mixer for 1 - 2 minutes, until fully incorporated.
- Gently fold in diced apples.
- Pour batter into a greased bundt pan and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 40 minutes. Cake is done when a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean.
- Allow to cool and then, if desired, top with butterscotch ganache.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- Flatbread prepared
- Marinara or spaghetti sauce
- Baby spinach leaves
- Finely shredded mozzarella cheese
- Italian sausage cooked and sliced thin
- Roasted red peppers packed in oil drained
- Fresh basil leaves
Instructions
- Pile ingredients onto flatbread in the order they appear.
- Place on a cookie sheet and bake on the center oven rack at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, until crust is turning golden brown and cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Slice and enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 3 - 4 pound rack of pork
- 4 cups brussels sprouts about 20 sprouts
- 1 large sweet potato
- 1 small red onion
- garlic salt
- salt & pepper
- fat or oil for searing/roasting
- 1/2 cup fig preserves
- 1/2 cup red wine
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- optional: crumbled feta or goat cheese
Instructions
- Pat the pork dry and season it lightly with salt and pepper. Heat a skillet (I used a cast iron) with a small amount of fat or oil until very (very) hot and sear the pork on each side for 2 - 3 minutes, until browned.
- Place pork on a baking sheet into a 450F oven, middle rack. Set timer for 20 minutes.
- While pork is roasting, cut sweet potato into half/quarter inch cubes, and stem/halve the brussels sprouts. Slice ⅔ of the onion into thin rings, and mince the remaining third. Toss brussels sprouts, sweet potato, and onion with a little bit of oil, and sprinkle generously with garlic salt.
- When 20 minute timer ends, add the vegetables and ringed onions to your baking sheet with the pork in a single layer. If the pork looks like it’s browning too quickly, turn it over. Set an additional 20 minutes on the timer.
- While the pork and vegetables are roasting, bring your skillet that you used for searing back up to medium/high. Deglaze the pan by adding red wine and stirring for a few minutes (to release everything from the bottom of the pan into your sauce. Add fig preserves, minced onion, and soy sauce, then simmer until reduced to about half, or less (depending on your preferred consistency).
- When timer ends, check vegetables and pork for doneness (using a fork on the veggies and meat thermometer on the pork). Remove each as finished (they might not finish at exactly the same time).
- For tender juicy pork cook them like you would a steak – until a digital thermometer reads an internal temperature between 145°F (medium rare) and 160°F (medium), followed by a three-minute rest. For easier slicing and to let the pork juices redistribute throughout the meat, remove larger cuts, such as roasts, from the oven and let them stand and rest for a total of 10 minutes before serving.
- Place vegetables on serving tray (and optionally sprinkle with cheese), then place pork over top. Drizzle generously with fig glaze.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- pineapple cubed (1/2″ - 1″ ish cubes)
- thick cut bacon halved
- barbecue sauce
Instructions
- Wrap each pineapple cube in a piece of bacon and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- When all pineapple cubes are wrapped, baste the top of each cube with barbecue sauce.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 45 - 55 minutes, until bacon is crispy.
- Enjoy while hot!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 packages crescent roll sheets
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
ICING
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Roll out the crescent dough and cut into four rectangles/squares (8 total). Roll up the sides to form a kind of basket and shape into a circle. Gently place onto a baking sheet.
- Mix together cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Spoon filling into the crescents and spread to the edges.
- Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until edges of Danishes have turned a nice golden color. Allow to cool.
- To make the icing, whisk together the powdered sugar and the milk until it’s well blended and there are no lumps. Fork drizzle over the cooled Danishes.