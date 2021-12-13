Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/13/21

News 6 gets results for your belly. – This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Apple Bundt Cake

Ingredients

Melted butter (not hot) equal to the amount of oil called for in the cake directions

Melted butter (not hot) equal to the amount of oil called for in the cake directions

Whole milk equal to the amount of water called for in the cake directions

Whole milk equal to the amount of water called for in the cake directions

Eggs one more than called for in the mix directions

Eggs one more than called for in the mix directions

Instructions

Allow to cool and then, if desired, top with butterscotch ganache.

Allow to cool and then, if desired, top with butterscotch ganache.

Pour batter into a greased bundt pan and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 40 minutes. Cake is done when a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean.

Pour batter into a greased bundt pan and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 40 minutes. Cake is done when a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean.

In a large bowl, combine vanilla cake mix, eggs, milk, butter, and cinnamon. Beat with an electric mixer for 1 - 2 minutes, until fully incorporated.

In a large bowl, combine vanilla cake mix, eggs, milk, butter, and cinnamon. Beat with an electric mixer for 1 - 2 minutes, until fully incorporated.

TUESDAY

Sausage and Peppers Flatbread

Ingredients

Instructions

Place on a cookie sheet and bake on the center oven rack at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, until crust is turning golden brown and cheese is melted and bubbly.

Place on a cookie sheet and bake on the center oven rack at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, until crust is turning golden brown and cheese is melted and bubbly.

WEDNESDAY

Fig-Glazed Rack of Pork

Ingredients

Instructions

Pat the pork dry and season it lightly with salt and pepper. Heat a skillet (I used a cast iron) with a small amount of fat or oil until very (very) hot and sear the pork on each side for 2 - 3 minutes, until browned.

Place pork on a baking sheet into a 450F oven, middle rack. Set timer for 20 minutes.

While pork is roasting, cut sweet potato into half/quarter inch cubes, and stem/halve the brussels sprouts. Slice ⅔ of the onion into thin rings, and mince the remaining third. Toss brussels sprouts, sweet potato, and onion with a little bit of oil, and sprinkle generously with garlic salt.

When 20 minute timer ends, add the vegetables and ringed onions to your baking sheet with the pork in a single layer. If the pork looks like it’s browning too quickly, turn it over. Set an additional 20 minutes on the timer.

While the pork and vegetables are roasting, bring your skillet that you used for searing back up to medium/high. Deglaze the pan by adding red wine and stirring for a few minutes (to release everything from the bottom of the pan into your sauce. Add fig preserves, minced onion, and soy sauce, then simmer until reduced to about half, or less (depending on your preferred consistency).

When timer ends, check vegetables and pork for doneness (using a fork on the veggies and meat thermometer on the pork). Remove each as finished (they might not finish at exactly the same time).

For tender juicy pork cook them like you would a steak – until a digital thermometer reads an internal temperature between 145°F (medium rare) and 160°F (medium), followed by a three-minute rest. For easier slicing and to let the pork juices redistribute throughout the meat, remove larger cuts, such as roasts, from the oven and let them stand and rest for a total of 10 minutes before serving.