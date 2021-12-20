Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/20/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup butter unsalted, softened
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup white sugar
- 1 egg large
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ cup holiday sprinkles
- ¼ cup holiday mini chips
- ¼ cup holiday M&Ms we used mini
Instructions
- In a large bowl cream together the butter and both sugars until fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Add in the flour, baking powder and salt. Mix until just combined.
- The dough will be very crumbly.
- Add half the M&M’s, mini chips, and sprinkles to the dough. Reserve the remaining.
- Using a small/mini cookie scoop, divide and roll the dough into 36 balls. Roll/press in remaining toppings and place dough balls on a parchment lined baking sheet. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- Bake the cookies at 350° F for about 8 minutes. You want the edges to be just barely turning golden brown, so the cookies stay chewy.
- Cool 5 minutes on the baking sheet and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
COOKIE
- 1 cup butter unsalted, softened
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 2 ⅔ cup flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups chocolate chips
ICING
- 1 stick butter unsalted, softened
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
DECORATIONS
- 16 mini pretzels
- 16 candy eyes
- 1 red m&m
- 7 brown m&ms
- sprinkles
Instructions
COOKIE
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Coat the inside of a 9″ spring form pan with cake release.
- In a large bowl using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla.
- Next add the flour, baking soda and salt and mix on low until just combined. Fold in the chocolate chips and press the dough into your springform pan.
- Bake at 350° F until the cookie is turning golden, and the center is just barely set. About about 35 to 40 minutes.
- Allow to cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
ICING
- While cookie is baking, whip the butter with an electric mixer until fluffy.
- Add in your vanilla and powdered sugar and beat until it is incorporated and fluffy again.
- If the buttercream is too thick you can beat in a small amount of milk until a pipeable consistency is reached.
DECORATING
- When the cookie is cooled completely, transfer it to your serving platter and carefully slice into 8 equal wedges.
- Pipe the edges with your frosting using a 1mm star tip and top with sprinkles before it sets.
- Press two mini pretzels into each slices as antlers, and then using frosting as glue place eyes and a nose on each wedge.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
Cookie dough
- 1 cup butter salted, softened
- 2 cups sugar white granulated
- 2 tablespoons half and half flavored coffee creamer also works great
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract large
- 3 eggs
- 4 cups flour all purpose
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt skip if you use salted butter
Decorations
- 1 cup powdered sugar also called confectioners sugar or icing sugar
- ½ teaspoon real vanilla extract
- green food coloring we used neon green
- 1 cup candy melts red
Instructions
Cookies
- In a large mixing bowl cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the half and half, vanilla, and the eggs until well combined.
- Next add in the flour, baking powder and salt. Add green food coloring and mix. Continue to add food coloring in small amounts until desired shade is reached.
- Mix until a thick dough forms, cover or wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.
- Turn dough out onto a floured surface and roll out to ¼” thickness. This is easiest if you do half the dough at a time. Use a cookie cutter to cut out tree shapes.
- Place cut out cookies about 1″ apart on parchment or silicone lined baking sheets and, if desired, shape the top of the tree into a curl.
- Bake at 350° F for 7-9 minutes until cookies are just set and starting to turn light brown around the edges. Cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Decoration
- For the snow: Mix 1 cup of powdered sugar with ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract and stir to make a thick glaze. If it is not wet enough add milk or water ¼ teaspoon at a time until you have a thick glaze. Put a little glaze on the top of the tree and the tips and allow to set.
- For the hearts: In a microwave safe bowl melt the red candy melts in 15 - 20 second increments, stirring in-between, until smooth and melted. Carefully transfer the red chocolate to a sandwich bag and snip off a tiny corner. Pipe hearts into the center of the cookies and allow to set.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 cup white granulated sugar
- ½ cup melted butter
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil we like olive oil
- 1 egg large
- 2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
- 1 ⅓ cups all purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt halve or skip if using salted butter
- 12 ounces vanilla almond bark
- 12 starlight peppermints, crushed or leftover candy canes
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl combine cocoa powder, sugar, butter and oil. Beat in egg and vanilla until well combined. Stir in the flour, baking powder, and salt until a thick dough forms.
- Use a 2 tablespoon scoop to make dough balls and place evenly on a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet. (Should make about 16 cookies). Bake at 350F for 10-12 minutes.
- Allow cookies to cool on the sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
- While cookies are cooling, melt the almond bark in a microwave safe bowl in 20 second increments, stirring in-between, until melted and smooth. Alternatively, melt in a saucepan on the stove top over low heat, stirring constantly.
- Dip each cookie halfway into the melted almond bark and immediately sprinkle with crushed peppermint. Place on parchment to set.