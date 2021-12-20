68º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/20/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

M&M Christmas Cookies

Ingredients

  • ½ cup butter unsalted, softened
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup white sugar
  • 1 egg large
  • 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ cup holiday sprinkles
  • ¼ cup holiday mini chips
  • ¼ cup holiday M&Ms we used mini

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl cream together the butter and both sugars until fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Add in the flour, baking powder and salt. Mix until just combined.
  2. The dough will be very crumbly.
  3. Add half the M&M’s, mini chips, and sprinkles to the dough. Reserve the remaining.
  4. Using a small/mini cookie scoop, divide and roll the dough into 36 balls. Roll/press in remaining toppings and place dough balls on a parchment lined baking sheet. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
  5. Bake the cookies at 350° F for about 8 minutes. You want the edges to be just barely turning golden brown, so the cookies stay chewy.
  6. Cool 5 minutes on the baking sheet and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

TUESDAY

Reindeer Cookie Cake

Ingredients

COOKIE

  • 1 cup butter unsalted, softened
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 ⅔ cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups chocolate chips

ICING

  • 1 stick butter unsalted, softened
  • 4 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract

DECORATIONS

  • 16 mini pretzels
  • 16 candy eyes
  • 1 red m&m
  • 7 brown m&ms
  • sprinkles

Instructions

COOKIE

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Coat the inside of a 9″ spring form pan with cake release.
  3. In a large bowl using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla.
  4. Next add the flour, baking soda and salt and mix on low until just combined. Fold in the chocolate chips and press the dough into your springform pan.
  5. Bake at 350° F until the cookie is turning golden, and the center is just barely set. About about 35 to 40 minutes.
  6. Allow to cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

ICING

  1. While cookie is baking, whip the butter with an electric mixer until fluffy.
  2. Add in your vanilla and powdered sugar and beat until it is incorporated and fluffy again.
  3. If the buttercream is too thick you can beat in a small amount of milk until a pipeable consistency is reached.

DECORATING

  1. When the cookie is cooled completely, transfer it to your serving platter and carefully slice into 8 equal wedges.
  2. Pipe the edges with your frosting using a 1mm star tip and top with sprinkles before it sets.
  3. Press two mini pretzels into each slices as antlers, and then using frosting as glue place eyes and a nose on each wedge.

WEDNESDAY

Christmas Tree Cookies

Ingredients

Cookie dough

  • 1 cup butter salted, softened
  • 2 cups sugar white granulated
  • 2 tablespoons half and half flavored coffee creamer also works great
  • 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract large
  • 3 eggs
  • 4 cups flour all purpose
  • 3 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt skip if you use salted butter

Decorations

  • 1 cup powdered sugar also called confectioners sugar or icing sugar
  • ½ teaspoon real vanilla extract
  • green food coloring we used neon green
  • 1 cup candy melts red

Instructions

Cookies

  1. In a large mixing bowl cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the half and half, vanilla, and the eggs until well combined.
  2. Next add in the flour, baking powder and salt. Add green food coloring and mix. Continue to add food coloring in small amounts until desired shade is reached.
  3. Mix until a thick dough forms, cover or wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.
  4. Turn dough out onto a floured surface and roll out to ¼” thickness. This is easiest if you do half the dough at a time. Use a cookie cutter to cut out tree shapes.
  5. Place cut out cookies about 1″ apart on parchment or silicone lined baking sheets and, if desired, shape the top of the tree into a curl.
  6. Bake at 350° F for 7-9 minutes until cookies are just set and starting to turn light brown around the edges. Cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Decoration

  1. For the snow: Mix 1 cup of powdered sugar with ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract and stir to make a thick glaze. If it is not wet enough add milk or water ¼ teaspoon at a time until you have a thick glaze. Put a little glaze on the top of the tree and the tips and allow to set.
  2. For the hearts: In a microwave safe bowl melt the red candy melts in 15 - 20 second increments, stirring in-between, until smooth and melted. Carefully transfer the red chocolate to a sandwich bag and snip off a tiny corner. Pipe hearts into the center of the cookies and allow to set.

THURSDAY

Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 cup white granulated sugar
  • ½ cup melted butter
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil we like olive oil
  • 1 egg large
  • 2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
  • 1 ⅓ cups all purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt halve or skip if using salted butter
  • 12 ounces vanilla almond bark
  • 12 starlight peppermints, crushed or leftover candy canes

Instructions

  1. In a large mixing bowl combine cocoa powder, sugar, butter and oil. Beat in egg and vanilla until well combined. Stir in the flour, baking powder, and salt until a thick dough forms.
  2. Use a 2 tablespoon scoop to make dough balls and place evenly on a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet. (Should make about 16 cookies). Bake at 350F for 10-12 minutes.
  3. Allow cookies to cool on the sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
  4. While cookies are cooling, melt the almond bark in a microwave safe bowl in 20 second increments, stirring in-between, until melted and smooth. Alternatively, melt in a saucepan on the stove top over low heat, stirring constantly.
  5. Dip each cookie halfway into the melted almond bark and immediately sprinkle with crushed peppermint. Place on parchment to set.

