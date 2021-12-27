59º

LIVE

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/27/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Tags: News 6 at Nine, Getting Results for Dinner, Food, Recipes
MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Extra Crispy Chicken Thighs

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • Chicken thighs bone-in with skin
  • Basic spice rub or salt and pepper
  • Rendered bacon grease or vegetable oil

Instructions

  1. Season chicken lightly with spice rub or salt and pepper.
  2. Heat a layer of fat or oil in a large oven safe skillet on the stove top (preferably cast iron).
  3. Place chicken skin side down in the hot skillet, for 10 - 15 minutes until chicken skin is beginning to brown and crisp. Shift chicken once or twice in the skillet to make sure it’s not sticking.
  4. Transfer to a 425 degree oven and continue cooking chicken skin side down for an additional ten minutes.
  5. Turn chicken over, and cook about 5 more minutes, until chicken is cooked through (165 degrees F)
  6. Enjoy!

TUESDAY

Pizza Crescent Rolls

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 2 packages crescent roll dough 8 count
  • 4 ounces mozzarella cheese divided in 16 pieces
  • Spaghetti sauce for dipping
  • optional: pepperoni olives, garlic, sausage, green peppers, etc

Instructions

  1. Unroll crescents onto a large cookie sheet.
  2. Place a piece of cheese on each crescent, along with your toppings of choice.
  3. Roll crescents starting from the wide end and ending at the narrow end.
  4. Bake at 375 degrees for 11 to 13 minutes, until crescents are a golden color.
  5. Serve with sauce and enjoy!

WEDNESDAY

Compound Butter

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces salted butter room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon finely diced chives
  • 2 large garlic cloves minced (about ½ tablespoon)
  • 1 teaspoon flat leaf Italian parsley
  • 2 pinches fresh cracked black pepper

Instructions

  1. Prep ingredients by allowing butter to come to room temperature, mincing garlic, dicing chives & parsley, and measuring pepper.
  2. Using a spatula, mix ingredients together in a medium sized bowl.
  3. Store in a glass air tight container, or turn onto a sheet of plastic wrap or parchment paper, form into a log and wrap tightly.
  4. Refrigerate until ready to use.

THURSDAY

French Dip Crescents

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 2 packages crescent rolls 8 count
  • 1 pound deli roast beef thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces Swiss or provolone cheese cut in 16 equal sized pieces
  • optional: Horseradish Sauce
  • optional: Au Jus for dipping click here for my Easy Au Jus recipe!

Instructions

  1. Unroll crescents onto a large cookie sheet.
  2. Spread a small dab of horseradish on each crescent, then place a slice of roast beef and a piece of cheese on each crescent.
  3. Roll crescents starting from the wide end and ending at the narrow end.
  4. Bake at 375 degrees for 11 to 13 minutes, until crescents are a golden color.
  5. Serve with Au Jus and enjoy!

FRIDAY

Cinnamon Roll Casserole

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 2 tubes cinnamon rolls net weight 13 ounces each
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 ½ cups milk

Instructions

  1. Remove rolls from pressurized tubes and set icing aside. Cut individual rolls into bite sized pieces (5 - 6 pieces per roll). Place pieces in an 8x8 casserole dish.
  2. Whisk or blend together the eggs, vanilla, and milk. Pour over the rolls.
  3. Bake on the mid-lower rack at 350F for 30-35 min until browned and set. Spread icing over top while still warm.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.