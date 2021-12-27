Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/27/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- Chicken thighs bone-in with skin
- Basic spice rub or salt and pepper
- Rendered bacon grease or vegetable oil
Instructions
- Season chicken lightly with spice rub or salt and pepper.
- Heat a layer of fat or oil in a large oven safe skillet on the stove top (preferably cast iron).
- Place chicken skin side down in the hot skillet, for 10 - 15 minutes until chicken skin is beginning to brown and crisp. Shift chicken once or twice in the skillet to make sure it’s not sticking.
- Transfer to a 425 degree oven and continue cooking chicken skin side down for an additional ten minutes.
- Turn chicken over, and cook about 5 more minutes, until chicken is cooked through (165 degrees F)
- Enjoy!
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 packages crescent roll dough 8 count
- 4 ounces mozzarella cheese divided in 16 pieces
- Spaghetti sauce for dipping
- optional: pepperoni olives, garlic, sausage, green peppers, etc
Instructions
- Unroll crescents onto a large cookie sheet.
- Place a piece of cheese on each crescent, along with your toppings of choice.
- Roll crescents starting from the wide end and ending at the narrow end.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 11 to 13 minutes, until crescents are a golden color.
- Serve with sauce and enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces salted butter room temperature
- 1 tablespoon finely diced chives
- 2 large garlic cloves minced (about ½ tablespoon)
- 1 teaspoon flat leaf Italian parsley
- 2 pinches fresh cracked black pepper
Instructions
- Prep ingredients by allowing butter to come to room temperature, mincing garlic, dicing chives & parsley, and measuring pepper.
- Using a spatula, mix ingredients together in a medium sized bowl.
- Store in a glass air tight container, or turn onto a sheet of plastic wrap or parchment paper, form into a log and wrap tightly.
- Refrigerate until ready to use.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 packages crescent rolls 8 count
- 1 pound deli roast beef thinly sliced
- 4 ounces Swiss or provolone cheese cut in 16 equal sized pieces
- optional: Horseradish Sauce
- optional: Au Jus for dipping click here for my Easy Au Jus recipe!
Instructions
- Unroll crescents onto a large cookie sheet.
- Spread a small dab of horseradish on each crescent, then place a slice of roast beef and a piece of cheese on each crescent.
- Roll crescents starting from the wide end and ending at the narrow end.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 11 to 13 minutes, until crescents are a golden color.
- Serve with Au Jus and enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tubes cinnamon rolls net weight 13 ounces each
- 4 eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 ½ cups milk
Instructions
- Remove rolls from pressurized tubes and set icing aside. Cut individual rolls into bite sized pieces (5 - 6 pieces per roll). Place pieces in an 8x8 casserole dish.
- Whisk or blend together the eggs, vanilla, and milk. Pour over the rolls.
- Bake on the mid-lower rack at 350F for 30-35 min until browned and set. Spread icing over top while still warm.