Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/17/22

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
Roasted Green Beans and Mushrooms
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound fresh green beans trimmed
- 8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- 1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- 2. In a large bowl, toss together all ingredients, then spread out onto a 15x10 inch baking pan.
- 3. Bake for 25 minutes.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 4 sweet potatoes
- 2 tsp oil
- 1 green pepper sliced
- 1 yellow pepper sliced
- 1 red pepper sliced
- 1 onion sliced
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- Sour cream and green onions for garnish
Seasoning:
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 ⁄4 tsp onion powder
- 1 ⁄4 tsp garlic powder
- 1 ⁄2 tsp cumin
- 1 ⁄8 tsp crushed red pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat oven to 375 degrees. Clean and pat dry sweet potatoes. Wrap in foil. Bake in preheated oven for 3040 minutes or until soft.
- In a small bowl, combine seasoning mix ingredients.
- Heat oil over medium heat in a large pan. Add peppers and onion. Saute for 45 minutes. Stir in seasoning and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened.
- Slice open potatoes and stuff with vegetables. Top with shredded cheese, sour cream and green onions.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 LB ground chicken
- 3/4 cup Italian breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp Buffalo sauce
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 stalk celery minced
- 1/4 onion finely chopped
- 1 egg lightly beaten
- 1-2 tbsp olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 450°F
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper
- In a small sauce pan add Buffalo sauce and butter
- At the same time sauté celery and onions in 1 to 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- Add sautéed veggies, buffalo sauce, breadcrumbs salt and pepper, and the egg in a bowl with the ground chicken.
- Mix with a spoon until well incorporated.
- Shaped into 1 inch balls and bake for 20 to 24 minutes.
- Serve with hot sauce, buffalo sauce, or blue cheese
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 16 ounce elbow noodles
- 1 packet hidden valley ranch dip seasoning mix
- 16 ounce sour cream
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- 16 ounce cheddar cheese, cubed
- 10 oz frozen peas, thawed
- 8 strips bacon cooked and crumbled
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Boil pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Give them a good stir so the pasta doesn’t stick. Set aside to cool.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir the ranch seasoning, sour cream and mayonnaise together until well combined. Add the cooled pasta and stir until well combined.
- Add the cheese, peas and bacon. Gently stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve immediately or store refrigerated in an airtight container, until ready to serve.
FRIDAY
No Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup butter softened
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 3 tbsp sugar
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp milk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup flour
- 2 cups milk chocolate chips divided
- 1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips
- Coconut oil if needed
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Spread flour on a baking sheet in a thin layer.
- Bake for 5 minutes.
- Cool completely before using.
- In a large bowl, cream together butter, brown sugar, sugar, and salt.
- Beat until fluffy.
- Add milk and vanilla.
- Mix well.
- Blend in heat treated flour until mixture is uniform.
- Dough should form a ball.
- Using a spoon, stir in 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips.
- Using a 1-inch scoop, scoop dough and roll into balls.
- Place balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Freeze truffles for 1 hour.
- Melt white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals, mixing until smooth.
- Using two forks, dip half of your truffles completely in the melted white chocolate.
- Allow excess to run off and place them back on the parchment paper.
- Repeat with the milk chocolate chips for the other half of the truffles.
- If desired, drizzle the opposite colored chocolate with a spoon for decoration.
- If melted chocolate is too thick to drizzle, adding a small amount of coconut oil should help thin it a bit.
- Chill until bark is hardened.