Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/17/22

In a large bowl, cream together butter, brown sugar, sugar, and salt.

Blend in heat treated flour until mixture is uniform.

Using a 1-inch scoop, scoop dough and roll into balls.

Melt white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals, mixing until smooth.

Using two forks, dip half of your truffles completely in the melted white chocolate.

Allow excess to run off and place them back on the parchment paper.

Repeat with the milk chocolate chips for the other half of the truffles.

If desired, drizzle the opposite colored chocolate with a spoon for decoration.