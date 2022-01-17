52º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/17/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Aboutamom.com (Aboutamom.com)

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Roasted Green Beans and Mushrooms

Aboutamom.com (Aboutamom.com)

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound fresh green beans trimmed
  • 8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

  • 1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  • 2. In a large bowl, toss together all ingredients, then spread out onto a 15x10 inch baking pan.
  • 3. Bake for 25 minutes.

TUESDAY

Fajita Sweet Potatoes

Aboutamom.com (Aboutamom.com)

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 sweet potatoes
  • 2 tsp oil
  • 1 green pepper sliced
  • 1 yellow pepper sliced
  • 1 red pepper sliced
  • 1 onion sliced
  • 1 cup shredded cheese
  • Sour cream and green onions for garnish

Seasoning:

  • 1 Tbsp cornstarch
  • 2 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 ⁄4 tsp onion powder
  • 1 ⁄4 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 ⁄2 tsp cumin
  • 1 ⁄8 tsp crushed red pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Clean and pat dry sweet potatoes. Wrap in foil. Bake in preheated oven for 30­40 minutes or until soft.
  2. In a small bowl, combine seasoning mix ingredients.
  3. Heat oil over medium heat in a large pan. Add peppers and onion. Saute for 4­5 minutes. Stir in seasoning and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened.
  4. Slice open potatoes and stuff with vegetables. Top with shredded cheese, sour cream and green onions.

WEDNESDAY

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Aboutamom.com (Aboutamom.com)

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 LB ground chicken
  • 3/4 cup Italian breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp Buffalo sauce
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 stalk celery minced
  • 1/4 onion finely chopped
  • 1 egg lightly beaten
  • 1-2 tbsp olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 450°F
  2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper
  3. In a small sauce pan add Buffalo sauce and butter
  4. At the same time sauté celery and onions in 1 to 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  5. Add sautéed veggies, buffalo sauce, breadcrumbs salt and pepper, and the egg in a bowl with the ground chicken.
  6. Mix with a spoon until well incorporated.
  7. Shaped into 1 inch balls and bake for 20 to 24 minutes.
  8. Serve with hot sauce, buffalo sauce, or blue cheese

THURSDAY

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

Aboutamom.com (Aboutamom.com)

INGREDIENTS

  • 16 ounce elbow noodles
  • 1 packet hidden valley ranch dip seasoning mix
  • 16 ounce sour cream
  • ⅓ cup mayonnaise
  • 16 ounce cheddar cheese, cubed
  • 10 oz frozen peas, thawed
  • 8 strips bacon cooked and crumbled
  • Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Boil pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Give them a good stir so the pasta doesn’t stick. Set aside to cool.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir the ranch seasoning, sour cream and mayonnaise together until well combined. Add the cooled pasta and stir until well combined.
  3. Add the cheese, peas and bacon. Gently stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Serve immediately or store refrigerated in an airtight container, until ready to serve.

FRIDAY

No Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

Aboutamom.com (Aboutamom.com)

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/2 cup butter softened
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 3 tbsp sugar
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 cups milk chocolate chips divided
  • 1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips
  • Coconut oil if needed

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
  2. Spread flour on a baking sheet in a thin layer.
  3. Bake for 5 minutes.
  4. Cool completely before using.
  5. In a large bowl, cream together butter, brown sugar, sugar, and salt.
  6. Beat until fluffy.
  7. Add milk and vanilla.
  8. Mix well.
  9. Blend in heat treated flour until mixture is uniform.
  10. Dough should form a ball.
  11. Using a spoon, stir in 1/2 cup milk chocolate chips.
  12. Using a 1-inch scoop, scoop dough and roll into balls.
  13. Place balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  14. Freeze truffles for 1 hour.
  15. Melt white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals, mixing until smooth.
  16. Using two forks, dip half of your truffles completely in the melted white chocolate.
  17. Allow excess to run off and place them back on the parchment paper.
  18. Repeat with the milk chocolate chips for the other half of the truffles.
  19. If desired, drizzle the opposite colored chocolate with a spoon for decoration.
  20. If melted chocolate is too thick to drizzle, adding a small amount of coconut oil should help thin it a bit.
  21. Chill until bark is hardened.

