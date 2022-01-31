Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/31/22

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 15 oz box chocolate cake mix
- 1/4 cup mini semi sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup water
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tsp butter flavoring
- 1 tsp vanilla flavoring
Baileys Buttercream
- 1 stick unsalted butter room temperature
- 1/2 cup vegetable shortening crisco sticks
- 1 pound of powdered sugar
- 3 tbsp - 1/4 cup Bailey’s Irish Cream *see notes
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350
- Spray two 6 inch rounds with non stick spray or use cake release
- Add cake mix, water, oil, both flavorings, and eggs to bowl of mixer
- Mix until incorporated.
- Fold in chocolate chips.
- Evenly distribute between the two cake pans
- Bake for 35-40 mins until a tooth pick, skewer or knife comes out clean
- Allow to cool completely, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for a minimum of 4-6 hours,
- preferably over night *see notes
Assembly:
- After cake is full frozen prepare the buttercream.
- Cream butter and shortening until smooth.
- Add a cup of powdered sugar at a time alternating adding a tablespoon of baileys to each cup of powdered sugar.
- Mix together after each addition.
- After all sugar is added add Baileys by the tablespoon to make it smooth and easy to spread on a cake. It should not be runny.
- Retrieve cake layers from freezer.
- Place cake Board on turntable.
- Add a small amount of icing to the cake board and set the first wrapped, frozen layer onto the cake board.
- Add a heaping amount of buttercream to the center and smooth it out.
- Unwrap the second layer and place on top.
- When decorating a cake, especially one with cocoa powder always ice the icing not the cake!
- The first glob of icing will be the only one that actually touches the cake.
- As you spin the cake on the turntable ice the cake all the way around. It does not need to be smooth nor perfect.
- Use the cake comb after the cake is iced to create the spiral pattern on the cake and to remove excess frosting
- Place extra frosting back into the bowl, there should be no crumbs in the icing.
- Fit a piping bag with a tip 1M and add the left over icing to the piping bag and set to the site.
- Using the baileys chocolate ganache add it to a piping bag in a pourable consistency. Cut a small hole at the tip of the bag and pipe a series of drips around the cake.
- Let set for 3-4 mins.
- Pipe 4 rosettes at the 12, 3, 6 & 9 o’clock points on the top of the cake.
- Add a rosette in between those.
- Allow cake to come to room temperature before serving.
TUESDAY
Loaded Potato & Buffalo Chicken Casserole
INGREDIENTS
- 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 2 boxes Betty Crocker™ Loaded Casserole Potatoes
- 3 1/2 cups boiling water
- 1 1/2 cup milk
- 4 tablespoons margarine or butter
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 tablespoon fresh ground pepper
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce
Topping Ingredients:
- 8 strips of bacon cooked and crumbled
- 2 cups shredded cheese blend
- 1 cup diced green onion
INSTRUCTIONS
- In large bowl, mix together the olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and hot sauce. Add the chicken to your mixture and stir to coat. Allow it to marinate for about 30 minutes. Place chicken in a saute pan, cook and stir until the chicken is almost or just cooked through. Be careful to not overcook the chicken, as it will be cooked again with the potatoes. Set aside.
- Meanwhile, heat oven to 450 degrees.
- Using the water, milk and butter, prepare both boxes of Betty Crocker™ Loaded Casserole Potatoes according to package directions. Place in a large casserole or baking dish. Gently stir chicken into the potato mixture.
- In a bowl, combine the ‘topping’ ingredients. Sprinkle over the top of the potato and chicken mixture.
- Bake uncovered for a bout 25 minutes, until the top is nice and golden brown.
WEDNESDAY
Make-Ahead Freezer Mashed Potatoes
INGREDIENTS
- 5 pounds red skin potatoes
- 6 tablespoons butter unsalted (or more if you really like butter)
- 8 ounces sour cream
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- warm milk begin with 1/4 cup and add until desired consistency is reached
- salt pepper, and a bit of garlic powder to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Bring butter, sour cream and cream cheese to room temperature.
- Wash potatoes, removing any dark or rough spots. In a large pot of salted water, boil potatoes until fork tender. Drain potatoes and return to pot.
- Add butter, sour cream, cream cheese and seasonings. Mash potatoes, using a potato masher or hand mixer. Add warmed milk, until desired consistency is reached.
- To Freeze I usually serve some of the potatoes immediately and freeze the rest. To freeze, scoop cooled mashed potatoes into quart size freezer bags. If freezing all of the potatoes, you should have enough to fill 6-7 quart size bags. Make sure any excess air has been removed from the bag and that the bag is sealed completely. Freeze until ready to use.
- To Serve Mashed potatoes can be thawed in the refrigerator overnight and reheated using various methods, including: on the stove, in the oven, crock pot or microwave. I usually pull a bag of mashed potatoes from the freezer at dinner time and microwave on high 2-3 minutes, then test, and add another minute if necessary. Heating time will vary based on quantity and the wattage of your microwave.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1 cup mushrooms chopped
- 1/2 cup grated or diced carrot
- 1/2 cup sliced green onion
- 1 tbsp + tbsp hoisen sauce
- 1 tbsp + 2 tbsp teriyaki suace
- 1/2 tsp + 1/2 tsp ginger powder
- pinch of red pepper flakes
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tsp cornstarch
- romaine or bibb lettuce pieces
- brown rice
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl, mix together tghe ground chicken, mushrooms and carrot. Set aside.
- Prepare first sauce by mixing together 1 tablespoon hoisen sauce, 1 tablespoon teriyaki sauce, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, garlic, red pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder. Pour marinade over the ground chicken and mix well until thoroughly combined.
- In a large skillet, heat sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken mixture to to pan and saute, stirring occasionally, for about 8-10 minutes, until chicken is almost cooked.
- Meanwhile, while chicken is cooking, prepare the second sauce. In a bowl combine 2 tablespoons hoisen sauce, 2 tablespons teiryaki sauce, 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder, and 1 teaspoon cornstarch.
- Add green onion to the chicken. Pour sauce over the chicken mixture and allow to simmer a few additional minutes.
- Depending on the size of your lettuce wraps, place a spoonful or two of brown rice in each lettuce wrap and top with a spoonful or two of chicken.
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 5 eggs
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup whole milk
- 3 cups cake flour sifted
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
Buttercream Frosting:
- 3 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1 cup butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 to 2 tablespoons whipping cream
- coconut to spread over layers and around finished cake
INSTRUCTIONS
- Prepare Batter: Let eggs, butter, and milk stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium bowl combine cake flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside. Butter two 8x1-1/2-inch round cake pans and line bottoms with parchment paper. Butter waxed paper and lightly flour; set aside.
- In large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add 2 cups sugar and 1 Tbsp. vanilla; beat 3 to 4 minutes on medium speed until well combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Alternately add flour mixture and milk to butter mixture, beating on low after each addition until just combined. Divide batter between the two pans.
- Bake 25 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched or a tooth pick comes out clean. Cool layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove the cake layers from pans; peel off waxed paper and discard. Cool on wire racks.
Buttercream Frosting:
- In a standing mixer fitted with whisk attachment, mix together sugar and butter. Mix on low speed until well blended and then increase speed to medium and beat for another 3 minutes.
- Add vanilla and cream and continue to beat on medium speed for 1 minute more, adding more cream if needed for spreading consistency.
- Assemble Cake: On a cake platter, frost the top of first layer and sprinkle with coconut. Place the second layer of cake on top of the first, and frost top and sides of cake. Sprinkle coconut generously over top and sides of cake, pressing in gently with your fingers as necessary.