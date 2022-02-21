Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/21/22

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
Ricotta Burgers with Mushrooms
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound quality ground meat we used bison. ½ cup full fat ricotta salt and pepper 2-3 tablespoons steak sauce like A1
- 1-2 cups onions chopped 1 cup mushrooms chopped olive oil sea salt and pepper dash of Worcestershire sauce and steak sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
- Start by sautéing the onions and mushrooms, I generally give them about 45 minutes to an hour to fully cook down. Simply wash, peel, chop and add the olive oil, salt, pepper, Worcestershire and A1 together, cover for a bit and stir occasionally. About half way through uncover and stir more frequently until they have the texture you prefer.
- While those are cooking…Combine the ground meat, ricotta, A1, salt and pepper. Form burger patties in the same shape as your rolls and just a little bit bigger then the rolls (this helps to balance out the meat cooking down). Cover and chill for about 30 minutes.
- Heat the grill the medium and cook the patties for about 2-4 minutes preside. The final cook time will completely depend on how you prefer the meat to be cooked-but also on the overall size and thickness of each patty so keep a close eye on the grill.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound ground beef
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- ½ cup ketchup
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 tsp. brown sugar
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- ½ cup water
- King’s Hawaiian Hot Dog Buns
- Heinz Mayochup
- Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks
INSTRUCTIONS
- Brown ground beef in a large saucepan over medium heat until fully cooked.
- Drain thoroughly. Stir in tomato paste, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and yellow mustard.
- Add brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.
- Stir to combine.
- Add ½ cup water and simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Next, grill your Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks and put them in a King’s Hawaiian Hot Dog Bun.
- Top your dogs with the chili and Heinz Mayochup!
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 16 oz lean ground beef
- 1 medium onion chopped (about 1 cup)
- 3 cloves garlic about 2 tablespoons
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 40 ounces cheese ravioli frozen (thaw enough so they are not stuck together)
- 2 ¾ cup marinara sauce or more
- 4 cups mozzarella shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven for 400.
- In a large saucepan, brown meat for about 10 minutes.
- Add onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and cook for another 5 minutes, and set aside.
- Grease a 9x13 casserole dish and pour a thin layer of marinara sauce on the bottom; about ¾ cup (depending on the shape of your casserole dish).
- Place a layer of ravioli.
- With a slotted spoon if you have a lot of fat, evenly layer the cooked meat.
- Add 2 cups of mozzarella on top of meat, and then another layer of sauce: about 2 cups.
- Add another layer of sauce
- Repeat another ravioli layer with remaining pasta
- Top with remaining cheese.
- Put in oven for 30 minutes covered with foil. Pro tip: If you spray the tin foil inside with non-stick spray your cheese will not stick to it.
- Check the lasagna at the 30-minute mark and if is wet, bake uncovered for another 10 minutes.
- Let sit for about 10-15 minutes before serving.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes
- 3 tbsp butter, divided
- 2 tbsp minced shallot
- 2 tbsp flour
- 1/2 cup chicken or vegetable stock
- 3/4 cup half and half
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Generously butter a 2 quart casserole dish with ½ tablespoon to 1 tablespoon butter.
- Using a mandoline, food processor or knife, thinly slice potatoes into ⅛ inch thin slices, and arrange potatoes in even layers in a buttered casserole dish.
- In a small pot, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add in the minced shallot and saute for about 3 minutes or until the shallots begin to soften, being careful to not burn your shallots.
- Add in flour, whisking well, to form a roux (thickened paste). After the roux has cooked for 1 minute, slowly whisk in stock and half and half.
- Season with salt and pepper and grated nutmeg. Add in fresh thyme leaves to the cream sauce. Allow to simmer for several minutes until sauce is thickened, whisking constantly.
- Pour cream sauce over potatoes. Push down slightly to allow sauce to cover all the potatoes from top to bottom. Cover scalloped potatoes tightly with foil.
- Bake covered for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 25-30 minutes, until potatoes are tender and browned.
FRIDAY
Double Chocolate Treasures Cookies
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cup semi-sweet chocolate pieces
- 1/2 cup margarine
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups Oats quick or old fashioned, uncooked
- 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a heavy saucepan over low heat, melt 1 cup chocolate pieces. Stir until smooth; cool slightly.
- Beat together margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. Blend in eggs, vanilla, and melted chocolate. Add combined dry ingredients except for powdered sugar. Stir in remaining chocolate pieces.
- Shape dough into 1 inch balls, roll in powdered sugar coating heavily. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet; bake 10 to 12 minutes. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet; remove to wire rack. Store in an airtight container.