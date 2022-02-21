59º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/21/22

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Ricotta Burgers with Mushrooms

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound quality ground meat we used bison. ½ cup full fat ricotta salt and pepper 2-3 tablespoons steak sauce like A1
  • 1-2 cups onions chopped 1 cup mushrooms chopped olive oil sea salt and pepper dash of Worcestershire sauce and steak sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Start by sautéing the onions and mushrooms, I generally give them about 45 minutes to an hour to fully cook down. Simply wash, peel, chop and add the olive oil, salt, pepper, Worcestershire and A1 together, cover for a bit and stir occasionally. About half way through uncover and stir more frequently until they have the texture you prefer.
  2. While those are cooking…Combine the ground meat, ricotta, A1, salt and pepper. Form burger patties in the same shape as your rolls and just a little bit bigger then the rolls (this helps to balance out the meat cooking down). Cover and chill for about 30 minutes.
  3. Heat the grill the medium and cook the patties for about 2-4 minutes preside. The final cook time will completely depend on how you prefer the meat to be cooked-but also on the overall size and thickness of each patty so keep a close eye on the grill.

TUESDAY

Hot Dog Chili

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • ¼ cup tomato paste
  • ½ cup ketchup
  • 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
  • 2 tsp. brown sugar
  • 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper
  • ½ cup water
  • King’s Hawaiian Hot Dog Buns
  • Heinz Mayochup
  • Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Brown ground beef in a large saucepan over medium heat until fully cooked.
  2. Drain thoroughly. Stir in tomato paste, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and yellow mustard.
  3. Add brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.
  4. Stir to combine.
  5. Add ½ cup water and simmer for about 20 minutes.
  6. Next, grill your Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks and put them in a King’s Hawaiian Hot Dog Bun.
  7. Top your dogs with the chili and Heinz Mayochup!

WEDNESDAY

Baked Ravioli Lasagna

INGREDIENTS

  • 16 oz lean ground beef
  • 1 medium onion chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 3 cloves garlic about 2 tablespoons
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 40 ounces cheese ravioli frozen (thaw enough so they are not stuck together)
  • 2 ¾ cup marinara sauce or more
  • 4 cups mozzarella shredded

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven for 400.
  2. In a large saucepan, brown meat for about 10 minutes.
  3. Add onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and cook for another 5 minutes, and set aside.
  4. Grease a 9x13 casserole dish and pour a thin layer of marinara sauce on the bottom; about ¾ cup (depending on the shape of your casserole dish).
  5. Place a layer of ravioli.
  6. With a slotted spoon if you have a lot of fat, evenly layer the cooked meat.
  7. Add 2 cups of mozzarella on top of meat, and then another layer of sauce: about 2 cups.
  8. Add another layer of sauce
  9. Repeat another ravioli layer with remaining pasta
  10. Top with remaining cheese.
  11. Put in oven for 30 minutes covered with foil. Pro tip: If you spray the tin foil inside with non-stick spray your cheese will not stick to it.
  12. Check the lasagna at the 30-minute mark and if is wet, bake uncovered for another 10 minutes.
  13. Let sit for about 10-15 minutes before serving.

THURSDAY

Classic Scalloped Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes
  • 3 tbsp butter, divided
  • 2 tbsp minced shallot
  • 2 tbsp flour
  • 1/2 cup chicken or vegetable stock
  • 3/4 cup half and half
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper
  • 1/4 tsp nutmeg
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Generously butter a 2 quart casserole dish with ½ tablespoon to 1 tablespoon butter.
  2. Using a mandoline, food processor or knife, thinly slice potatoes into ⅛ inch thin slices, and arrange potatoes in even layers in a buttered casserole dish.
  3. In a small pot, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add in the minced shallot and saute for about 3 minutes or until the shallots begin to soften, being careful to not burn your shallots.
  4. Add in flour, whisking well, to form a roux (thickened paste). After the roux has cooked for 1 minute, slowly whisk in stock and half and half.
  5. Season with salt and pepper and grated nutmeg. Add in fresh thyme leaves to the cream sauce. Allow to simmer for several minutes until sauce is thickened, whisking constantly.
  6. Pour cream sauce over potatoes. Push down slightly to allow sauce to cover all the potatoes from top to bottom. Cover scalloped potatoes tightly with foil.
  7. Bake covered for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 25-30 minutes, until potatoes are tender and browned.

FRIDAY

Double Chocolate Treasures Cookies

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cup semi-sweet chocolate pieces
  • 1/2 cup margarine
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 cups Oats quick or old fashioned, uncooked
  • 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a heavy saucepan over low heat, melt 1 cup chocolate pieces. Stir until smooth; cool slightly.
  3. Beat together margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. Blend in eggs, vanilla, and melted chocolate. Add combined dry ingredients except for powdered sugar. Stir in remaining chocolate pieces.
  4. Shape dough into 1 inch balls, roll in powdered sugar coating heavily. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet; bake 10 to 12 minutes. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet; remove to wire rack. Store in an airtight container.

