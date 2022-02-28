Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/28/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 - 2 pounds chicken raw or cooked, cut into bite sized pieces
- 2 - 4 tablespoons butter or oil or combination of both
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ½ teaspoon minced ginger
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 4 cups cooked/cold white rice instant rice works fine, just make sure to fully chill it after it is cooked.
- 1 cup peas
- 1 cup diced carrot
- 3 eggs large
- green onion/scallion diced
- optional: sesame oil
Instructions
- If using raw chicken, cut into bite sized pieces and brown with a tablespoon of oil in a medium-high heat skillet. Remove cooked chicken and set aside.
- In the same skillet, bring butter to medium/high heat.
- Add garlic and ginger, stir for 1 - 2 minutes until fragrant. Add rice and cook until heated through. Stir in soy sauce, and add peas and carrots. (If using raw carrots, cook until tender).
- Lower heat to medium-low and push rice to one side of pan. Crack eggs in other side. Scramble eggs and cook through. When they’re done cooking, stir into rice along with the cooked chicken.
- Finish with green onion and a light drizzle of sesame oil.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter salted
- 2 cups diced carrots about 2 large carrots
- 2 cups chopped celery about 3 medium sized stalks
- 1 large yellow onion diced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ¼ cup all purpose flour
- 1 cup pickle brine
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1½ pounds Russet potatoes peeled & cut into 1/2″ cubes (about 3 medium sized potatoes)
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 to 3 cups chopped or sliced dill pickles
Instructions
- Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the carrots, celery, and onion and cook until the vegetables have started to become tender and the onions are translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Sprinkle in the flour and cook, continually stirring, for two minutes. Add the pickle brine and stir until thickened.
- Pour in the broth and add the potatoes. Bring to a simmer and let cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are fork tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.
- If desired, blend half of the soup using an immersion blender or by carefully removing half from the pot and using a stand blender, pulsing until creamy, and then carefully returning back to the pot.
- Stir in the cream, add the pickles, and heat through.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 ears of corn cooked
- ½ cup mayonnaise alternatively, ¼ cup mayo + ¼ cup Mexican crema or sour cream
- ½ cup grated cotija cheese
- juice of 1 lime
- chili powder and/or smoked paprika to taste
- chopped cilantro fresh
Instructions
- Cook your corn as desired, I like to do ours on the grill and get a bit of char on the outside, or in the air fryer. Roasting or boiling also works.
- Smear a generous amount of mayo (or mayo/crema combo) all over the outside of the corn.
- Then coat the corn with the grated cotija and squeeze the lime juice over it.
- Sprinkle with the chili powder, smoked paprika, and the chopped cilantro.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 3 medium avocados ripe
- 1 cup breadcrumbs panko
- ½ cup flour all purpose
- 2 medium or large eggs + a splash of water
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 lime
Instructions
- Create an assembly line with 3 shallow bowls. In the first bowl, place the ½ cup flour. In the second bowl, whisk together the two eggs with the splash of water. In the third bowl, combine the 1 cup panko breadcrumbs with all of the spices.
- Slice the avocados in half and remove the seed. Use a spoon to separate the meat from the skin, then cut each half lengthwise into 4 - 6 slices, about ½” thick.
- Dip each slice of avocado first in the flour, then in the scrambled egg wash, then into the panko breadcrumbs.
- Place the avocado slices in the basket of your air fryer. It’s okay if they touch, but they should only be in a single layer. You may have to do this in batches.
- Cook at 400° F for 4 minutes, flip the avocados, then cook for an additional 3 minutes or until browned to your liking.
- Squeeze lime juice over fries immediately before serving, if desired.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 graham cracker crust prepared
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 cup peanut butter creamy
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 8 ounces whipped topping (like Cool Whip) thawed
- optional garnishes whipped topping, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce
Instructions
- Using an electric mixer, beat together the cream cheese and peanut butter until they are well combined.
- Sift in the powdered sugar and beat until it has been completely incorporated.
- Add the whipped topping, and beat until the mixture is smooth and creamy.
- Spread the peanut butter mixture into prepared graham cracker crust and allow to set in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving.