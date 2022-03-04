Celebrate Women’s History Month by enjoying a meal at a local woman-owned eatery

Food is the way to one’s heart, right? So what better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than trying a new dish at a women-owned eatery in Central Florida?

We’ve compiled a list of places you can check out this March-- and really, anytime.

Tabla Indian Restaurant, Nora Jain

Tabla Indian Restaurant has three locations—Lake Nona, Orlando and Winter Park. They serve Indian-style dishes with Chinese and Thai accents. The restaurants also have a charity effort, called Cooking with a Cause. People can learn to cook and sample dishes from local chefs for a $25 fee and all proceeds go to help those in need.

Tapa Toro and Taverna Opa Orlando, Katerina Coumbaros

Katerina Coumbaros is the owner of Tapa Toro and Taverna Opa Orlando. The former focuses on Spanish-inspired small plates and the latter on Greek-style fare. Taverna Opa also features nightly belly dancing performances while Tapa Toro features nightly flamenco performances.

Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria, Pom Moongauklang

Pom Moongauklang was born and raised in Thailand and has a degree as a pastry chef. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, loose-leaf teas and a breakfast menu. The eatery is also known for featuring unique local art.

Valhalla Bakery and Valkyrie Doughnuts, Celine Duvoisin

All-vegan bakery and doughnut shop recreates dessert favorites with egg- and dairy-free recipes. For the non-vegans, it’s unlikely you’ll even notice anything is different, the baked goods are just that good.

Buttermilk Bakery, Taissa Rebroff

Winter Park family-owned bakeshop that specializes in pastries. You can order sweet or savory treats online for same-day pickup, and even place advance orders for cakes.

Se7en Bites, Trina Gregory-Propst

Located right in the Orlando’s Milk District, the restaurant says it specializes in nostaglic Southern comfort food, with a modern twist. They serve breakfast, brunch and lunch as well as sweet treats. They were even featured on a Food Network episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” with Guy Fieri.

DaJen Eats Cafe & Creamery, Jenn Ross

The eatery is a quick-service offering vegan dishes with a Jamaican flair. A specialty is their Irie Cream, a vegan version of ice cream and they also offer cooking classes.

The Whiskey, Katie Zagaroli

The Whiskey offers creatively topped burgers & a lengthy whiskey menu in an intimate pub with regular live music.

Loading Gastrobrunch, Jahnae Allen co-owner

Located in St. Cloud, the restaurant says it features constantly revolving specials that vary week-to-week based on what’s in season for local farmers.

Tamale Co. Mexican Street Food, Jennifer Tamayo

The Mexican eatery is located in Hourglass Social House, and it serves up a variety of authentic Mexican street dishes. Tamales are their specialty, but they serve other dishes as well-- including tacos and desserts.

Sister Honey’s, Evette

Owner Evette named her bakery after her mother, where she provides a selection of quality bakery items made from scratch daily. Choose from pies, cakes, cookies, pastries and more.

Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, Kelly Seidl

Kelly’s makes all of its ice creams and sorbets locally right in their Central Florida shops. They do offer non-dairy options, as well. They now have three locations, in Orlando’s Audobon Park and SoDo neighborhoods, as well as Oviedo.

B Cupcakes, Sheila Norton

Both woman- and black-owned, B Cupcakes offers more than 20 cupcake flavors daily. They can also customize the made-from-scratch treats for special events or occasions.