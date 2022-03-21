Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/21/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 20 ounces dried beans we used a bag of 15 bean soup blend
- 8 cups stock chicken or vegetable
- 1 pound cooked ham diced
- 1 yellow onion diced
- 2 carrots medium sized, sliced
- 3 celery stalks medium sized, sliced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 bay leaf
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
STOVE TOP
- Rinse beans, then add to a large pot and cover with water and soak overnight in the refrigerator (about 8 hours). Drain water and rinse once more.
- Note: If using beans from a soup mix, discard seasoning packet.
- Add beans, ham, onion, carrots, celery, garlic and bay leaf to soup pot. Stir and bring to a simmer on medium high heat.
- Turn heat down to low, cover, and continue to simmer for at least two hours or until beans are tender.
- Note: if you are choosing not to soak beans, increase cook time to at least 4 hours for best results.
- Remove the bay leaf and season with salt and pepper to taste.
SLOW COOKER
- Rinse beans, then add to a large pot and cover with water and soak overnight in the refrigerator (about 8 hours). Drain water and rinse once more.
- Note: If using beans from a soup mix, discard seasoning packet.
- Add beans, ham, onion, carrots, celery, garlic and bay leaf to soup inner pot. Stir and cover. Set to high and cook for 4 -6 hours or low and cook for 8- 10 hours, until beans are tender.
- Remove the bay leaf and season with salt and pepper to taste.
INSTANT POT
- Rinse beans, then add to a large pot and cover with water and soak overnight in the refrigerator (about 8 hours). Drain water and rinse once more.
- Note: If using beans from a soup mix, discard seasoning packet.
- Add beans, ham, onion, carrots, celery, garlic and bay leaf to soup inner pot. Stir, cover, and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 25 minutes, then allow a 15 minute natural pressure release.
- Note: if you are choosing not to soak beans, increase cook time to 45 minutes.
- Release remaining pressure carefully, pausing if it sputters.
- Remove the bay leaf and season with salt and pepper to taste.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 bratwurst
- 1 large sweet yellow onion thinly sliced (this would be a great time to whip our your mandolin or food processor!)
- olive oil just enough to toss onion
- 2 packages crescent rolls 8 count
- mustard I used Curry Mustard
Instructions
- Prepare bratwurst and onion by tossing the onion in olive oil and then roasting both (on separate baking sheets) at 375 degrees. The bratwurst should take 40 minutes (turn once at the 20 minute point), and the onions should take 60 minutes (stir and re-spread every 20 minutes). This step can be done hours, or even days in advance!
- Cut each bratwurst in half lengthwise and then cut each piece in half width-wise (this should give you 16 pieces of bratwurst).
- Unroll crescents onto a large cookie sheet.
- Put a line of mustard on each crescent, then place a piece of bratwurst and a small pile of onions on each crescent.
- Roll crescents starting from the wide end and ending at the narrow end.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 11 to 13 minutes, until crescents are a golden color.
- Serve with mustard and enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 slices bread thick cut
- 3 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- pinch salt
- ¾ cup half & half
Instructions
- Preheat air fryer to 350° F.
- In a shallow bowl, beat together the eggs, vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Slowly whisk in the half and half.
- Working with one or two slices of bread at a time, dip the slices of bread in the egg mixture, coating both sides evenly and place in the basket of your air fryer.
- Cook for 10 minutes, flipping halfway.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 16 ounces sour cream
- 2 packets onion soup mix
- chips for serving
Instructions
- Brown and drain ground beef.
- Add sour cream and mix well.
- Stir in onion soup mix and allow to rest 2-3 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can pineapple tidbits, undrained 20 ounces
- 1 can pineapple chunks 20 ounces
- 1 box white cake mix
- 1 stick butter salted
Instructions
- Pour both cans of pineapple into the bottom of a lightly greased 9x13″ casserole dish.
- Spread the cake mix over the pineapple, and lightly spread to make sure it’s evenly distributed.
- Cut the butter into thin slices, and lay on top of the cake mix.
- Bake for 45 to 55 minutes at 350°F, until bubbly and lightly browned on top.