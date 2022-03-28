Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/28/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Buffalo Chicken Crispy Flatbread
Ingredients
- Flour tortillas
- Cooked chicken shredded (click here to learn how to always have cooked chicken breast on hand!)
- Buffalo wing sauce I love Ken’s Buffalo Wing Sauce
- Cheddar cheese shredded
- optional: Bleu cheese crumbles or dressing
Instructions
- Lightly toast your tortillas to give them a bit of stiffness. Spread a thin layer of wing sauce, then shredded chicken, then top with shredded cheese.
- Toast again until cheese is melted and bubbly and edges are turning golden brown.
- Optional: drizzle with a bit of bleu cheese dressing or crumbles
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound 8 ounces bacon, rough chopped
- 1 Cup Roasted Tomato and Garlic Salsa or other salsa, if you must
- 1 pound 16 ounces Velveeta, cut in small cubes
Instructions
- In a large skillet, cook bacon until crispy. Drain fat and set bacon aside.
- Add salsa and Velveeta to medium heat skillet and stir until Velveeta is melted and ingredients are mixed well.
- Add bacon to skillet and stir together.
- Serve as a dip (garnished with more bacon, of course!) or use to smother your burritos!!!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- ½ pound bacon chopped
- 1 small yellow onion finely diced
- 1 small head of cabbage chopped (about 8 cups)
- pinch sugar
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a medium sized skillet, over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside, leaving the bacon grease in the pan.
- Add the onion and sauté until translucent.
- Add the cabbage and continue to sauté until you reach desired tenderness, about 10 to 15 minutes is perfect for us.
- Add in a pinch of sugar and season with the salt and pepper, then return the bacon and stir to combine.
THURSDAY
Coconut Curry Chicken Noodle Soup
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon sesame oil or any other cooking oil, if you don’t keep sesame on hand
- 1 medium/large chicken breast cut into small strips (for a shortcut, here’s how to always have cooked chicken on hand)
- 2 Cups frozen stir fry vegetables I love Kirkland’s mix from Costco, but most supermarkets carry their own version
- 3/4 Tablespoon curry powder my personal favorite is Blue Mountain Hot Curry. Which is actually not at all hot, but super delicious.
- 1 can coconut milk 15 ounces
- 30 ounces chicken stock
- 1 package plain ramen noodles no seasoning packet
Instructions
- Brown chicken breast in a large skillet with the sesame oil. Add stir fry vegetables and powdered curry, then cook over medium heat for an additional 2 - 3 minutes.
- Pour in coconut milk and mix well. Add chicken stock and bring to a low boil while stirring.
- Add ramen noodles, reduce heat and cover for 3-4 minutes or until noodles are tender.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 sugar cookie dough prepared
- cream cheese icing
- raspberry preserves
Instructions
- Form dough into 36 evenly sized balls. Make a depression in the center of each.
- Fill the well half with cream cheese icing and half with raspberry preserves.
- Bake according to cookie dough directions (it was about 8- 10 minutes on 350F for ours).