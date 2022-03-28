62º

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/28/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Buffalo Chicken Crispy Flatbread

Ingredients

  • Flour tortillas
  • Cooked chicken shredded (click here to learn how to always have cooked chicken breast on hand!)
  • Buffalo wing sauce I love Ken’s Buffalo Wing Sauce
  • Cheddar cheese shredded
  • optional: Bleu cheese crumbles or dressing

Instructions

  • Lightly toast your tortillas to give them a bit of stiffness. Spread a thin layer of wing sauce, then shredded chicken, then top with shredded cheese.
  • Toast again until cheese is melted and bubbly and edges are turning golden brown.
  • Optional: drizzle with a bit of bleu cheese dressing or crumbles

TUESDAY

Bacon Salsa con Queso

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound 8 ounces bacon, rough chopped
  • 1 Cup Roasted Tomato and Garlic Salsa or other salsa, if you must
  • 1 pound 16 ounces Velveeta, cut in small cubes

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet, cook bacon until crispy. Drain fat and set bacon aside.
  2. Add salsa and Velveeta to medium heat skillet and stir until Velveeta is melted and ingredients are mixed well.
  3. Add bacon to skillet and stir together.
  4. Serve as a dip (garnished with more bacon, of course!) or use to smother your burritos!!!

WEDNESDAY

Fried Cabbage

Ingredients

  • ½ pound bacon chopped
  • 1 small yellow onion finely diced
  • 1 small head of cabbage chopped (about 8 cups)
  • pinch sugar
  • salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. In a medium sized skillet, over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside, leaving the bacon grease in the pan.
  2. Add the onion and sauté until translucent.
  3. Add the cabbage and continue to sauté until you reach desired tenderness, about 10 to 15 minutes is perfect for us.
  4. Add in a pinch of sugar and season with the salt and pepper, then return the bacon and stir to combine.

THURSDAY

Coconut Curry Chicken Noodle Soup

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon sesame oil or any other cooking oil, if you don’t keep sesame on hand
  • 1 medium/large chicken breast cut into small strips (for a shortcut, here’s how to always have cooked chicken on hand)
  • 2 Cups frozen stir fry vegetables I love Kirkland’s mix from Costco, but most supermarkets carry their own version
  • 3/4 Tablespoon curry powder my personal favorite is Blue Mountain Hot Curry. Which is actually not at all hot, but super delicious.
  • 1 can coconut milk 15 ounces
  • 30 ounces chicken stock
  • 1 package plain ramen noodles no seasoning packet

Instructions

  1. Brown chicken breast in a large skillet with the sesame oil. Add stir fry vegetables and powdered curry, then cook over medium heat for an additional 2 - 3 minutes.
  2. Pour in coconut milk and mix well. Add chicken stock and bring to a low boil while stirring.
  3. Add ramen noodles, reduce heat and cover for 3-4 minutes or until noodles are tender.

FRIDAY

Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 sugar cookie dough prepared
  • cream cheese icing
  • raspberry preserves

Instructions

  1. Form dough into 36 evenly sized balls. Make a depression in the center of each.
  2. Fill the well half with cream cheese icing and half with raspberry preserves.
  3. Bake according to cookie dough directions (it was about 8- 10 minutes on 350F for ours).

