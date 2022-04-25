Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/28/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds seedless red grapes
- 2 pounds seedless green grapes
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 8 ounces sour cream
- ⅓ cup white granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- ½ cup chopped nuts we used half walnuts and half pecans
Instructions
- Thoroughly rinse and dry the grapes, set aside.
- In a medium bowl with an electric hand mixer, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, granulated sugar and vanilla until smooth.
- Add the cream cheese mixture to the grapes and mix until the grapes are thoroughly coated.
- Mix together the brown sugar and the nuts, and sprinkle on top of the grape mixture.
- Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
TUESDAY
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
Ingredients
- 12 Jalapeños
- 1 pound bacon
- 8 ounces goat cheese or cream cheese
- ¼ cup balsamic glaze or barbecue sauce
- Garlic salt
Instructions
- Cut jalapeños in half, lengthwise, and remove seeds and pith.
- Lay on a baking sheet, and fill with cheese (I like to use a piping bag or sandwich bag for this).
- Sprinkle liberally with garlic salt, and wrap each jalapeño in half a slice of bacon.
- Use a basting brush to cover tops of jalapeños with sauce.
- Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes, or until bacon is cooked to your liking.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 chicken thighs* boneless/skinless (whole as pictured, or diced into bite sized cubes)
- salt & pepper to taste
- ½ a sweet yellow onion diced, ¼ cup reserved
- One small red bell pepper chopped, ¼ cup reserved
- 1 can pineapple chunks NOT drained (20 ounces)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch (2 tablespoons for instant pot version)
- optional garnishes: minced green onion
Instructions
OVEN DIRECTIONS:
- Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in an 8x8 baking dish in a single layer. Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.
- Cover dish with an oven safe lid, or tightly with foil, and bake at 350°F until chicken reaches an internal temperature of at least 165°F (about 30 - 35 minutes).
- When chicken is finished baking, whisk cornstarch into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the hot dish. Mix to thicken sauce.
- Top with reserved pineapple chunks, onion, pepper, and diced green onion.
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS:
- Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in the ceramic crock insert (does not need to be a single layer). Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.
- Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on low for 6 hours or high for 4 hours.
- When chicken is finished cooking, whisk cornstarch into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the crockpot. Mix to thicken sauce.
- Top with reserved pineapple chunks, onion, pepper, and diced green onion.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS:
- Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in the inner instant pot insert (does not need to be a single layer). Pour ½ cup of water into the pot.
- NOTE: If your pot is finicky with burn notices or you are using a pot larger than 6 quarts, add 1 cup of water total.
- Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.
- Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 8 minutes. Hit ‘cancel’ and allow at least a 5 minute natural pressure release. Release remaining pressure with the valve carefully, pausing if it begins to sputter.
- In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch (2 tablespoons) into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the hot instant pot. Mix to thicken sauce. (If pot has lost too much heat, turn on sauté mode to thicken).
- Top with reserved pineapple chunks, onion, pepper, and diced green onion.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 10 cups fresh broccoli florets and stems small chopped
- 1 cup finely chopped carrots
- 2 tablespoons finely minced red onion
- 1/2 cup real bacon bits
- 1 cup dried unsweetened cranberries or low sugar Craisins
- 1/4 cup sunflower seeds
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
Instructions
- In a large bowl combine broccoli, carrot, bacon, cranberries, and onion.
- In a smaller bowl whisk together mayonnaise, honey, mustard, and soy sauce.
- Pour dressing over ingredients in large bowl and toss well.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1¼ cup light brown sugar
- 1 cup butter room temperature
- 2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons whole milk
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Instructions
- In a microwave safe bowl, microwave the flour on high power in 30 second intervals until it reaches 165 degrees. (Alternately, spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350F for 10 minutes). Allow to cool completely.
- With an electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar. Add the salt, vanilla, and milk and mix well.
- Mix in the flour, a little at a time, scraping down the bowl as needed, until well combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.
- If desired, use a small cookie scoop to make portioned ‘bites’. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container.