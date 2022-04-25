Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/28/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Grape Salad

Ingredients

Instructions

Mix together the brown sugar and the nuts, and sprinkle on top of the grape mixture.

Add the cream cheese mixture to the grapes and mix until the grapes are thoroughly coated.

In a medium bowl with an electric hand mixer, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, granulated sugar and vanilla until smooth.

Thoroughly rinse and dry the grapes, set aside.

TUESDAY

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

Ingredients

Instructions

Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes, or until bacon is cooked to your liking.

Use a basting brush to cover tops of jalapeños with sauce.

Sprinkle liberally with garlic salt, and wrap each jalapeño in half a slice of bacon.

Lay on a baking sheet, and fill with cheese (I like to use a piping bag or sandwich bag for this).

WEDNESDAY

Hawaiian Chicken

Ingredients

6 chicken thighs* boneless/skinless (whole as pictured, or diced into bite sized cubes)

Instructions

When chicken is finished baking, whisk cornstarch into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the hot dish. Mix to thicken sauce.

Cover dish with an oven safe lid, or tightly with foil, and bake at 350°F until chicken reaches an internal temperature of at least 165°F (about 30 - 35 minutes).

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.

Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in an 8x8 baking dish in a single layer. Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).

When chicken is finished cooking, whisk cornstarch into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the crockpot. Mix to thicken sauce.

Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on low for 6 hours or high for 4 hours.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.

Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in the ceramic crock insert (does not need to be a single layer). Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).

Season chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. Place chicken in the inner instant pot insert (does not need to be a single layer). Pour ½ cup of water into the pot.

NOTE: If your pot is finicky with burn notices or you are using a pot larger than 6 quarts, add 1 cup of water total.

Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the chicken. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the chicken and veggies.

Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 8 minutes. Hit ‘cancel’ and allow at least a 5 minute natural pressure release. Release remaining pressure with the valve carefully, pausing if it begins to sputter.

In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch (2 tablespoons) into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the hot instant pot. Mix to thicken sauce. (If pot has lost too much heat, turn on sauté mode to thicken).