Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/2/22

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound ground beef
- 14 ½ ounce diced tomatoes
- 8 ounce tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup green pepper chopped
- 4 ounce sliced mushrooms drained
- 1 clove garlic chopped
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 8 ounce cream cheese softened
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/3 cup onion chopped
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese divided
- 8 ounces wide egg noodles cooked
INSTRUCTIONS
- Brown ground beef in a skillet over medium-high heat; drain. Add tomatoes, sauce, green pepper, mushrooms, garlic, salt, sugar, and broth; cover and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.
- In a medium bowl, blend together cream cheese, sour cream, onion and one cup Cheddar cheese; set aside.
- In an ungreased 13″ x 9″ inch baking pan, layer half the beef mixture, half the noodles and half the cheese mixture; repeat layers. Top with remaining Cheddar cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees F. for 40 minutes.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ½ cup diced green bell pepper
- ½ cup diced white onion
- 1 ½ cups shredded beef leftover pot roast
- 1 15 ounce can black beans drained
- 1 cup salsa
- 8 8-inch soft tortillas
- 2 15 ounce cans enchilada sauce
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Pour enough of the enchilada sauce in a 9x13 inch casserole dish to thinly coat the bottom of the dish, set aside.
- Place olive oil in a large skillet, and saute onion and green bell pepper over medium heat until both are soft. To the skillet add the shredded beef and salsa. Stir until warmed through.
- Spoon about 3/4 cup of the meat and bean mixture down the middle of each tortilla. You’ll want to divide the meat mixture evenly between 8 tortillas. Use about ½ of the shredded cheese to sprinkle over the meat mixture. Roll each enchilada and place in the prepared baking dish, seam side down.
- Repeat this step, until the casserole dish is full. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over the top and sprinkle on remaining cheese.
- Place the casserole dish into the oven and bake for 20 minutes.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 3 lbs potatoes peeled and cubed
- 10 large eggs
- 2 celery stalks diced
- 1/2 cup diced sweet onion
- 1 - 1 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup yellow mustard
- 2 tbsp white vinegar
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- 1/2 tsp paprika
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place the eggs in a large pot and fill with enough water to cover the eggs. Over medium high heat, bring to a boil.
- Place a lid on the post and remove from the heat and let sit for 15 minutes. Remove the eggs and place in a bowl of cold water. Once the eggs are cool, peel them and set aside.
- Pull the cubed potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Add 1 teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat and boil until just fork tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain, place the potatoes in a bowl and put in the refrigerator.
- Cut 9 eggs in half, setting one egg aside for garnish. Remove the yolks and place in a large mixing bowl. Mash the egg yolks with a fork. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper. Mix until well combined.
- Dice the egg whites and set aside.
- Remove potatoes from the fridge. Gently fold in the celery, onion, diced egg whites and mayonnaise mixture. Scoop potalad salad into a large serving bowl.
- Top with egg garnish and paprika. Store in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- Nonstick Cooking Spray
- 1 pound tilapia or other white fish patted dry
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 teaspoons snipped fresh parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
- tarter sauce cocktail sauce or ketchup for dipping
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
- Cut fish into 1-inch strips, down the long end. Sprinkle with salt, then toss with canola oil to coat. Combine panko, Parmesan, parsley, garlic powder, and lemon pepper seasoning in shallow bowl.
- Roll fish strips in crumb mixture, then place on prepared baking sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes until the fish is brown and flakes easily with a fork. Serve with dipping sauces.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 8 tbsp Unsalted butter
- ⅓ c Swerve brown sugar substitute
- ⅓ c Heavy whipping cream
- 1 c Pecan halves
- ⅓ - ½ c Unsweetened coconut flakes
- ⅛ c Keto friendly chocolate chips
- Parchment paper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place the butter into a saucepan on the stove over medium heat.
- When the butter has melted, whisk in the Swerve brown sugar substitute until completely dissolved.
- Stir in the heavy whipping cream until well combined.
- Cook, stirring frequently for 10 minutes until it begins to froth up and thicken.
- Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in the pecan halves and coconut flakes. Stir well to combine, and let sit to cool slightly for a few minutes.
- Use a large spoon to drop spoonfuls of the cookie mixture onto parchment paper. Do not worry if some of the extra liquid leaks out from the mound of cookie batter. This should make 11 cookies.
- Sprinkle some keto-friendly chocolate chips on top of each cookie, and lightly press them down.
- Place the cookies into the fridge for 30 minutes to an hour to harden.
- Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge.