Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/9/22

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 egg slightly beaten
- 2 cups buttermilk
- ¼ cup ½ stick salted butter, melted
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 325° F. Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan. Set aside.
- Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together egg and buttermilk until well combined.
- Stir wet ingredients into the flour mixture. Add melted butter and mix just until combined.
- Pour into the bread pan.
- Bake for 60 to 65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Top with butter, honey, jam, or jelly, if desired.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 4 medium 32 ounces zucchinis, cut in half lengthwise
- 1/2 cup mild salsa
- 1 lb lean ground beef
- 3 tablespoons taco seasoning
- 1/2 small onion minced
- 2 tbsp bell pepper minced
- 4 oz can tomato sauce
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup reduced fat Mexican blend shredded cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place 1/4 cup of the salsa in the bottom of a large baking dish.
- Using a melon baller or a small spoon, hollow out the center of the zucchini halves. Leave about 1/4-inch thick shell on each half. Dice the scooped out flesh of the zucchini in small pieces and set aside 3/4 of a cup to add to the taco filling. Use a paper towel to squeeze out the excess water. Discard the remaining scooped out zucchini or save to use in another recipe. Drop zucchini halves in boiling water and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from water and set aside.
- Brown and stir ground beef in a large skillet until crumbled. When no longer pink, add the taco seasoning and mix well. Add the onion, reserved zucchini, bell pepper, tomato sauce and water. Stir and cover, simmering on low for about 20 minutes.
- Use a spoon to fill the hollowed zucchini boats with the taco meat. Divide the meat equally between the zucchini boats, about 1/3 cup in each. Press meat down firmly into the boats. Top each with about 1 tablespoon of shredded cheese. Cover with foil and bake 35 minutes until cheese is melted and zucchini is cooked through. Serve with salsa on the side.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 chicken breasts boneless & skinless
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons olive oil divided
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter divided
- 10 cloves peeled garlic
- 1 cup chicken broth low sodium*
- 1 ½ cup heavy cream 35%
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup bacon chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
- Use a sharp knife to fillet both chicken breasts in half (so you have 4 thin chicken breasts in total).**
- Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over all chicken breasts (top and bottom of each breast).
- Toss each chicken breast in flour and shake off excess.
- Place 1 tablespoon of oil and 1 tablespoon of butter in large frying pan over medium high heat until butter has fully melted.
- Reduce heat to medium and cook chicken breasts for 5 – 6 minutes per side or until thoroughly cooked. Use a meat thermometer to make sure internal temperature of each chicken breast has reached 165 degrees F. If chicken breasts are browning too much before they are fully cooked, reduce heat to low medium. Do not overcook or the chicken will start to dry out or burn.
- When chicken is fully cooked, remove chicken breasts from pan and set aside on a clean plate.
- Reduce heat to low medium.
- Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and 1 tablespoon of butter to the pan with the garlic cloves (either full peeled cloves, squished cloves or a combination of both).
- Sautee garlic cloves until lightly browned.
- Add chicken broth to pan and simmer on low medium for 5 minutes. The chicken broth will reduce by about half during this time.
- Add in heavy cream, garlic powder and onion powder. Still well to mix. Simmer on low medium for about 5 minutes (stirring often).
- Add in Parmesan and bacon and stir until Parmesan has completely melted.
- Add chicken back into pan and simmer on low for 5 minutes. Sauce will thicken during this time.
- Sprinkle with fresh parsley before serving. Serve hot.
- Store leftovers in a sealed food storage container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
THURSDAY
Fire-Roasted Tomato & Meat Sauce
INGREDIENTS
- ~10 Roma Tomatoes
- 1 cup Water
- 1 lbs Ground Italian Sausage mild or hot, depending on preference
- 2 Tbs Garlic minced
- 1 Tbs Olive Oil
- 1 White Onion Diced
- 1 tsp Basil
- 1 tsp Oregano
- 1 tsp Thyme
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place tomatoes on a baking sheet and place under broiler. Cook until skin begins to peel and turn black. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- Heat Olive Oil in large pan over medium heat. When oil is warm, add onion and saute until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and saute about a minute longer.
- Brown Italian Sausage in a separate skillet, breaking apart as it cooks. When fully browned and no more pink remove from heat and drain.
- Meanwhile, Puree roasted tomatoes and add to onion mixture along with water and seasonings. Simmer for about 20 minutes. Stir in cooked sausage.
- Serve over your favorite pasta.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 20 ounce crushed pineapple
- 3.4 ounce package instant pistachio pudding
- 8 ounce container whipped topping thawed
- 2 cups mini marshmallows
- 1/2 cup chopped pistachios or pecans
- Maraschino cherries for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Combine pudding mix, pineapple (with juice), marshmallows and nuts in a large bowl and mix well.
- Fold in whipped topping and chill until ready to serve.
- Garnish with maraschino cherries.