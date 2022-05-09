Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/9/22

Using a melon baller or a small spoon, hollow out the center of the zucchini halves. Leave about 1/4-inch thick shell on each half. Dice the scooped out flesh of the zucchini in small pieces and set aside 3/4 of a cup to add to the taco filling. Use a paper towel to squeeze out the excess water. Discard the remaining scooped out zucchini or save to use in another recipe. Drop zucchini halves in boiling water and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from water and set aside.