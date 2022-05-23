81º

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/23/22

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

TUESDAY

Kool Aid Pickles

Ingredients

  • 1 jar dill pickles 32 ounces
  • 1 packet Kool-Aid (unsweetened) any flavor
  • ½ cup granulated sugar

Instructions

  1. Strain the pickle juice from the jar of pickles into a separate container.
  2. Stir in the sugar and Kool-Aid until completely dissolved, then pour back into the pickle jar over the pickles.
  3. Seal the jar, and refrigerate for one - two weeks, shaking the jar daily.

WEDNESDAY

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Bites

Ingredients

  • 1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken cut into bite sized pieces
  • 1 pound thick cut sliced bacon cut into thirds
  • 1½ cups light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground paprika
  • 1 tablespoon dijon mustard

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl mix the brown sugar and paprika. Evenly spread about 1 cup of the mixture over the bottom of your casserole dish.
  2. Wrap a slice of cut bacon around each piece of chicken piece and secure with a toothpick. Place the bacon wrapped pieces into the baking dish.
  3. Whisk together the remaining brown sugar mix with the mustard. Top the wrapped chicken with the mustard mixture.
  4. Bake uncovered at 350°F for 15 minutes, then baste with the liquid that has formed at the bottom of the dish.
  5. Continue baking uncovered for an additional 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the bacon is browned. If desired, turn on the broiler for 2-3 minutes at the end. (Watch closely if using the broiler and only do this if using a broiler-safe dish).

THURSDAY

Chicken Spaghetti

Ingredients

  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 2 cups cooked chicken
  • 2 cans condensed cream of chicken soup 10.5 ounces each
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup shredded American cheese
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt

Instructions

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and return to pot.
  2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the cream of chicken soup, chicken broth, garlic powder, onion powder and seasoned salt. Stir in the cheeses and the chicken.
  3. Add the mixture to the pasta and mix well.
  4. Spoon the spaghetti into a 9x13 inch casserole dish and press down gently.
  5. Bake at 350F degrees for 20 minutes.

FRIDAY

Strawberry Fluff

Ingredients

  • 1 can crushed pineapple 20 ounces, undrained
  • 6 ounces strawberry gelatin powder (like Jello)
  • 16 ounces sour cream or cottage cheese
  • 8 ounces whipped topping (like Cool Whip) thawed
  • 3-4 cups mini marshmallows plain or fruit flavored
  • Optional garnish: fresh strawberries, diced

Instructions

  1. Thoroughly combine the crushed pineapple and the strawberry gelatin, then stir in the sour cream and mix well.
  2. Gently fold in the whipped topping and then the marshmallows.
  3. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.

