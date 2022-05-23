Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/23/22

In a small bowl mix the brown sugar and paprika. Evenly spread about 1 cup of the mixture over the bottom of your casserole dish.

Wrap a slice of cut bacon around each piece of chicken piece and secure with a toothpick. Place the bacon wrapped pieces into the baking dish.

Bake uncovered at 350°F for 15 minutes, then baste with the liquid that has formed at the bottom of the dish.

