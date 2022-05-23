Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/23/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 jar dill pickles 32 ounces
- 1 packet Kool-Aid (unsweetened) any flavor
- ½ cup granulated sugar
Instructions
- Strain the pickle juice from the jar of pickles into a separate container.
- Stir in the sugar and Kool-Aid until completely dissolved, then pour back into the pickle jar over the pickles.
- Seal the jar, and refrigerate for one - two weeks, shaking the jar daily.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken cut into bite sized pieces
- 1 pound thick cut sliced bacon cut into thirds
- 1½ cups light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground paprika
- 1 tablespoon dijon mustard
Instructions
- In a small bowl mix the brown sugar and paprika. Evenly spread about 1 cup of the mixture over the bottom of your casserole dish.
- Wrap a slice of cut bacon around each piece of chicken piece and secure with a toothpick. Place the bacon wrapped pieces into the baking dish.
- Whisk together the remaining brown sugar mix with the mustard. Top the wrapped chicken with the mustard mixture.
- Bake uncovered at 350°F for 15 minutes, then baste with the liquid that has formed at the bottom of the dish.
- Continue baking uncovered for an additional 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the bacon is browned. If desired, turn on the broiler for 2-3 minutes at the end. (Watch closely if using the broiler and only do this if using a broiler-safe dish).
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound spaghetti
- 2 cups cooked chicken
- 2 cans condensed cream of chicken soup 10.5 ounces each
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded American cheese
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
Instructions
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and return to pot.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the cream of chicken soup, chicken broth, garlic powder, onion powder and seasoned salt. Stir in the cheeses and the chicken.
- Add the mixture to the pasta and mix well.
- Spoon the spaghetti into a 9x13 inch casserole dish and press down gently.
- Bake at 350F degrees for 20 minutes.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can crushed pineapple 20 ounces, undrained
- 6 ounces strawberry gelatin powder (like Jello)
- 16 ounces sour cream or cottage cheese
- 8 ounces whipped topping (like Cool Whip) thawed
- 3-4 cups mini marshmallows plain or fruit flavored
- Optional garnish: fresh strawberries, diced
Instructions
- Thoroughly combine the crushed pineapple and the strawberry gelatin, then stir in the sour cream and mix well.
- Gently fold in the whipped topping and then the marshmallows.
- Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.