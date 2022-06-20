Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/20/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
SALAD
- 1 pound farfalle pasta
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
- 16 ounces fresh mozzarella pearls
- ½ cup chopped or torn fresh basil
DRESSING
- ¾ cup olive oil
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon stone ground mustard
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
Instructions
- Cook pasta al dente, according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water.
- While the pasta is cooking, prepare the vinaigrette by blending or whisking all the dressing ingredients together. We like to use a stick blender for this step.
- When pasta has finished, add it to a large bowl along with the tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil. Add about half the vinaigrette and mix well. Add more until dressed as desired.
- Serve immediately or, ideally, chill for 30 - 60 minutes before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 breasts boneless skinless chicken cut into bite-size pieces
- 1½ cups milk whole milk
- ½ cup dill pickle juice
- 1 sleeve buttery crackers like Townhouse or Ritz (about 30 crackers)
- 1½ cups breadcrumbs unseasoned
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 1½ teaspoon paprika
- 1½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons salt
- ½ cup powdered sugar also called confectioners sugar
- oil for frying our preference is peanut oil, but any vegetable oil will work
- package frozen yeast rolls (like Sister Schubert’s rolls)
- ¼ cup salted butter softened
- 1½ tablespoons honey
Instructions
- Add milk, pickle juice, then chicken pieces to a large bowl. Stir to mix well, making sure chicken is covered in brine. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour and as long as 3 hours.
- When chicken is finished marinating, pulse crackers, breadcrumbs, flour, paprika, salt, pepper, and powdered sugar in a food processor.
- Coat nuggets in breading mixture (either by dredging or by adding to a gallon bag and tossing) and working in batches, fry in peanut oil over medium high heat (about 350°F) until cooked through and golden brown on all sides.
- While nuggets are frying, prepare rolls according to recipe or package instructions.
- In a small bowl, whisk together butter and honey, then brush it over biscuits. Split the rolls open and tuck a nugget into each one.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 3 cups ricotta cheese
- 1½ cups frozen spinach drained and chopped
- 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided in halves
- 1 large egg
- 12 ounces jumbo pasta shells cooked to just barely soft
- 1 pound ground beef or sausage browned and drained
- 24 ounces spaghetti sauce
- optional toppings/garnish Italian parsley, parmesan cheese
Instructions
- In a large bowl mix together the ricotta cheese, spinach, 1½ cups mozzarella cheese and egg. Spoon the cheese mixture into your shells.
- Spread a layer of sauce on the bottom of the slow cooker and place stuffed shells on top. It’s okay to stack the shells.
- Pour layer the cooked ground meat over the shells, then spread the remaining sauce on top. Cover and cook on low for 3 - 4 hours, until bubbly and heated though.
- About 30 minutes before you’re ready to eat, top with the remaining shredded mozzarella. Cover and continue cooking until cheese is melted.
- Serve with Italian parsley and parmesan cheese.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons ‘everything bagel’ seasoning
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
Instructions
- Whisk together all ingredients until smooth and well mixed.
- Optional, garnish with an extra sprinkle of ‘everything bagel’ seasoning.
- Serve with your favorite veggies, chips, or crackers.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cans apple pie filling 21 ounces each
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1 stick butter salted
- optional topping caramel sauce, chopped nuts, ice cream, whipped cream
Instructions
- Pour both cans of apple pie filling into the bottom of a lightly greased 9x13″ casserole dish.
- Spread the cake mix over the apples, and lightly spread to make sure it’s evenly distributed.
- Cut the butter into thin slices, and lay on top of the cake mix.
- Bake for 45 to 55 minutes at 350°F, until bubbly and lightly browned on top.