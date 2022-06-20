76º

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/20/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Caprese Pasta Salad

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

SALAD

  • 1 pound farfalle pasta
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
  • 16 ounces fresh mozzarella pearls
  • ½ cup chopped or torn fresh basil

DRESSING

  • ¾ cup olive oil
  • ½ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon stone ground mustard
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Instructions

  1. Cook pasta al dente, according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water.
  2. While the pasta is cooking, prepare the vinaigrette by blending or whisking all the dressing ingredients together. We like to use a stick blender for this step.
  3. When pasta has finished, add it to a large bowl along with the tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil. Add about half the vinaigrette and mix well. Add more until dressed as desired.
  4. Serve immediately or, ideally, chill for 30 - 60 minutes before serving.

TUESDAY

Chicken Minis

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 4 breasts boneless skinless chicken cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1½ cups milk whole milk
  • ½ cup dill pickle juice
  • 1 sleeve buttery crackers like Townhouse or Ritz (about 30 crackers)
  • 1½ cups breadcrumbs unseasoned
  • ½ cup all purpose flour
  • 1½ teaspoon paprika
  • 1½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • ½ cup powdered sugar also called confectioners sugar
  • oil for frying our preference is peanut oil, but any vegetable oil will work
  • package frozen yeast rolls (like Sister Schubert’s rolls)
  • ¼ cup salted butter softened
  • 1½ tablespoons honey

Instructions

  1. Add milk, pickle juice, then chicken pieces to a large bowl. Stir to mix well, making sure chicken is covered in brine. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour and as long as 3 hours.
  2. When chicken is finished marinating, pulse crackers, breadcrumbs, flour, paprika, salt, pepper, and powdered sugar in a food processor.
  3. Coat nuggets in breading mixture (either by dredging or by adding to a gallon bag and tossing) and working in batches, fry in peanut oil over medium high heat (about 350°F) until cooked through and golden brown on all sides.
  4. While nuggets are frying, prepare rolls according to recipe or package instructions.
  5. In a small bowl, whisk together butter and honey, then brush it over biscuits. Split the rolls open and tuck a nugget into each one.

WEDNESDAY

Crockpot Stuffed Shells

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 3 cups ricotta cheese
  • 1½ cups frozen spinach drained and chopped
  • 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided in halves
  • 1 large egg
  • 12 ounces jumbo pasta shells cooked to just barely soft
  • 1 pound ground beef or sausage browned and drained
  • 24 ounces spaghetti sauce
  • optional toppings/garnish Italian parsley, parmesan cheese

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl mix together the ricotta cheese, spinach, 1½ cups mozzarella cheese and egg. Spoon the cheese mixture into your shells.
  2. Spread a layer of sauce on the bottom of the slow cooker and place stuffed shells on top. It’s okay to stack the shells.
  3. Pour layer the cooked ground meat over the shells, then spread the remaining sauce on top. Cover and cook on low for 3 - 4 hours, until bubbly and heated though.
  4. About 30 minutes before you’re ready to eat, top with the remaining shredded mozzarella. Cover and continue cooking until cheese is melted.
  5. Serve with Italian parsley and parmesan cheese.

THURSDAY

Everything Bagel Dip

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 1 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons ‘everything bagel’ seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder

Instructions

  1. Whisk together all ingredients until smooth and well mixed.
  2. Optional, garnish with an extra sprinkle of ‘everything bagel’ seasoning.
  3. Serve with your favorite veggies, chips, or crackers.

FRIDAY

Apple Dump Cake

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 2 cans apple pie filling 21 ounces each
  • 1 box yellow cake mix
  • 1 stick butter salted
  • optional topping caramel sauce, chopped nuts, ice cream, whipped cream

Instructions

  1. Pour both cans of apple pie filling into the bottom of a lightly greased 9x13″ casserole dish.
  2. Spread the cake mix over the apples, and lightly spread to make sure it’s evenly distributed.
  3. Cut the butter into thin slices, and lay on top of the cake mix.
  4. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes at 350°F, until bubbly and lightly browned on top.

