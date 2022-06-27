Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/27/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound spaghetti
- 6 slices thick cut bacon chopped
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 3 large eggs room temperature
- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
- salt & fresh ground black pepper
Instructions
- Cook pasta to al dente, according to package directions. Drain pasta, reserving one cup of the water.
- While the pasta is cooking, whisk together the eggs, grated parmesan and some salt and pepper (as it suits your tastes). Set aside.
- In a large skillet, cook the bacon until crispy. Remove the bacon from the pan and set aside, leaving about 2 tablespoons of grease in the skillet.
- Saute garlic in the skillet with bacon grease and cook until fragrant (30 - 60 seconds). Add the hot pasta to the garlic in the skillet, and toss to coat. Pour in the egg and parmesan mixture and toss with the noodles, coating thoroughly.
- If desired, slowly stir in the reserved pasta water a little bit at a time, until your desired consistency is reached. Stir in the cooked bacon. Top with fresh cracked black pepper before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 can Rotel® Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chiles 10 ounces
- 1 heaping teaspoon taco seasoning
- 12 medium flour tortillas fajita size
- 1 Rosarita® Traditional Refried Beans
- 4 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese or cheddar cheese
- 6 tablespoons enchilada sauce
- Shredded lettuce
- Sour cream
- Sliced black olives
Instructions
- Brown ground beef in a skillet, then stir in ¾ can of Rotel® Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies and the teaspoon of taco seasoning. Continue to simmer, stirring frequently, until the liquid has cooked off.
- Lay six tortillas out on two baking sheets. Spread refried beans evenly on each tortilla (using the whole can), Then add ground beef mixture on top, followed by half of the shredded cheese.
- Layer each pizza with a second tortilla, then top with 1 tablespoon of enchilada sauce each and the remaining shredded cheese.
- Bake at 425F for 7 - 10 minutes, then garnish with shredded lettuce, sour cream, black olives, and remaining Rotel.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can refrigerated buttermilk or flaky biscuit dough 16 ounces (8 count)*
- 6 eggs
- 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup diced ham or other cooked breakfast meat
- ½ cup milk
- 2-3 green onions stalks diced
- salt & pepper to personal taste
Instructions
- Grease the inside of your slow cooker with butter or cooking spray.
- Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces (or if using homemade dough, portion into large bite sized pieces). Place the biscuits pieces on the bottom of your slow cooker in a single layer.
- In a mixing bowl whisk together the the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Mix in the cheese, ham, and green onion.
- Pour your egg mixture over the biscuits, cover, and cook on low for 3 - 4 hours or high for 1½ to 2 hours.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup yellow mustard
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- ½ teaspoon seasoned salt
Instructions
- Whisk together ingredients and enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
DOUGH
- ½ cup butter unsalted, softened
- ¾ cup dark brown sugar
- ¼ cup white granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- zest of 1 lime fresh
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon salt skip this if you use salted butter
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
LIME FILLING
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 ounces)
- ½ cup lime juice fresh
BUTTERCREAM
- ½ cup butter softened
- 5 cups powdered sugar
- juice of half a lime fresh
Instructions
COOKIES
- In a large bowl cream together the butter, dark brown sugar, and white granulated sugar until fluffy. Beat in the egg, vanilla and lime zest. Add in the flour, baking powder and salt and mix until just combined. Dough will be very crumbly.
- Divide the dough into 6 equal portions and form each portion into a ball. Flatten the balls slightly and place onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Press a cookie scoop, spoon, or finger into the middle of each cookie to create an indent or well. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
- Bake at 350°F for 15-18 minutes until the edges are just turning golden brown, so the cookies to stay chewy. Allow to cool on a wire rack.
TOPPINGS
- While the cookies are baking, make the lime filling by whipping the sweetened condensed milk and the ½ cup of lime juice using an electric mixer or whisk. Chill in the refrigerator.
- In a separate bowl, make the buttercream frosting by whipping the butter until fluffy, then adding in the powdered sugar and beat to combine. Whisk in lime juice. Transfer to a piping bag with a large tip (1m is what we prefer).
ASSEMBLY
- Pipe a border around the edge of each cookie with the buttercream frosting, then fill the center with your lime filling. Chill in the refrigerator for 15 - 20 minutes, then garnish with sprinkles or lime zest if desired.