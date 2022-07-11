Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/10/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup quartered marinated artichoke hearts drained
- 1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes in oil drained
- 4 ounces fresh gourmet blend mushrooms or whatever your market has available if they don’t sell the fru-fru stuff
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 cup sweet yellow onion fine diced
- 4 teaspoons basil pesto
- 2 cups Arborio Italian style rice
- 4 1/4 cups chicken stock or broth
- 1/2 cup grated fresh Parmesan Reggiano cheese
Instructions
- Rough chop the artichokes, tomatoes and mushrooms. Heat olive oil on the stove top and add all ingredients except rice, stock, and cheese. Saute for 3-4 minutes to marry flavors and soften the onions.
- Add all ingredients except cheese to the crock pot and stir until well mixed. Cook on high for 1 1/2 - 2 hours (mine was perfect at 1 3/4 hours).
- Stir in cheese and serve!
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves loosely packed about 1 bunch
- 4 cloves garlic fresh peeled
- ⅔ cup lime juice the juice of about 5 limes
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 cup olive oil
- 1 cup water
Instructions
- Combine cilantro, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and sugar, in a blender and pulse until well combined.
- Pulse in water until desired flavor and consistency is reached. (Makes about 2 cups without water or 3 cups with water, pictured recipe includes full cup of water).
- Store in the refrigerator or use immediately.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 - 3 Russet potatoes cut into ¼” strips
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- seasoning to taste
Instructions
- Soak the potatoes in a large bowl filled with ice water for about 30 minutes. Drain, rinse well, and dry the potatoes well with paper towels or towel.
- Drizzle the potatoes with olive oil and seasoning (we used salt and pepper) to taste, then toss to coat.
- Place the potatoes in a single layer in the bottom of your air fryer basket. Cook at 380°F for about 15 minutes (shaking the basket at the halfway cook point) or until browned and crispy to your liking.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1.5 - 2 pounds boneless chicken we used breasts
- 1 cup BBQ sauce
- ½ cup water
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- Place the chicken in the bottom of the pressure cooker and pour in the water. Sprinkle the salt and pepper and garlic powder all over the chicken, then pour the BBQ sauce over the top.
- Cook for 10 minutes on manual (high pressure), then hit cancel and allow pressure to naturally release for 10 minutes. Carefully quick release the remaining pressure.
- Shred the chicken and mix with the juices.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Cookie Bars
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup butter softened
- 1 egg
- 1 ½ teaspoons real vanilla extract
Frosting
- ½ cup butter softened
- 2 cups powdered sugar sifted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 tablespoons milk
- red food coloring
- optional: sprinkles
Instructions
- Mix together flour, baking powder and salt.
- Cream together butter and sugar. Add in egg and vanilla and mix until well combined.
- Add flour mixture, mix well.
- Press dough into the bottom of a parchment lined 8x8″ baking dish.
- Bake at 350F for 20 to 25 minutes, until just done. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely before frosting.
- To make the frosting, mix the butter and vanilla until creamy.
- Slowly add the powdered sugar while continuing to mix, then add the milk 1 tablespoon at a time.
- Add a few drops of red food coloring and mix until color is evenly distributed.
- Spread frosting evenly over the top of the sugar cookie, top with sprinkles.