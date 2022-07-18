Getting Results for Dinner-- 7/17/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Roast Beef Sandwich with Creamy Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients
- Fresh deli bread thin sliced
- Lettuce
- Muenster cheese thick sliced
- Tomatoes thick sliced
- Roast beef thick sliced
- Red onion medium sliced
- Creamy Chimichurri Sauce equal parts chimichurri sauce + mayonnaise
- optional: garlic dill pickles
Instructions
- Layer in the order listed, top with a second slice of bread, and serve with a pickle. (Here’s my chimichurri sauce recipe if you want to make your own!)
- ENJOY!
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts cooked and chopped
- 1 sweet bell pepper small chopped
- 2 cups instant white rice not cooked
- 2 cups College Inn chicken broth (or 16 ounces)
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 2 tablespoons small chopped cilantro plus more for garnish
- 1 can sweet yellow corn approximately 2 cups if using fresh or frozen
- 3 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese divided into 2 cups and 1 cup
- 1 cup smashed yellow corn tortilla chips or taco shells
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except tortilla chips and 1 cup reserved shredded cheese.
- Mix well, then press into a 9x13 casserole dish.
- Top with remaining shredded cheese, then tortilla chips.
- Cover tightly and bake at 375 degrees for 30 - 40 minutes. Remove foil and broil on center rack for 2 - 3 minutes (watching closely) until chips are lightly browned.
- Enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Slow Cooker Apple & Onion Pulled Pork
Ingredients
- 4 - 5 pounds pork roast
- 3 cups chopped apples
- 1 cup chopped sweet yellow onion
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/3 cup soy sauce or coconut aminos
- optional: top with pickled red onion
Instructions
- Place about half the apples and onions on the bottom of your slow cooker. Put the pork on top, and then the rest of the apples and onions over that.
- Pour soy sauce over everything, cover and cook on high for 4 - 6 hours or low for 8 - 10 hours.
- Shred and enjoy!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 16 ounces/1 pound lasagna noodles broken into smaller pieces
- 24 ounces spaghetti sauce
- 24 ounces water just fill the sauce jar with water
- 20 ounce bag of frozen Italian meatballs about 40 small meatballs
- 16 ounces ricotta cheese
- 16 ounces/4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided in half
Instructions
- Add everything except 2 cups of shredded mozzarella to a large broiler safe pot or dutch oven. We used a 6.5 quart enameled cast iron dutch oven.
- Stir everything together, it will be watery, don’t worry. Sprinkle remaining cheese over top.
- Cover and cook at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. If your meatballs are frozen, you may need to add an additional ten minutes of cook time. Remove cover and turn on broiler until cheese browns and crisps a little. Watch closely so it doesn’t burn!
- Remove from oven and stir. It will seem a little watery at first, but let it rest 3 - 5 minutes and it will be perfect. My kids devoured the entire pot for lunch!
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
DOUGH
- 1 cup unsalted butter softened (2 sticks)
- 1 cup white granulated sugar
- 1 egg large
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 3 cups all purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
ICING
- cups powdered sugar
- ¼ cup milk
- 2 tablespoons corn syrup
- food coloring
- sprinkles
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl using an electric mixer combine the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Mix in the flour and baking powder.
- The dough will start out crumbly, but work it with your hands until you reach a good consistency.
- Flour your rolling surface and roll the dough to ¼-½ inch thickness. Cut out donut shapes and place cut outs on a parchment or silpat lined baking sheets.
- Bake at 350°F for 8-9 minutes or until the bottoms just start to turn golden. Transfer baked cookies to a cooling rack.
- While cookies are cooling, combine the powdered sugar, corn syrup, milk, and 2 - 4 drops of food coloring in a shallow medium sized bowl. Whisk with a fork until smooth.
- Dip each cookie face down into the icing, place back onto the wire rack, and top with sprinkles right away. Allow the icing to set (about 30 - 60 minutes).