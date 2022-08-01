Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/1/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 small yellow onion diced
- 8 ounces baby portabella or white mushrooms sliced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 16 ounces sour cream
- 2 beef bouillon cubes or equivalent amount of paste dissolved in about ¼ cup hot water.
- 6 buns
- optional sliced cheese
Instructions
- In a large skillet, brown meat over medium heat, breaking it up into small pieces. Drain off excess liquid and add onion and mushrooms to the skillet. Keep cooking until onions are translucent.
- Add bouillon and garlic, continuing to sauté until garlic is fragrant.
- Lower heat and stir in sour cream until everything is mixed will and heated through.
- Serve on a bun with your favorite toppings.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
Filling
- 2 pounds ground beef browned and drained
- 4 cups mixed vegetables (corn, peas, carrots, green beans) frozen, thawed
- 2 cups salsa
- 1 teaspoon cumin*
- 1 teaspoon chili powder*
- 3 cups shredded Fiesta blend cheese sometimes called Mexican blend cheese
Topping
- 2 cups cornmeal
- 2 sticks salted butter melted
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup milk
Instructions
- In the bottom of a 9x13 casserole dish, mix together ground beef, vegetables, salsa, cumin, and chili powder.
- Top with shredded cheese.
- In a bowl, whisk together cornmeal, butter, eggs, and milk. Spread batter evenly over top of casserole.
- Bake on center oven rack uncovered at 350° F for 30 minutes.
- Optional: If using a broiler safe dish, turn on broiler for 3 - 5 minutes to brown/crisp top. Watch closely to avoid burning.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds asparagus
- ½ pound center cut bacon
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- salt & pepper or other seasoning
Instructions
- Snap or trim off the woody ends of the asparagus. Place in a shallow dish and toss with olive oil and a generous amount of salt and pepper (or preferred seasoning).
- Take a bundle of 3 to 5 asparagus stalks, depending on how thick they are, and wrap with a slice of bacon, being careful not to overlap the bacon too much. Continue until all the asparagus has been wrapped.
- Place the bundles on a parchment or silpat lined baking sheet and cook at 400° F for 20 - 25 minutes, until the bacon is cooked to your liking and asparagus spears are tender.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound breakfast sausage
- ⅓ cup all purpose flour
- 4 cups whole milk
- ground black pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a large skillet brown sausage, breaking it up into small crumbles as it cooks. Do not drain the grease.
- Sprinkle flour over the sausage and continue to cook until it is incorporated into the meat and flour mixture, about 1 -2 minutes.
- Pour in milk and bring to a low simmer. Stir constantly until it has thickened to your liking, about 7 - 10 minutes.
- Season with fresh ground black pepper to taste.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 ½ cups crushed graham crackers about 8-9 whole crackers
- ¼ cup sugar
- ⅓ cup salted butter melted (about 5 tablespoons)
Filling
- 32 ounces cream cheese
- 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 4 eggs
- 2 tablespoons flour
Topping
- 1 cup caramel sauce or dulce de leche See notes if making yourself.
- 1 can apple pie filling or batch stewed apples See notes if making yourself.
Instructions
Crust
- Combine crushed graham crackers, sugar, and butter until mixed well. Press into the bottom of a parchment lined 9 inch springform pan. I find that using the bottom of a flat glass works well to get the crust pressed in tightly.
Filling
- In a large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until fluffier and increased in volume slightly, slowly pour in sweetened condensed milk while continuing to mix.
- Beat in lemon juice and vanilla extract.
- Reduce mixer speed to low and add eggs one at a time. Do not beat quickly as this will create air bubbles in the cheesecake mixture. Lastly, beat in flour.
- Pour filling into springform pan and bake on center oven rack at 300 degrees for 70 - 75 minutes. Center should still wiggle slightly when cheesecake is finished. It will firm up as it sets.
- Allow cheesecake to set at room temperature for one hour, then in the refrigerator at least three hours.
Topping
- When cheesecake is completely cooled, top with caramel sauce and apple pie filling.
- If caramel sauce is not pourable, warm on stovetop or in microwave until it’s just able to pour (you don’t want it super runny or hot). Do the same for the apple pie filling.
- Either pour over the entire cake or top individual pieces depending on how you prefer to serve.