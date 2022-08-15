77º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/15/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Zuppa Toscana

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground pork sausage mild or hot, depending on your tastes - browned and drained
  • 1 pound bacon - cooked drained, and crumbled
  • 1 medium sweet yellow onion diced
  • 2 tablespoons garlic minced
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 12 cups chicken or turkey stock
  • 5 pounds russet potatoes washed and small cubed (not peeled)
  • 1 quart half and half
  • 8 - 10 ounces fresh kale rough chopped

Instructions

STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS

  1. In a (very) large stock pot, saute onion, garlic, and seasoned salt in a small amount of oil or fat for 5-10 minutes, until onions are translucent and garlic is aromatic.
  2. Add cooked sausage, bacon, and stock, then bring to a light boil.
  3. Add potato and cook at a low simmer for about 30 minutes, until potato pieces are cooked through.
  4. Pour in half and half, then bring back up to heat, being careful not to boil (boiling can make the milk separate - your soup will still taste good, it just won’t be as pretty).
  5. Add kale to each soup bowl, then pour the hot soup over top.

INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS

  1. On saute mode, cook onion, garlic, and seasoned salt in a small amount of oil or fat for 5-10 minutes, until onions are translucent and garlic is aromatic.
  2. Add cooked sausage, bacon, and stock, cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 5 minutes. Natural pressure release about 10 minutes.
  3. Remove lid and stir in half and half, then bring back up to heat, turn on saute mode until soup is heated through to your liking. Do not boil.
  4. Add kale to each soup bowl, then pour the hot soup over top.

TUESDAY

Fish Tacos

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • Tilapia filets or other flaky white fish
  • Seasoned salt
  • Lettuce I used a spring mix
  • Pico de Gallo (see notes for our recipe)
  • Pickled red onions (see notes for our recipe)
  • Cilantro garlic sauce (see notes for our recipe)
  • Flour tortillas

Instructions

  1. Place the tilapia filets on a parchment lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, then dust with seasoned salt. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 - 20 minutes, until cooked through and flaky when pierced with a fork.
  2. Layer ingredients onto the flour tortilla as follows: lettuce, tilapia, pico de gallo, pickled onions (be generous), and cilantro garlic sauce (be very generous).
  3. Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY

Broccoli Cheese Potato Casserole

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 4 cups shredded potato I used a 20 ounce bag of hash browns
  • 4 cups broccoli florets I used frozen/thawed
  • 2 cups finely shredded cheese I used a fiesta blend - add an extra cup to the inside of the casserole if you like things really cheesy!
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sweet onion small chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • optional: shredded chicken breast

Instructions

  1. Put everything EXCEPT 1 cup of the shredded cheese into a large bowl and mix well.
  2. Press mixture into a 9x9 casserole dish and top with remaining cheese.
  3. Bake covered on center rack at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.  Uncover and bake an additional 10 - 15 minutes until cheese is starting to brown.
  4. Enjoy!

THURSDAY

Greek Yogurt Pancakes

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

Dry Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups all purpose flour
  • ¾ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar

Wet Ingredients:

  • 1 cup vanilla full fat greek yogurt
  • 1 egg
  • ½ cup whole milk DIVIDED IN HALF
  • 3 tablespoons melted butter

Instructions

  1. Whisk together dry ingredients in one bowl, then wet ingredients, less 1/4 cup milk, in a separate bowl.
  2. Mix together, just enough to combine. Do not overmix. Add up to the additional 1/4 cup milk, as necessary to reach your desired consistency.
  3. Cook immediately on a hot greased griddle.
  4. Enjoy!

FRIDAY

S’mores Chocolate Bark

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 3 cups milk chocolate chips
  • 4 sheets graham crackers crumbled and broken various sizes
  • 1 cup mini marshmallows
  • ½ cup dark chocolate chunks
  • 1 cup white chocolate chips

Instructions

  1. In a microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate chips on high power in 20 second increments, stirring well between heat cycles, until fully melted.
  2. Spread melted chocolate over a parchment or silpat lined baking sheet.
  3. Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle evenly with graham cracker pieces, mini marshmallows, and dark chocolate chunks. Gently press toppings into the chocolate.
  4. In another microwave safe bowl, melt white chocolate chips on high power in 20 second increments, stirring well between heat cycles, until fully melted. Drizzle over the chocolate bark.
  5. Allow bark to set completely before breaking into pieces.

