Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/15/22

MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground pork sausage mild or hot, depending on your tastes - browned and drained
- 1 pound bacon - cooked drained, and crumbled
- 1 medium sweet yellow onion diced
- 2 tablespoons garlic minced
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 12 cups chicken or turkey stock
- 5 pounds russet potatoes washed and small cubed (not peeled)
- 1 quart half and half
- 8 - 10 ounces fresh kale rough chopped
Instructions
STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS
- In a (very) large stock pot, saute onion, garlic, and seasoned salt in a small amount of oil or fat for 5-10 minutes, until onions are translucent and garlic is aromatic.
- Add cooked sausage, bacon, and stock, then bring to a light boil.
- Add potato and cook at a low simmer for about 30 minutes, until potato pieces are cooked through.
- Pour in half and half, then bring back up to heat, being careful not to boil (boiling can make the milk separate - your soup will still taste good, it just won’t be as pretty).
- Add kale to each soup bowl, then pour the hot soup over top.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- On saute mode, cook onion, garlic, and seasoned salt in a small amount of oil or fat for 5-10 minutes, until onions are translucent and garlic is aromatic.
- Add cooked sausage, bacon, and stock, cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 5 minutes. Natural pressure release about 10 minutes.
- Remove lid and stir in half and half, then bring back up to heat, turn on saute mode until soup is heated through to your liking. Do not boil.
- Add kale to each soup bowl, then pour the hot soup over top.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- Tilapia filets or other flaky white fish
- Seasoned salt
- Lettuce I used a spring mix
- Pico de Gallo (see notes for our recipe)
- Pickled red onions (see notes for our recipe)
- Cilantro garlic sauce (see notes for our recipe)
- Flour tortillas
Instructions
- Place the tilapia filets on a parchment lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, then dust with seasoned salt. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 - 20 minutes, until cooked through and flaky when pierced with a fork.
- Layer ingredients onto the flour tortilla as follows: lettuce, tilapia, pico de gallo, pickled onions (be generous), and cilantro garlic sauce (be very generous).
- Enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Broccoli Cheese Potato Casserole
Ingredients
- 4 cups shredded potato I used a 20 ounce bag of hash browns
- 4 cups broccoli florets I used frozen/thawed
- 2 cups finely shredded cheese I used a fiesta blend - add an extra cup to the inside of the casserole if you like things really cheesy!
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sweet onion small chopped
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- optional: shredded chicken breast
Instructions
- Put everything EXCEPT 1 cup of the shredded cheese into a large bowl and mix well.
- Press mixture into a 9x9 casserole dish and top with remaining cheese.
- Bake covered on center rack at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 10 - 15 minutes until cheese is starting to brown.
- Enjoy!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
Dry Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups all purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
Wet Ingredients:
- 1 cup vanilla full fat greek yogurt
- 1 egg
- ½ cup whole milk DIVIDED IN HALF
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
Instructions
- Whisk together dry ingredients in one bowl, then wet ingredients, less 1/4 cup milk, in a separate bowl.
- Mix together, just enough to combine. Do not overmix. Add up to the additional 1/4 cup milk, as necessary to reach your desired consistency.
- Cook immediately on a hot greased griddle.
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 3 cups milk chocolate chips
- 4 sheets graham crackers crumbled and broken various sizes
- 1 cup mini marshmallows
- ½ cup dark chocolate chunks
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
Instructions
- In a microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate chips on high power in 20 second increments, stirring well between heat cycles, until fully melted.
- Spread melted chocolate over a parchment or silpat lined baking sheet.
- Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle evenly with graham cracker pieces, mini marshmallows, and dark chocolate chunks. Gently press toppings into the chocolate.
- In another microwave safe bowl, melt white chocolate chips on high power in 20 second increments, stirring well between heat cycles, until fully melted. Drizzle over the chocolate bark.
- Allow bark to set completely before breaking into pieces.