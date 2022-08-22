Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/22/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound bacon 8 ounce package, cooked until crispy and crumbled
- 2 1/2 pounds Russet potatoes approximately 5 medium sized potatoes, NOT peeled, diced into 1/4 inch cubes
- 8 cups kernel corn about 2 pounds
- 1 medium/large sweet yellow onion finely chopped
- 1 cup diced celery
- 6 garlic cloves minced
- 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 4 cups chicken stock 32 ounces
- 2 cups heavy cream 16 ounces
- salt and pepper
- 1 pound mixed seafood
Instructions
Slow Cooker
- Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream and seafood in the slow cooker.
- Cook on low for 8 - 10 hours or high for 4 - 6 hours.
- Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to slow cooker).
- Add heavy cream and seafood, then continue cooking, uncovered, for about another 10 - 15 minutes, until heated through and meat has reached a safe temperature (145 °F for fish and shellfish). Salt and pepper to taste.
Instant Pot
- Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream and seafood in the inner pot of the Instant Pot.
- Cook on manual for 5 minutes, natural pressure release about 10 minutes.
- Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to Instant Pot).
- Add heavy cream and seafood, then continue cooking on saute mode, uncovered, for about another 10 minutes (stirring frequently), until heated through and meat has reached a safe temperature (145 °F for fish and shellfish). Do not boil. Salt and pepper to taste.
Stove Top
- Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream and seafood into a large stock pot.
- Cover and bring to a simmer. Then cook about 15 minutes more, until potatoes are fork tender.
- Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to stock pot).
- Add heavy cream and seafood, then continue simmering, uncovered, for about another 10 - 15 minutes, until heated through and meat has reached a safe temperature (145 °F for fish and shellfish). Salt and pepper to taste.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 packages crescent roll dough 8 ounces each
- 3 tablespoons butter room temp/soft
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ½ tablespoon ground cinnamon
For icing:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 - 2 tablespoons milk
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix together butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
- Lay dough out flat, if needed press/pinch together triangle perforations. Spread cinnamon sugar mixture evenly over dough. Roll dough starting at short end.
- Cut each dough roll into 6 evenly sized cinnamon rolls and place in a baking dish or large pie plate.
- Bake on center rack at 325F for 25 - 30 minutes, until cooked through. If you find the top is cooking more quickly than the bottom, put the dish on the lower rack for the last several minutes.
- While cinnamon buns are baking, whisk together powdered sugar and milk to create a glaze.
- Pour glaze over warm cinnamon buns and enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- Really good bread-- I prefer a sturdy sour dough with thicker than average slices
- Crispy bacon-- it absolutely needs to be crispy otherwise you run the risk of yanking the whole rubbery slice out with your first bite. And that’s basically criminal.
- Thin sliced tomatoes-- if they’re too thick you’ll end up with a gloopy tomato seedy mess.
- American cheese, classic. Please don’t deviate.
- Butter-- the real stuff.
Instructions
- Slather the outside of each slice of bread with butter. Be generous.
- Cover the unbuttered side of each slice with cheese. Yes, both slices get cheese.
- On one slice place bacon, and on the other slice place tomato. Carefully put slices together, buttered sides facing out.
- Cook on a medium heat skillet, turning frequently for even browning, until toasted to your liking.
- Enjoy with a piping hot cup of soup!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 loaf French bread about 12 ounces
- 12 ounces spaghetti sauce about ½ a standard jar
- 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese about 2 cups
- 4 ounces sliced pepperoni (or other desired toppings)
Instructions
- Slice French loaf in half first lengthwise and then widthwise. This should give you four “pizza” bases.
- Spread sauce evenly on each slice, then cheese, then top with pepperoni (or other desired toppings).
- Place on a baking sheet (ideally parchment or silpat lined for easy cleanup) and bake at 425F for 10 - 15 minutes until bread is toasty, cheese is bubbly, and pepperoni is starting to crisp on the edges.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 box white cake mix not prepared
- 1 can coconut milk full fat, 13.5 ounces
- 1 can crushed pineapple 20 ounces
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- optional diced pineapple, fresh or canned
Instructions
- Drain the canned crushed pineapple, reserving the liquid.
- In a large bowl, combing the coconut milk, eggs, and cake mix. Beat with an electric mixer until well incorporated, scraping down sides of the bowl with a spatula as needed.
- Add the drained pineapple and mix well.
- Pour batter into a well greased bundt pan and bake at 350° F for 50 - 60 minutes (until a toothpick inserted in the deepest part comes out clean).
- Allow the cake to cool at least 10 minutes before turning it out onto a serving plate.
- While cake is cooling, in a small bowl, whisk reserved pineapple juice into the powdered sugar, one tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency is reached.
- When cake is fully cooled, drizzle with icing and fill center with diced pineapple.