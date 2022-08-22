78º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/22/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Hearty Seafood Chowder

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound bacon 8 ounce package, cooked until crispy and crumbled
  • 2 1/2 pounds Russet potatoes approximately 5 medium sized potatoes, NOT peeled, diced into 1/4 inch cubes
  • 8 cups kernel corn about 2 pounds
  • 1 medium/large sweet yellow onion finely chopped
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 6 garlic cloves minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • 4 cups chicken stock 32 ounces
  • 2 cups heavy cream 16 ounces
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 pound mixed seafood

Instructions

Slow Cooker

  1. Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream and seafood in the slow cooker.
  2. Cook on low for 8 - 10 hours or high for 4 - 6 hours.
  3. Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to slow cooker).
  4. Add heavy cream and seafood, then continue cooking, uncovered, for about another 10 - 15 minutes, until heated through and meat has reached a safe temperature (145 °F for fish and shellfish). Salt and pepper to taste.

Instant Pot

  1. Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream and seafood in the inner pot of the Instant Pot.
  2. Cook on manual for 5 minutes, natural pressure release about 10 minutes.
  3. Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to Instant Pot).
  4. Add heavy cream and seafood, then continue cooking on saute mode, uncovered, for about another 10 minutes (stirring frequently), until heated through and meat has reached a safe temperature (145 °F for fish and shellfish). Do not boil. Salt and pepper to taste.

Stove Top

  1. Combine all ingredients EXCEPT cream and seafood into a large stock pot.
  2. Cover and bring to a simmer. Then cook about 15 minutes more, until potatoes are fork tender.
  3. Blend about half the soup using an immersion blender (or just scoop it into your upright blender then return to stock pot).
  4. Add heavy cream and seafood, then continue simmering, uncovered, for about another 10 - 15 minutes, until heated through and meat has reached a safe temperature (145 °F for fish and shellfish). Salt and pepper to taste.

TUESDAY

Crescent Roll Cinnamon Rolls

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 2 packages crescent roll dough 8 ounces each
  • 3 tablespoons butter room temp/soft
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • ½ tablespoon ground cinnamon

For icing:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 - 2 tablespoons milk

Instructions

  1. In a bowl, mix together butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
  2. Lay dough out flat, if needed press/pinch together triangle perforations. Spread cinnamon sugar mixture evenly over dough. Roll dough starting at short end.
  3. Cut each dough roll into 6 evenly sized cinnamon rolls and place in a baking dish or large pie plate.
  4. Bake on center rack at 325F for 25 - 30 minutes, until cooked through. If you find the top is cooking more quickly than the bottom, put the dish on the lower rack for the last several minutes.
  5. While cinnamon buns are baking, whisk together powdered sugar and milk to create a glaze.
  6. Pour glaze over warm cinnamon buns and enjoy!

WEDNESDAY

Grilled Cheese

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • Really good bread-- I prefer a sturdy sour dough with thicker than average slices
  • Crispy bacon-- it absolutely needs to be crispy otherwise you run the risk of yanking the whole rubbery slice out with your first bite.  And that’s basically criminal.
  • Thin sliced tomatoes-- if they’re too thick you’ll end up with a gloopy tomato seedy mess.
  • American cheese, classic. Please don’t deviate.
  • Butter-- the real stuff.

Instructions

  1. Slather the outside of each slice of bread with butter.  Be generous.
  2. Cover the unbuttered side of each slice with cheese.  Yes, both slices get cheese.
  3. On one slice place bacon, and on the other slice place tomato.  Carefully put slices together, buttered sides facing out.
  4. Cook on a medium heat skillet, turning frequently for even browning, until toasted to your liking.
  5. Enjoy with a piping hot cup of soup!

THURSDAY

French Bread Pizza

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf French bread about 12 ounces
  • 12 ounces spaghetti sauce about ½ a standard jar
  • 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese about 2 cups
  • 4 ounces sliced pepperoni (or other desired toppings)

Instructions

  1. Slice French loaf in half first lengthwise and then widthwise. This should give you four “pizza” bases.
  2. Spread sauce evenly on each slice, then cheese, then top with pepperoni (or other desired toppings).
  3. Place on a baking sheet (ideally parchment or silpat lined for easy cleanup) and bake at 425F for 10 - 15 minutes until bread is toasty, cheese is bubbly, and pepperoni is starting to crisp on the edges.

FRIDAY

Pineapple Bundt Cake

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 box white cake mix not prepared
  • 1 can coconut milk full fat, 13.5 ounces
  • 1 can crushed pineapple 20 ounces
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • optional diced pineapple, fresh or canned

Instructions

  1. Drain the canned crushed pineapple, reserving the liquid.
  2. In a large bowl, combing the coconut milk, eggs, and cake mix. Beat with an electric mixer until well incorporated, scraping down sides of the bowl with a spatula as needed.
  3. Add the drained pineapple and mix well.
  4. Pour batter into a well greased bundt pan and bake at 350° F for 50 - 60 minutes (until a toothpick inserted in the deepest part comes out clean).
  5. Allow the cake to cool at least 10 minutes before turning it out onto a serving plate.
  6. While cake is cooling, in a small bowl, whisk reserved pineapple juice into the powdered sugar, one tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency is reached.
  7. When cake is fully cooled, drizzle with icing and fill center with diced pineapple.

