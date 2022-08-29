Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/29/22

Add brown sugar to a shallow bowl or plate. Press each slice of bacon into the brown sugar on all sides, and place the slices on an oven safe metal rack over a lined baking dish.

Sprinkle remaining brown sugar over the top of the bacon. If desired also add pepper.

