Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/29/22

MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound bacon
- ½ cup brown sugar
- optional fresh cracked black pepper, red pepper, cayenne pepper, sriracha
Instructions
- Add brown sugar to a shallow bowl or plate. Press each slice of bacon into the brown sugar on all sides, and place the slices on an oven safe metal rack over a lined baking dish.
- Sprinkle remaining brown sugar over the top of the bacon. If desired also add pepper.
- Bake at 350° F until bacon is crisped (about 30 minutes), watching closely to make sure the sugar doesn’t begin to burn. (If you’re using thick cut bacon, it will still be chewy when it’s done).
- Allow bacon to cool/set a few minutes before enjoying.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups shredded cabbage
- 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce or coconut aminos if you’re whole30
- 1 teaspoon honey
- optional garnish sesame seeds toasted
Instructions
- Whisk together liquid ingredients.
- Pour over cabbage and mix well.
- Garnish with sesame seeds.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 3-4 pounds boneless pork (loin, shoulder, butt, or tenderloin)
- 2 pounds sauerkraut drained
- 1 apple peeled & diced
- 1 small sweet yellow onion diced
- 1 cup apple juice
- salt & pepper
Instructions
- If desired, trim excess fat off of the pork. Place meat in the slow cooker.
- Top with the sauerkraut, onion, and apple, then season with salt & pepper.
- Cook on high 4-6 hours, or low 8-10 hours. Until pork is cooked through and shreds easily.
- Remove the pork and shred. Serve with the sauerkraut.
THURSDAY
Ingredients:
- 16 Farm Rich Frozen Mozzarella Sticks
- 16 pieces salami, thin sliced
- 1 can crescent rolls, 8 count
- marinara sauce, for dipping
Directions:
- Lay out crescent dough and cut each triangle in half (I found a pizza cutter works perfectly for this). Stretch each triangle half into a long snake. Sssssss.
- Roll a mozzarella stick with a piece of salami, then spiral a crescent dough snake around it and place on a baking sheet. Repeat until all the cheese sticks are rolled and spiraled.
- Bake on the middle rack at 450 for 12-14 minutes, until crescent rolls are nicely browned and cheese is warm and melty.
- Serve with marinara and enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 16 ounces whipped topping like Cool Whip
- 2 - 4 cups whole milk
- 1 box graham crackers 14 ounces
- 1 bag mini marshmallows 5 ounces
- chocolate sauce about 12 ounces
Instructions
- One-by-one dip the graham crackers in milk and place in a single layer on the bottom of a 9x12″ casserole dish.
- Spread a layer of cool whip over graham crackers, followed by a layer of marshmallows.
- Drizzle with chocolate sauce.
- Repeat, finishing with a chocolate sauce drizzle and, if desired, crumble some graham cracker and extra marshmallow on top for garnish.