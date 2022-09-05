Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/5/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 6 chicken thighs with bone and skin
- 1 tablespoon seasoned salt
- 1 heaping cup whole peeled garlic cloves about 60 cloves
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- optional: toasted sesame seeds, green onion, cornstarch
Instructions
- Place chicken into inner pot and sprinkle with seasoned salt.
- Toss garlic cloves in, and make sure it gets in between the chicken and into the crevices.
- Pour honey and soy sauce over top.
- SLOW COOKER: Cover and cook 4 - 5 hours on high or 7 - 8 hours on low.
- INSTANT POT: Add additional 1/4 cup broth or water, seal and cook on manual (high pressure) 10 minutes, then allow a 5 minute natural pressure release.
- Optional: To thicken remaining sauce, stir in a cornstarch slurry (2 tablespoons cornstarch + 2 tablespoons water) and simmer. Repeat until desired consistency is reached.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cans crushed tomatoes 28 ounces each
- 1 can tomato paste 12 ounces
- 1 medium/large sweet yellow onion chopped
- 3 tablespoons garlic minced (I use jarred)
- 1 cup white wine
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 1/2 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 tablespoon seasoned salt
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar optional, to cut acidity
- 1/2 to 1 cup Parmesan cheese to taste
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients EXCEPT brown sugar and Parmesan cheese in the crock pot. Give a quick stir and cook on high for 4 -6 hours or low for 8-10 hours.
- Puree sauce to desired consistency using an immersion blender (or by carefully transferring to an upright blender).
- Optional: stir in sugar and cheese.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound elbow macaroni
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons all purpose flour
- 2 ½ cups milk cold
- 4 cups freshly grated cheese
- 1 tablespoon stone ground mustard
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.
- While pasta is cooking, in a large pot over medium high heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook a couple of minutes.
- Pour in the cold milk and whisk to get rid of the lumps. Bring to a quick boil, then reduce heat and allow to simmer, whisking frequently, until sauce has begun to thicken, about 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Slowly stir in shredded cheese until it has melted completely. Stir in the mustard, salt and pepper.
- Fold in the cooked pasta and enjoy!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 4 medium cloves garlic unpeeled
- 1 can 15.5 oz. cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil drained
- 1/4 cup Hellmann’s® mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon. fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
- 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Instructions
- Put garlic cloves in small microwave-safe cup. Cover and microwave at HIGH until tender, about 45 seconds. Cool slightly then remove skins.
- Process garlic and remaining ingredients in food processor until smooth. Serve with toasty bread, fresh cut vegetables, or as a sandwich spread.
- Enjoy!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1¾ cups all purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1½ cups milk
- ½ cup white granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
Instructions
- In a prep bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Add in the peanut butter and whisk until it is well incorporated.
- Add the flour mixture and mix well.
- Pour the batter into a lightly greased loaf pan.
- Bake at 350° F for 50 to 60 minutes, until lightly browned on top and a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Allow to cool completely before removing from pan and slicing.