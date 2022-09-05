79º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/5/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Tags: News 6 at Nine, Getting Results for Dinner, Food, Recipe
MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Honey Garlic Chicken

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken thighs with bone and skin
  • 1 tablespoon seasoned salt
  • 1 heaping cup whole peeled garlic cloves about 60 cloves
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • optional: toasted sesame seeds, green onion, cornstarch

Instructions

  1. Place chicken into inner pot and sprinkle with seasoned salt.
  2. Toss garlic cloves in, and make sure it gets in between the chicken and into the crevices.
  3. Pour honey and soy sauce over top.
  4. SLOW COOKER: Cover and cook 4 - 5 hours on high or 7 - 8 hours on low.
  5. INSTANT POT: Add additional 1/4 cup broth or water, seal and cook on manual (high pressure) 10 minutes, then allow a 5 minute natural pressure release.
  6. Optional: To thicken remaining sauce, stir in a cornstarch slurry (2 tablespoons cornstarch + 2 tablespoons water) and simmer. Repeat until desired consistency is reached.

TUESDAY

Slow Cooker Spaghetti Sauce

Ingredients

  • 2 cans crushed tomatoes 28 ounces each
  • 1 can tomato paste 12 ounces
  • 1 medium/large sweet yellow onion chopped
  • 3 tablespoons garlic minced (I use jarred)
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley
  • 1/2 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 tablespoon seasoned salt
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar optional, to cut acidity
  • 1/2 to 1 cup Parmesan cheese to taste

Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients EXCEPT brown sugar and Parmesan cheese in the crock pot. Give a quick stir and cook on high for 4 -6 hours or low for 8-10 hours.
  2. Puree sauce to desired consistency using an immersion blender (or by carefully transferring to an upright blender).
  3. Optional: stir in sugar and cheese.

WEDNESDAY

Stovetop Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

  • 1 pound elbow macaroni
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 3 tablespoons all purpose flour
  • 2 ½ cups milk cold
  • 4 cups freshly grated cheese
  • 1 tablespoon stone ground mustard
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.
  2. While pasta is cooking, in a large pot over medium high heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook a couple of minutes.
  3. Pour in the cold milk and whisk to get rid of the lumps. Bring to a quick boil, then reduce heat and allow to simmer, whisking frequently, until sauce has begun to thicken, about 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
  4. Slowly stir in shredded cheese until it has melted completely. Stir in the mustard, salt and pepper.
  5. Fold in the cooked pasta and enjoy!

THURSDAY

White Bean Dip

Ingredients

  • 4 medium cloves garlic unpeeled
  • 1 can 15.5 oz. cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil drained
  • 1/4 cup Hellmann’s® mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions

  1. Put garlic cloves in small microwave-safe cup. Cover and microwave at HIGH until tender, about 45 seconds. Cool slightly then remove skins.
  2. Process garlic and remaining ingredients in food processor until smooth. Serve with toasty bread, fresh cut vegetables, or as a sandwich spread.
  3. Enjoy!

FRIDAY

Peanut Butter Bread

Ingredients

  • 1¾ cups all purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1½ cups milk
  • ½ cup white granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter

Instructions

  1. In a prep bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Add in the peanut butter and whisk until it is well incorporated.
  3. Add the flour mixture and mix well.
  4. Pour the batter into a lightly greased loaf pan.
  5. Bake at 350° F for 50 to 60 minutes, until lightly browned on top and a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.
  6. Allow to cool completely before removing from pan and slicing.

