Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/19/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound angel hair pasta
- 4 tablespoons butter salted
- 2 cloves garlic fresh/minced
- ½ cup lemon juice fresh
- salt & pepper to taste
- optional garnishes grated parmesan, fresh chopped parsley
Instructions
- Prepare angel hair pasta to al dente, according to package directions. Reserve about 1 cup of pasta water and set it aside. Then drain remaining liquid.
- In a large skillet over medium heat melt butter, then sauté garlic in the butter until fragrant, about 30 - 60 seconds.
- Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss to coat.
- Stir in the reserved pasta water and add the lemon juice, toss to coat. If desired, simmer to cook off excess liquid.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper and garnish with grated parmesan cheese and fresh chopped parsley.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- ½ pound bacon chopped
- 1 small yellow onion finely diced
- 1 small head of cabbage chopped (about 8 cups)
- pinch sugar
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a medium sized skillet, over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside, leaving the bacon grease in the pan.
- Add the onion and sauté until translucent.
- Add the cabbage and continue to sauté until you reach desired tenderness, about 10 to 15 minutes is perfect for us.
- Add in a pinch of sugar and season with the salt and pepper, then return the bacon and stir to combine.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 24 oz canned tuna drained
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice fresh
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro chopped
- ⅓ cup breadcrumbs plain
- 1 medium sweet yellow onion diced
- ½ cup diced jalapeno peppers or green bell peppers seeds and ribs removed
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
Dip (optional)
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 2 tablespoons sriracha
- ½ lemon juiced
Instructions
- In a large bowl mix together tuna, egg, cilantro, onion, yogurt, breadcrumbs, peppers, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
- Shape mixture into 8 patties and set aside.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and fry patties until cooked through and browned on each side (about 5 minutes per side).
- Whisk together dip ingredients, if desired.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 butternut squash
- 2 tablespoons butter melted (or olive oil)
Instructions
- Halve the butternut squash and remove the seeds and stringy flesh with a spoon.
- Place on a baking dish cut side up, and brush the tops with melted butter or olive oil.
- Cook at 375° F for 1 hour, until squash is tender and starting to brown around the edges.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 8 ounces whipped topping thawed
- 1 box brownie mix (18 ounces), do not use a mix that has chocolate chips
- 2-4 tablespoons milk
- ¾ cup mini chocolate chips
Instructions
- Heat the powdered brownie mix in a microwave safe bowl on high power for 90 seconds, in 20 second intervals, stirring between sessions. Set aside to cool.
- In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese until fluffy. Add the whipped topping and beat until smooth.
- Beat in the brownie mix and then add the milk one tablespoon at a time until the dip has reached your desired consistency. Stir in the mini chocolate chips.
- Serve immediately or store covered in the refrigerator until ready to eat.