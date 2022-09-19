74º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/19/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Lemon Pasta

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound angel hair pasta
  • 4 tablespoons butter salted
  • 2 cloves garlic fresh/minced
  • ½ cup lemon juice fresh
  • salt & pepper to taste
  • optional garnishes grated parmesan, fresh chopped parsley

Instructions

  1. Prepare angel hair pasta to al dente, according to package directions. Reserve about 1 cup of pasta water and set it aside. Then drain remaining liquid.
  2. In a large skillet over medium heat melt butter, then sauté garlic in the butter until fragrant, about 30 - 60 seconds.
  3. Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and toss to coat.
  4. Stir in the reserved pasta water and add the lemon juice, toss to coat. If desired, simmer to cook off excess liquid.
  5. Season to taste with salt and pepper and garnish with grated parmesan cheese and fresh chopped parsley.

TUESDAY

Fried Cabbage

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • ½ pound bacon chopped
  • 1 small yellow onion finely diced
  • 1 small head of cabbage chopped (about 8 cups)
  • pinch sugar
  • salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. In a medium sized skillet, over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside, leaving the bacon grease in the pan.
  2. Add the onion and sauté until translucent.
  3. Add the cabbage and continue to sauté until you reach desired tenderness, about 10 to 15 minutes is perfect for us.
  4. Add in a pinch of sugar and season with the salt and pepper, then return the bacon and stir to combine.

WEDNESDAY

Tuna Patties

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 24 oz canned tuna drained
  • 2 large eggs
  • ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice fresh
  • 1 bunch fresh cilantro chopped
  • ⅓ cup breadcrumbs plain
  • 1 medium sweet yellow onion diced
  • ½ cup diced jalapeno peppers or green bell peppers seeds and ribs removed
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil

Dip (optional)

  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons sriracha
  • ½ lemon juiced

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl mix together tuna, egg, cilantro, onion, yogurt, breadcrumbs, peppers, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
  2. Shape mixture into 8 patties and set aside.
  3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and fry patties until cooked through and browned on each side (about 5 minutes per side).
  4. Whisk together dip ingredients, if desired.

THURSDAY

Roasted Butternut Squash

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 butternut squash
  • 2 tablespoons butter melted (or olive oil)

Instructions

  1. Halve the butternut squash and remove the seeds and stringy flesh with a spoon.
  2. Place on a baking dish cut side up, and brush the tops with melted butter or olive oil.
  3. Cook at 375° F for 1 hour, until squash is tender and starting to brown around the edges.

FRIDAY

Brownie Batter Dip

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 8 ounces whipped topping thawed
  • 1 box brownie mix (18 ounces), do not use a mix that has chocolate chips
  • 2-4 tablespoons milk
  • ¾ cup mini chocolate chips

Instructions

  1. Heat the powdered brownie mix in a microwave safe bowl on high power for 90 seconds, in 20 second intervals, stirring between sessions. Set aside to cool.
  2. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese until fluffy. Add the whipped topping and beat until smooth.
  3. Beat in the brownie mix and then add the milk one tablespoon at a time until the dip has reached your desired consistency. Stir in the mini chocolate chips.
  4. Serve immediately or store covered in the refrigerator until ready to eat.

