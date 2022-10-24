Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/24/22

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb. macaroni
- 3 stalks celery minced
- 3 large carrots minced
- 1/2 red onion minced
- 1/3 cup parsley minced
- 4 eggs hard boiled and diced
- 1 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 3-4 tablespoons milk
- juice of 2 lemons
- zest of 1/2 lemon
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook macaroni, according to package directions, until al dente. Drain and rinse the pasta under cold water so that it stops cooking. Set aside.
- Mince the celery, carrots, red onion, and parsley, then toss stir into the drained and cooled macaroni. Stir in the chopped, boiled eggs.
- In a separate bowl combine the mayonnaise, milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, pepper, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Fold into the macaroni mixture.
- Taste, and adjust seasonings as needed. Store covered, in the refrigerator. It tastes best after it has sat in the refrigerator for a bit, to let the flavors blend together.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 to 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast boiled and coarsely chopped
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 green bell pepper diced
- 1 onion diced
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 cup sour cream
- 8 ounce cream cheese
- 28 ounce green chile enchilada sauce
- 12 corn tortillas cut into pieces
- 1 cup shredded fiesta blend cheese
- 3 Roma tomatoes seeded and diced, for garnish
- Fresh cilantro chopped, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add olive oil. Sauté the bell pepper, garlic, and onion, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and the pepper is tender.
- Stir in the chicken, cream cheese, sour cream, and about half of the enchilada sauce.
- Mix in half of the tortillas pieces, reserving the rest for the top.
- After mixing the tortilla pieces with the chicken mixture, add the remaining tortillas to the top of the casserole. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheese.
- Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until the edges are bubbly and the cheese has melted.
- Garnish with diced tomatoes and chopped cilantro.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound ground beef
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- ½ cup ketchup
- 2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 tsp. brown sugar
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- ½ cup water
INSTRUCTIONS
- Brown ground beef in a large saucepan over medium heat until fully cooked. Drain thoroughly.
- Stir in tomato paste, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and yellow mustard.
- Add brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.
- Add ½ cup water and simmer for about 20 minutes.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 12 ounces wide egg noodles 7 3/4 cups
- Salt and pepper
- 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 1 green bell pepper stemmed, seeded, and chopped fine
- 1 onion chopped fine
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 2 1/2 cups half-and-half
- 2 1/2 cups chicken broth
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, halved lengthwise and trimmed
- 6 ounces sharp cheddar cheese shredded (1 1/2 cups)
- 1 1/2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
- 25 Ritz crackers crushed coarse
INSTRUCTIONS
- Bring 4 quarts water to boil in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add noodles and 1 tablespoon salt and cook, stirring often, until just al dente, about 3 minutes (or follow package directions). Drain noodles and rinse with cold water until cool, about 2 minutes. Drain again and set aside.
- Melt 1 tablespoon butter in now empty pot over medium-high heat. Add bell pepper and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, for about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; set aside. In now-empty pot, melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook, whisking constantly, for about 1 minute. Slowly whisk in broth and half-and-half and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly thickened, for about 5 minutes. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink - 8 to 10 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Remove pot from the heat. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, transfer chicken to a plate, and shred into bite-size pieces. Whisk cheddar cheese into sauce until smooth. Stir shredded chicken, noodles, bell pepper mixture, mushrooms, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1 1/4 teaspoons pepper into cheese sauce.
- Transfer mixture to 13 by 9-inch baking dish and top with crackers. Bake until golden brown and bubbling, about 15 minutes. Let casserole cool on wire rack for 10 minutes. Serve.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 20 oz. cans crushed pineapple packed in juice partially drained
- 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut
- 6 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
- 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter chilled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400ºF. Place pineapple into a 9-inch pie plate.
- In a bowl, combine oats, coconut, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon. Add butter and pinch with your fingers until well combined and mixture is crumbly.
- Sprinkle topping over pineapple. Bake until fruit is bubbling and topping is golden, 35 to 40 minutes.
- Let cool on a wire rack. Serve warm.