Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/24/22

Bring 4 quarts water to boil in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add noodles and 1 tablespoon salt and cook, stirring often, until just al dente, about 3 minutes (or follow package directions). Drain noodles and rinse with cold water until cool, about 2 minutes. Drain again and set aside.

Bring 4 quarts water to boil in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add noodles and 1 tablespoon salt and cook, stirring often, until just al dente, about 3 minutes (or follow package directions). Drain noodles and rinse with cold water until cool, about 2 minutes. Drain again and set aside.