Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/7/22

MONDAY
Buffalo Stuffed Chicken Breasts
INGREDIENTS
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 ounces cream cheese softened (full fat, block style)*
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup crumbled bacon
- ½ cup buffalo sauce divided
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon dry Ranch seasoning mix**
- ¼ cup Ranch dressing
- 2 tablespoons green onion chopped (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Slice (butterfly) 4 chicken breasts horizontally about ¾ of the way through each breast. Do not fully slice breasts in half. The chicken breasts should be cut like pita pockets that will be filled later with the cheese mixture. Set chicken breasts on a plate and set aside for now.
- Spray a 9″ x 13″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, stir together olive oil, salt, black pepper and garlic powder.
- Place chicken breasts in olive oil mixture (one at a time) to fully coat both sides of every chicken breast. As each is coated, place the chicken breasts in the prepared baking dish.
- In a medium bowl, beat together cream cheese, shredded cheddar, crumbled bacon, ¼ cup of the buffalo sauce, mayonnaise and dry Ranch seasoning until fully combined.
- Gently spoon mixture into the middle of each chicken breast. Distribute filling evenly in each of the 4 chicken breasts.
- Bake in oven for 40 – 45 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked. Use a meat thermometer to make sure chicken internal temperature has reached 165 degrees F. Check the middle of the thickest part of the breast (not into the cream cheese filling) for an accurate temperature reading.
- With 5 minutes left of baking time, remove baking dish from oven and top chicken breasts with the remaining ¼ cup of buffalo sauce. Return baking dish to oven for the remaining 5 minutes.
- Remove baked chicken from oven and serve hot. Drizzle Ranch dressing over chicken and sprinkle with green onions (optional).
- Store leftovers in a sealed food storage container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- ¼ cup ranch dressing
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro chopped
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 4 slices colby-jack cheese
- Pico de Gallo for serving
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat grill pan to 400F.
- Brush each chicken breast with olive oil and then sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Grill for about 10 minutes on each side or until chicken is no longer pink inside and is cooked through. Set aside.
- While chicken is cooking, in a bowl combine the ranch dressing, yogurt, lime juice, cilantro and garlic. Stirring until well combined.
- Spoon ranch mixture evenly over the top of each chicken breast. Then top each with a slice of cheese. Return the grill pan to the heat for a minute or two, until the cheese is melted.
- Top with Pico de Gallo and serve with Mexican rice.
WEDNESDAY
Traditional German Potato Salad
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 pounds potatoes 4 medium cut into halves
- 3 slices bacon
- 1 medium onion chopped
- 1 Tbsp flour
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp celery seed
- dash pepper
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup vinegar
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large pot, heat 1″ salted water to boiling. Add potatoes, heat to boiling, reduce heat and cover. Cook until tender, 10 to 25 minutes. Drain and cool.
- In 10-inch skillet, cook bacon over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Remove bacon from skillet with slotted spoon; drain on paper towels.
- Cook and stir onion in bacon fat until tender.
- Stir in flour, sugar, salt, celery seed, and pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is bubbly.
- Stir in water and vinegar. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat.
- Slice warm potatoes into hot mixture, crumble bacon in.
- Cook, stirring gently to coat potato slices, till hot and bubbly.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 16 oz. frozen peas thawed and drained
- 6 strips bacon cut into small pieces and cooked
- ½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- ½ cup diced red onion
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl, combine peas, bacon, cheeses, onion and mayonnaise.
- Add salt and pepper to taste and mix well.
- Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
- Stir before serving.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 yellow cake mix about 3 ¼ cup oil 1 cup sour cream 2 small instant banana pudding packages, prepared as directed while cake is cooling fresh banana slices, about 3 bananas 1 (8 ounce tub) Cool Whip 1 cup crushed vanilla cookies
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup bananas mashed
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 3.4 oz packages instant banana pudding
- 3 bananas sliced
- 1 8 oz tub whipped topping
- 1 cup vanilla wafer cookies crushed
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 13x9-inch pan.
- Beat first 5 ingredients with mixer on low speed, just until moistened, stopping frequently to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Beat on medium speed an additional 2 minutes.
- Pour into prepared pan and spread out evenly. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until an inserted knife in the center comes out clean.
- Allow cake to cool completely. Poke cake every 1/2 inch with the handle of a wooden spoon.
- Meanwhile, prepare pudding as directed. Don’t let the pudding set in the fridge. Pour it right on top of the cake and spread out with the back of a spoon or spatula. The pudding will seep into the holes, making the cake incredibly moist.
- Cover cake and place in the fridge for a few hours or overnight, until the pudding sets.
- Remove the cake from the fridge, and place a layer of banana slices over the pudding.
- Spread Cool Whip over the top, and sprinkle with crushed vanilla cookies just before serving.