Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/14/22

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 medium onion diced
- 1 large yukon gold potato cubed
- 2 cups frozen peas and carrots
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 4 tablespoons all purpose flour
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 frozen prepared pie crust thawed
- 1 egg beaten
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large (12 inch) skillet over medium heat, add the olive oil. Season the chicken with salt and pepper as desired. Brown the chicken on all sides in batches and cook through completely. Remove chicken from the skillet and keep warm.
- Add the onion to the skillet and cook about 3 minutes, stirring often, or until softened.
- To the onion, stir in the potato, peas and carrots, seasonings, and butter. Allow the butter to melt.
- Sprinkle the flour over the contents of the skillet and stir to combine. Cook about 2 minutes before slowly adding the chicken broth, stirring and scraping the bottom. Reduce the heat to low and allow to bubble for one minute as it thickens. Remove from heat.
- Cover the skillet with the pie crust. Cut slits into the pie crust to vent.
- Brush the beaten egg over the pie crust.
- Place the skillet in the oven and bake for 25 minutes or until the pie crust is browned.
- Allow the chicken pot pie to rest for 5 minutes prior to serving.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 4 cups prepared white rice
- 16 oz. diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 cup frozen corn
- 1 cup diced green pepper
- 2 tbsp taco seasoning
- 1 4.5 oz. can diced green chiles, undrained
- 1/2 cup diced white onion
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
- chopped tomatoes, onion and cilantro for garnish (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl, combine the prepared white rice with all ingredients except the cheeses and optional garnish. Stir until fully combined. Lastly, stir in the cheese.
- Pour into a non-stick skillet over medium heat.
- Allow to cook for about 20 minutes, stirring about every five minutes. Make sure the cheese is not sticking to the bottom of the pan and is getting stirred back into the rice. However, do not stir too much to ensure caramelization. If you get a few crunchy bits, that’s perfectly OK. In fact, that’s my favorite part of the rice!
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes
- 3 tbsp butter, divided
- 2 tbsp minced shallot
- 2 tbsp flour
- 1/2 cup chicken or vegetable stock
- 3/4 cup half and half
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Generously butter a 2 quart casserole dish with ½ tablespoon to 1 tablespoon butter.
- Using a mandolin, food processor or knife, thinly slice potatoes into ⅛ inch thin slices, and arrange potatoes in even layers in a buttered casserole dish.
- In a small pot, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add in the minced shallot and saute for about 3 minutes or until the shallots begin to soften, being careful to not burn your shallots.
- Add in flour, whisking well, to form a roux (thickened paste). After the roux has cooked for 1 minute, slowly whisk in stock and half and half.
- Season with salt and pepper and grated nutmeg. Add in fresh thyme leaves to the cream sauce. Allow to simmer for several minutes until sauce is thickened, whisking constantly.
- Pour cream sauce over potatoes. Push down slightly to allow sauce to cover all the potatoes from top to bottom. Cover scalloped potatoes tightly with foil.
- Bake covered for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 25-30 minutes, until potatoes are tender and browned.
THURSDAY
Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows
INGREDIENTS
- 4 large sweet potatoes
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar packed
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter melted
- 1 bag 10 ounce mini marshmallows
INSTRUCTIONS
- Bake the sweet potatoes: Place unpeeled sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bakin in a 400 degree F oven for about one hour. (Tip: Place a piece of aluminum foil on the baking sheet for easy cleanup!)
- Once the potatoes are cooked, slice in half and scoop out the flesh.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked sweet potato, brown sugar, salt, vanilla, eggs, and melted butter. Mix until well blended.
- Transfer filling to a greasted 2 quart baking dish.
- Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with mini marshmallows over the top.
- Return to the oven for 10 minutes, or until the marshmallows are lightly browned.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 15 oz. pumpkin puree not pumpkin pie mix
- 12 oz. evaporated milk
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 box spice cake mix
- 1 cup unsalted butter melted
- olive oil spray
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Spray a 9x13 pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, stir together pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs sugar and cinnamon until well combined. The consistency will be very loose.
- Pour pumpkin mixture into the prepared baking dish.
- Sprinkle dry cake mix evenly over pumpkin mixture.
- Drizzle melted butter over the top. as evenly as possible.
- Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and spray the top with olive oil spray. This will ensure that any parts that did not get the drizzled butter will get nice and crispy. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes until golden and mostly set. It will continue to set up as it cools.
- Allow to cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing and serving. I recommend serving each slice with a dollop of whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.