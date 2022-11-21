Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/21/22

Set aside 1 ¼ cups (about 57 pieces) of pecan halves for the top of the pie. Finely chop the remaining pecan halves.

Add the chopped pecans to the mixing bowl and stir until all the ingredients are well combined. Pour mixture into the pie crust.

