Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/21/22

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound raw jumbo shrimp peeled and deveined, tail on
For the crab stuffing:
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1/4 cup minced celery
- 1/4 cup diced onion
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 8 oz. lump crab meat picked of shells and cartilage
- 1 large egg lightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 – 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium high heat.
- Add the red bell pepper, celery and onion to the skillet. Sauté until the vegetables are tender, about 3-5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds.
- Add the flour and stir to coat the vegetables. Continue to cook for 2-3 minutes to remove the raw flour taste.
- Remove the skillet from the heat. Add the crab, egg, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, ¼ cup of breadcrumbs, paprika, parsley and cayenne pepper. If this mixture is on the watery side, add additional breadcrumbs, once tablespoon at a time, until it starts to stick together.
- Season the crab stuffing with salt and pepper to your preference.
- Carefully stand the shrimp so that the tail is up. Gently spoon one tablespoon of crab topping into the curve of the shrimp. Lightly press the tail into the stuffing. Continue with the remaining shrimp and crabmeat.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes until the shrimp are opaque. Serve warm.
TUESDAY
Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Bourbon and Vanilla
Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup bourbon
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup cranberry juice
- 1 12-oz package, about 3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 whole vanilla bean halved and seeded
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan, including the seeded vanilla bean pod. Heat over medium high heat until it starts to boil.
- Cover the pan and reduce the heat to medium low. Continue to simmer for 7-10 minutes until the cranberries begin to soften and pop and the liquid thickens.
- Remove the cranberry sauce from the heat.
- Remove and discard the vanilla bean pod.
- Remove one cup of the cranberry sauce from the pan and set aside.
- Puree the remaining sauce. Add the reserved cranberry sauce back to the pan and stir.
- Allow the cranberry sauce to chill for 4-8 hours before serving. Sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 bunches fresh asparagus trimmed
- 10 ounce can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 ½ cups crushed saltine crackers (about 24 whole crackers)
- 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Grease a 9 x 13 x 2-inch casserole dish. Arrange the asparagus in a single layer on the bottom of the dish.
- Pour the cream of mushroom soup into a small saucepan. Fill the empty can with water or broth. Pour the water into the saucepan and heat the soup until it is bubbly.
- Sprinkle the crushed saltines over the asparagus spears.
- Pour the hot soup over the crackers. Carefully stir the crackers and soup until the crackers are coated.
- Sprinkle the sharp cheddar cheese over the top of the soup.
- Bake for 30 minutes until the casserole is bubbly and the asparagus is tender.
- Allow the casserole to rest for 10-15 minutes before serving.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1-1/4 cups packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup light corn syrup
- 3 eggs lightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons molasses
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- ½ cup chocolate chips
- 2 cups pecan halves divided
- Dough for a single 9-inch pie crust
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, corn syrup, eggs, molasses, vanilla, and salt.
- Add chocolate chips to the mixing bowl.
- Set aside 1 ¼ cups (about 57 pieces) of pecan halves for the top of the pie. Finely chop the remaining pecan halves.
- Add the chopped pecans to the mixing bowl and stir until all the ingredients are well combined. Pour mixture into the pie crust.
- Gently arrange the reserved pecan halves in a circle over the filling.
- Bake the pie for 55-65 minutes or until the center is no longer wobbly. Check halfway through baking time to ensure the pie crust is not browning too quickly. If it is, cover the edges with aluminum foil for the duration.
- Cool the pie completely on a wire rack before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.