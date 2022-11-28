Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/28/22

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Bacon Cheeseburger Stuffed French Bread
Ingredients
- 1.5 pounds ground beef
- 1/4 cup diced onion
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 14.5 ounces petite diced tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons dill pickle relish
- 1/2 cup cooked diced bacon
- 10.5 ounces cream of mushroom soup
- 2 tablespoon milk
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese divided
- 1 loaf French bread
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Brown the burger and the onion in a large skillet over medium heat until the burger is no longer pink and the onion is soft. Drain the grease from the skillet.
- Add the minced garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
- Stir in the tomatoes, pickle relish and bacon.
- Combine the cream of mushroom soup, milk and Worcestershire sauce. Add the soup mixture and one cup of the shredded cheddar cheese to the ground beef and stir until the beef is well coated with the soup and the cheese is melted.
- Remove the top third of the French bread. Gently scoop out the inside of the loaf, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Set the removed bread aside and save for another use.
- Fill the hollowed out bread with the cheeseburger mixture. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted.
- Cut the stuffed French bread into slices and serve hot.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 5 slices bacon diced
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 6 cups uncooked baking potatoes peeled and cubed
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
- 4 cups heavy cream
- 1 16- ounce container sour cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley optional
Instructions
- Cook the bacon in a large stock pot over medium heat for 5-7 minutes until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pot and drain on paper towels but reserve the bacon grease. Set aside ¼ cup of the bacon for garnish.
- Add the celery and onion and cook for 5-7 minutes until the vegetables are tender.
- Add the minced garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds.
- Sprinkle in the flour and stir the vegetables to coat. Cook for two minutes.
- Add the potatoes, chicken broth and thyme. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium low, cover the pot and simmer for about 20 minutes until the potatoes are tender.
- Return the bacon to the pot.
- Mix in the heavy cream and sour cream.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Garnish with the reserved bacon and chopped fresh parsley if desired.
WEDNESDAY
Spicy Rigatoni Casserole with Zucchini
Ingredients
- 16 ounces dried rigatoni pasta
- 18 ounces hot Italian sausage casings removed
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 medium zucchini diced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 15 ounces tomato sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves chopped (or 1 1/2 teaspoons dried)
- 1 tablespoon fresh oregano chopped (or 1 1/2 teaspoons dried)
- 4 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Cook rigatoni according to package directions. Drain pasta and set aside.
- Cook sausage in the same pot over medium heat until no longer pink. Using a slotted spoon, remove sausage rom the skillet and set aside to drain. Reserve any remaining grease from the sausage.
- Add the olive oil to the pan if needed. Add the diced zucchini and cook until the zucchini is crisp-tender.
- Add the garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds.
- Whisk in the flour and stir until the vegetables are evenly coated and there are no lumps. Cook for two minutes.
- Pour in the tomato sauce.
- Stir in the basil, oregano, cream cheese and Parmesan.
- Add the rigatoni and sausage and back to the pot. Stir until both are coated with the sauce.
- Pour the pasta mixture into a greased 9 x 13 inch casserole dish.
- Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese over the top.
- Bake for 10 minutes until mozzarella is melted.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter divided
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning
- 4 ounces cream cheese softened
- 1 cup diced cooked chicken breast
- 1 tablespoon minced onion
- 2 tablespoons chopped pimentos
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese divided
- 2 cans of refrigerated crescent rolls
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Melt three tablespoons of the butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Whisk in the flour and cook for two minutes.
- Reduce the heat to medium low. Slowly stir in the heavy cream. Bring the cream to a simmer and continue to cook until the cream begins to thicken. Remove the sauce from the heat and season with the Creole Seasoning.
- Melt the remaining butter. Whip the butter and the cream cheese together.
- Add the diced chicken breast, onion, pimentos and one cup of the shredded cheddar. Stir together until the mixture is evenly combined.
- Unroll the crescent roll dough and separate the triangles along the perforations. Place about one tablespoon of the chicken filling along the wide edge of each triangle. Carefully roll the crescent rolls up around the filling.
- Spread the sauce into the bottom of a 9 x 13 x 2-inch casserole dish. Arrange the stuffed crescent rolls over the sauce.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Top the crescent rolls with the remainder of the cheese. Bake for an additional 10 minutes until the crescent rolls are brown and the cheese is melted.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
For the cake:
- 1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut
- 3 cups cake flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups butter softened
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 cup raw sugar
For the glaze:
- 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
- 4 tablespoons melted butter
- 3-4 tablespoons milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
For the coconut:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Spread the coconut in an even layer on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes, stirring every two minutes, until coconut is a golden brown color. Remove the coconut from the oven and set aside to cool.
For the cake:
- Preheat the oven to 325°F.
- In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt.
- In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy.
- Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
- Add the sour cream and vanilla. Beat again to combine.
- With the mixer on low, alternately add 1/3 of the flour mixture and 1/3 cup of the buttermilk. Beat just until combined Repeat this two more times, ending with the last 1/3 cup of buttermilk.
- Grease a 10-inch angel food or Bundt cake pan.
- Sprinkle the raw sugar into the greased back pan, then gently tilt the pan back and forth and side to side to get the sugar to stick to the bottom and the sides of the pan.
- Carefully arrange ½ cup of the toasted coconut over the sugar in an even layer around the bottom of the pan.
- Pour the cake batter over the sugar coconut mixture. Do this carefully so that you don’t disturb the sugar coconut mixture. Gently tap the cake pan on the counter to remove any air bubbles.
- Bake the cake for 60-65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and allow the cake to cool in the pan for several hours.
- Gently invert the cake onto a plate.
For the glaze:
- Combine the powdered sugar, melted butter, milk and vanilla extract in a medium mixing bowl.
- Whisk until the glaze is creamy and smooth.
- Microwave the glaze for 30 seconds to one minute. It will seem thin, this is fine. It will harden once it cools.
- Drizzle the glaze over the top of the cake, allowing it to drip down the sides.
- While the glaze is still wet, sprinkle the top of the cake with the remainder of the toasted coconut.
- Allow the glaze to harden for 30 minutes before serving.