Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/28/22

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Bacon Cheeseburger Stuffed French Bread

Ingredients

Instructions

Cut the stuffed French bread into slices and serve hot.

Cut the stuffed French bread into slices and serve hot.

Bake for 15-20 minutes until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted.

Bake for 15-20 minutes until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted.

Fill the hollowed out bread with the cheeseburger mixture. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese.

Fill the hollowed out bread with the cheeseburger mixture. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese.

Remove the top third of the French bread. Gently scoop out the inside of the loaf, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Set the removed bread aside and save for another use.

Remove the top third of the French bread. Gently scoop out the inside of the loaf, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Set the removed bread aside and save for another use.

Combine the cream of mushroom soup, milk and Worcestershire sauce. Add the soup mixture and one cup of the shredded cheddar cheese to the ground beef and stir until the beef is well coated with the soup and the cheese is melted.

Combine the cream of mushroom soup, milk and Worcestershire sauce. Add the soup mixture and one cup of the shredded cheddar cheese to the ground beef and stir until the beef is well coated with the soup and the cheese is melted.

Stir in the tomatoes, pickle relish and bacon.

Stir in the tomatoes, pickle relish and bacon.

Add the minced garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.

Add the minced garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.

Brown the burger and the onion in a large skillet over medium heat until the burger is no longer pink and the onion is soft. Drain the grease from the skillet.

Brown the burger and the onion in a large skillet over medium heat until the burger is no longer pink and the onion is soft. Drain the grease from the skillet.

TUESDAY

Old-Fashioned Potato Soup

Ingredients

Instructions

Garnish with the reserved bacon and chopped fresh parsley if desired.

Garnish with the reserved bacon and chopped fresh parsley if desired.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Mix in the heavy cream and sour cream.

Mix in the heavy cream and sour cream.

Return the bacon to the pot.

Return the bacon to the pot.

Add the potatoes, chicken broth and thyme. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium low, cover the pot and simmer for about 20 minutes until the potatoes are tender.

Add the potatoes, chicken broth and thyme. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium low, cover the pot and simmer for about 20 minutes until the potatoes are tender.

Sprinkle in the flour and stir the vegetables to coat. Cook for two minutes.

Sprinkle in the flour and stir the vegetables to coat. Cook for two minutes.

Add the minced garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds.

Add the minced garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds.

Add the celery and onion and cook for 5-7 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Add the celery and onion and cook for 5-7 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Cook the bacon in a large stock pot over medium heat for 5-7 minutes until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pot and drain on paper towels but reserve the bacon grease. Set aside ¼ cup of the bacon for garnish.

Cook the bacon in a large stock pot over medium heat for 5-7 minutes until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pot and drain on paper towels but reserve the bacon grease. Set aside ¼ cup of the bacon for garnish.

WEDNESDAY

Spicy Rigatoni Casserole with Zucchini

Ingredients

Instructions

Bake for 10 minutes until mozzarella is melted.

Bake for 10 minutes until mozzarella is melted.

Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese over the top.

Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese over the top.

Add the rigatoni and sausage and back to the pot. Stir until both are coated with the sauce.

Add the rigatoni and sausage and back to the pot. Stir until both are coated with the sauce.

Stir in the basil, oregano, cream cheese and Parmesan.

Stir in the basil, oregano, cream cheese and Parmesan.

Whisk in the flour and stir until the vegetables are evenly coated and there are no lumps. Cook for two minutes.

Whisk in the flour and stir until the vegetables are evenly coated and there are no lumps. Cook for two minutes.

Add the garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds.

Add the garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds.

Add the olive oil to the pan if needed. Add the diced zucchini and cook until the zucchini is crisp-tender.

Add the olive oil to the pan if needed. Add the diced zucchini and cook until the zucchini is crisp-tender.

Cook sausage in the same pot over medium heat until no longer pink. Using a slotted spoon, remove sausage rom the skillet and set aside to drain. Reserve any remaining grease from the sausage.

Cook sausage in the same pot over medium heat until no longer pink. Using a slotted spoon, remove sausage rom the skillet and set aside to drain. Reserve any remaining grease from the sausage.

Cook rigatoni according to package directions. Drain pasta and set aside.

Cook rigatoni according to package directions. Drain pasta and set aside.

THURSDAY

Cheesy Crescent Roll Chicken

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Melt three tablespoons of the butter in a saucepan over medium heat.

Whisk in the flour and cook for two minutes.

Reduce the heat to medium low. Slowly stir in the heavy cream. Bring the cream to a simmer and continue to cook until the cream begins to thicken. Remove the sauce from the heat and season with the Creole Seasoning.

Melt the remaining butter. Whip the butter and the cream cheese together.

Add the diced chicken breast, onion, pimentos and one cup of the shredded cheddar. Stir together until the mixture is evenly combined.

Unroll the crescent roll dough and separate the triangles along the perforations. Place about one tablespoon of the chicken filling along the wide edge of each triangle. Carefully roll the crescent rolls up around the filling.

Spread the sauce into the bottom of a 9 x 13 x 2-inch casserole dish. Arrange the stuffed crescent rolls over the sauce.