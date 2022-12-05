66º

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/5/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

CookingBride.com (CookingBride.com)

This week’s recipes come from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Smothered Hamburger Steaks

CookingBride.com (CookingBride.com)

Ingredients

  • 6 hamburger patties about 1/2-lb a piece
  • Salt
  • Ground black pepper
  • Onion powder
  • Garlic powder
  • 8 ounces sliced white mushrooms
  • 1 cup thinly sliced white onion
  • 2 tablespoons bacon grease or oil
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup beef broth
  • Additional salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. reheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line a baking pan with foil.
  3. Place a baking rack over the foil and spray with cooking spray.
  4. Season the outside of each of the hamburger steaks with the salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder to your preference.
  5. Place the hamburger patties on top of the baking rack. Bake for 15-25 minutes until the the juices from the patties are clear.
  6. In the meantime, melt the bacon grease or oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
  7. Add the mushroom and onions. Sauté until the vegetables are tender about 10 minutes.
  8. Add the flour and stir until the flour is incorporated and there are no lumps.
  9. Add the beef broth. Continue to simmer for 3-5 minutes until the broth begins to thicken into a gravy.
  10. Season the gravy with additional salt and pepper if needed.
  11. To serve, spoon the gravy over the tops of the hamburger steaks.

TUESDAY

Shrimp Nachos

CookingBride.com (CookingBride.com)

Ingredients

For the shrimp:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 large cloves garlic minced
  • 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined

For the green chili cheese sauce:

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 (10 oz.) can chopped green chilies, drained
  • 2 cups freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

For the nachos:

  • 1 (10 ounce) bag tortilla chips
  • 2 cups grated Monterrey Jack cheese
  • 1 can black beans rinsed and drained
  • 1 Roma tomato diced
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onions
  • Pickled jalapenos optional
  • Chopped cilantro optional

Instructions

  1. Combine the olive oil, garlic and Cajun seasoning in a medium mixing bowl. Stir to coat the shrimp. Set aside.

For the green chili cheese sauce:

  1. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat.
  2. Gradually whisk in flour. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not allow the flour to brown.
  3. Slowly stir in milk, continuing to whisk until mixture is smooth and does not contain any lumps.
  4. Add the green chilis and bring the sauce to a simmer. Continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
  5. Add the cheddar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Stir until sauce is smooth.

For the nachos:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Arrange the tortilla chips in a thin layer in a 9 x 10 casserole dish or on a large baking sheet covered with foil.
  3. Drizzle the chili cheese sauce over the chips and top with half of the Monterey Jack cheese.
  4. Spoon the black beans over the shredded cheese.
  5. Spread the shrimp over the top of the black beans. Sprinkle with the remaining half of the Monterrey Jack Cheese.
  6. Place the nachos in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.
  7. Top with diced tomatoes, green onions, pickled jalapenos and cilantro.

WEDNESDAY

Grilled Pineapple Chicken

CookingBride.com (CookingBride.com)

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 4 pounds chicken thighs
  • Pineapple rings optional

Instructions

  1. Combine the marinade ingredients in a medium mixing bowl.
  2. Place the chicken thighs in a large freezer bag. Pour the marinade over the top. Seal the bag and marinate the chicken thighs in the refrigerator for up to two hours.
  3. About 30 minutes before cooking, remove the chicken thighs from the bag and discard the remaining marinade.
  4. Blot any excess moisture from the chicken skin with a paper towel and allow the chicken to air dry at room temperature for about 30 minutes.
  5. Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for medium high heat. Designate a hot side a cool side on your grill. If using charcoal, you will push all your hot coals to one side — this will be your hot side.
  6. Place the chicken thighs skin side down on the hot side of the grate. Cook for 10 minutes until the chicken skin begins to brown and crisp.
  7. Flip the chicken and move it to the cool side. If using charcoal, this is the side of the grill that does not have hot coal directly underneath.
  8. Grill the chicken for another 10-20 minutes until its internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Remove the chicken from the grill and allow the meat to rest for 15 minutes before serving.
  9. While the chicken is resting, place the pineapple rings on the hot side of the grill. Grill for 2-3 minutes per side.
  10. Serve the grilled pineapple alongside the chicken thighs.

THURSDAY

Southern Cornbread Salad

CookingBride.com (CookingBride.com)

Ingredients

  • 3 cups crumbled cornbread
  • 15.5 ounces seasoned pinto beans rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
  • 2 medium green bell peppers diced
  • 15.5 ounces whole kernel corn drained
  • 2 medium red bell peppers diced
  • 1 medium red onion diced
  • 2 cups buttermilk ranch salad dressing
  • 3 bacon slices cooked and crumbled
  • 1 green onion sliced
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

  1. Layer the crumbled cornbread on the bottom of a trifle or serving bowl.
  2. Spread the pinto beans over the top of the crumbled cornbread.
  3. Arrange the the cherry tomatoes over the pinto beans.
  4. Top the cherry tomatoes with the diced green bell peppers.
  5. Spread one can of the whole kernel corn over the green bell pepper.
  6. Follow with a layer of red onion.
  7. Pour the salad dressing over the red onion. Use a spatula to carefully spread the salad dressing over the onion to the edges of the bowl.
  8. Top with the bacon and green onions.
  9. Garnish with a layer of shredded cheese.
  10. Cover the salad and chill for three hours.

FRIDAY

Southern Red Velvet Cake

CookingBride.com (CookingBride.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup shortening softened
  • 1 1/4 cups of sugar
  • 2 large eggs lightly beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 1/2 cups cake flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2 ounces red food coloring
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
  • 4 cups cream cheese icing

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350° F.
  2. Cream the shortening and sugar together in a large mixing bowl.
  3. Add the eggs and vanilla. Stir to combine.
  4. Sift the cake flour, salt and cocoa powder together in a separate mixing bowl.
  5. With the mixer running on low, add one third of the dry ingredients. Mix to combine.
  6. Add 1/2 cup of the buttermilk and continue to mix.
  7. Continue to alternate with 1/3 of the dry ingredients and the remainder of the buttermilk, ending with the last 1/3 of the dry ingredients.
  8. Add the red food coloring and beat on medium until the food coloring is thoroughly mixed. Turn the mixer off.
  9. In a large nonreactive dish or measuring cup, dissolve the baking soda with the vinegar. This will fizz for a moment! Once the fizzing stops, gently fold the soda and vinegar mixture into the bake batter.
  10. Pour the batter into two greased and floured 8-inch round cake pans. Bake for 30-35 minutes until a toothpick inserted near the center of the cake comes out clean.
  11. Allow the cake layers to cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes before removing them. Allow the layer to cool completely before frosting.

