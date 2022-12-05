Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/5/22

This week’s recipes come from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 6 hamburger patties about 1/2-lb a piece
- Salt
- Ground black pepper
- Onion powder
- Garlic powder
- 8 ounces sliced white mushrooms
- 1 cup thinly sliced white onion
- 2 tablespoons bacon grease or oil
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup beef broth
- Additional salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- reheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Line a baking pan with foil.
- Place a baking rack over the foil and spray with cooking spray.
- Season the outside of each of the hamburger steaks with the salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder to your preference.
- Place the hamburger patties on top of the baking rack. Bake for 15-25 minutes until the the juices from the patties are clear.
- In the meantime, melt the bacon grease or oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add the mushroom and onions. Sauté until the vegetables are tender about 10 minutes.
- Add the flour and stir until the flour is incorporated and there are no lumps.
- Add the beef broth. Continue to simmer for 3-5 minutes until the broth begins to thicken into a gravy.
- Season the gravy with additional salt and pepper if needed.
- To serve, spoon the gravy over the tops of the hamburger steaks.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
For the shrimp:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 large cloves garlic minced
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined
For the green chili cheese sauce:
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 (10 oz.) can chopped green chilies, drained
- 2 cups freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
For the nachos:
- 1 (10 ounce) bag tortilla chips
- 2 cups grated Monterrey Jack cheese
- 1 can black beans rinsed and drained
- 1 Roma tomato diced
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- Pickled jalapenos optional
- Chopped cilantro optional
Instructions
- Combine the olive oil, garlic and Cajun seasoning in a medium mixing bowl. Stir to coat the shrimp. Set aside.
For the green chili cheese sauce:
- In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat.
- Gradually whisk in flour. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not allow the flour to brown.
- Slowly stir in milk, continuing to whisk until mixture is smooth and does not contain any lumps.
- Add the green chilis and bring the sauce to a simmer. Continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
- Add the cheddar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Stir until sauce is smooth.
For the nachos:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- Arrange the tortilla chips in a thin layer in a 9 x 10 casserole dish or on a large baking sheet covered with foil.
- Drizzle the chili cheese sauce over the chips and top with half of the Monterey Jack cheese.
- Spoon the black beans over the shredded cheese.
- Spread the shrimp over the top of the black beans. Sprinkle with the remaining half of the Monterrey Jack Cheese.
- Place the nachos in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.
- Top with diced tomatoes, green onions, pickled jalapenos and cilantro.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 4 pounds chicken thighs
- Pineapple rings optional
Instructions
- Combine the marinade ingredients in a medium mixing bowl.
- Place the chicken thighs in a large freezer bag. Pour the marinade over the top. Seal the bag and marinate the chicken thighs in the refrigerator for up to two hours.
- About 30 minutes before cooking, remove the chicken thighs from the bag and discard the remaining marinade.
- Blot any excess moisture from the chicken skin with a paper towel and allow the chicken to air dry at room temperature for about 30 minutes.
- Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for medium high heat. Designate a hot side a cool side on your grill. If using charcoal, you will push all your hot coals to one side — this will be your hot side.
- Place the chicken thighs skin side down on the hot side of the grate. Cook for 10 minutes until the chicken skin begins to brown and crisp.
- Flip the chicken and move it to the cool side. If using charcoal, this is the side of the grill that does not have hot coal directly underneath.
- Grill the chicken for another 10-20 minutes until its internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Remove the chicken from the grill and allow the meat to rest for 15 minutes before serving.
- While the chicken is resting, place the pineapple rings on the hot side of the grill. Grill for 2-3 minutes per side.
- Serve the grilled pineapple alongside the chicken thighs.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 3 cups crumbled cornbread
- 15.5 ounces seasoned pinto beans rinsed and drained
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes halved
- 2 medium green bell peppers diced
- 15.5 ounces whole kernel corn drained
- 2 medium red bell peppers diced
- 1 medium red onion diced
- 2 cups buttermilk ranch salad dressing
- 3 bacon slices cooked and crumbled
- 1 green onion sliced
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Layer the crumbled cornbread on the bottom of a trifle or serving bowl.
- Spread the pinto beans over the top of the crumbled cornbread.
- Arrange the the cherry tomatoes over the pinto beans.
- Top the cherry tomatoes with the diced green bell peppers.
- Spread one can of the whole kernel corn over the green bell pepper.
- Follow with a layer of red onion.
- Pour the salad dressing over the red onion. Use a spatula to carefully spread the salad dressing over the onion to the edges of the bowl.
- Top with the bacon and green onions.
- Garnish with a layer of shredded cheese.
- Cover the salad and chill for three hours.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup shortening softened
- 1 1/4 cups of sugar
- 2 large eggs lightly beaten
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 1/2 cups cake flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 ounces red food coloring
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
- 4 cups cream cheese icing
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350° F.
- Cream the shortening and sugar together in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the eggs and vanilla. Stir to combine.
- Sift the cake flour, salt and cocoa powder together in a separate mixing bowl.
- With the mixer running on low, add one third of the dry ingredients. Mix to combine.
- Add 1/2 cup of the buttermilk and continue to mix.
- Continue to alternate with 1/3 of the dry ingredients and the remainder of the buttermilk, ending with the last 1/3 of the dry ingredients.
- Add the red food coloring and beat on medium until the food coloring is thoroughly mixed. Turn the mixer off.
- In a large nonreactive dish or measuring cup, dissolve the baking soda with the vinegar. This will fizz for a moment! Once the fizzing stops, gently fold the soda and vinegar mixture into the bake batter.
- Pour the batter into two greased and floured 8-inch round cake pans. Bake for 30-35 minutes until a toothpick inserted near the center of the cake comes out clean.
- Allow the cake layers to cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes before removing them. Allow the layer to cool completely before frosting.