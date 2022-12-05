Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/5/22

This week’s recipes come from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Smothered Hamburger Steaks

Ingredients

Instructions

To serve, spoon the gravy over the tops of the hamburger steaks.

Season the gravy with additional salt and pepper if needed.

Add the beef broth. Continue to simmer for 3-5 minutes until the broth begins to thicken into a gravy.

Add the flour and stir until the flour is incorporated and there are no lumps.

Add the mushroom and onions. Sauté until the vegetables are tender about 10 minutes.

In the meantime, melt the bacon grease or oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Place the hamburger patties on top of the baking rack. Bake for 15-25 minutes until the the juices from the patties are clear.

Season the outside of each of the hamburger steaks with the salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder to your preference.

Place a baking rack over the foil and spray with cooking spray.

TUESDAY

Shrimp Nachos

Ingredients

Instructions

Combine the olive oil, garlic and Cajun seasoning in a medium mixing bowl. Stir to coat the shrimp. Set aside.

Add the cheddar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Stir until sauce is smooth.

Add the green chilis and bring the sauce to a simmer. Continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

Slowly stir in milk, continuing to whisk until mixture is smooth and does not contain any lumps.

Gradually whisk in flour. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not allow the flour to brown.

Place the nachos in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.

Spread the shrimp over the top of the black beans. Sprinkle with the remaining half of the Monterrey Jack Cheese.

Drizzle the chili cheese sauce over the chips and top with half of the Monterey Jack cheese.

Arrange the tortilla chips in a thin layer in a 9 x 10 casserole dish or on a large baking sheet covered with foil.

WEDNESDAY

Grilled Pineapple Chicken

Ingredients

Instructions

Combine the marinade ingredients in a medium mixing bowl.

Place the chicken thighs in a large freezer bag. Pour the marinade over the top. Seal the bag and marinate the chicken thighs in the refrigerator for up to two hours.

About 30 minutes before cooking, remove the chicken thighs from the bag and discard the remaining marinade.

Blot any excess moisture from the chicken skin with a paper towel and allow the chicken to air dry at room temperature for about 30 minutes.

Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for medium high heat. Designate a hot side a cool side on your grill. If using charcoal, you will push all your hot coals to one side — this will be your hot side.

Place the chicken thighs skin side down on the hot side of the grate. Cook for 10 minutes until the chicken skin begins to brown and crisp.

Flip the chicken and move it to the cool side. If using charcoal, this is the side of the grill that does not have hot coal directly underneath.

Grill the chicken for another 10-20 minutes until its internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Remove the chicken from the grill and allow the meat to rest for 15 minutes before serving.

While the chicken is resting, place the pineapple rings on the hot side of the grill. Grill for 2-3 minutes per side.