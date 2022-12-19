Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/19/22

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 packages frozen broccoli florets 10 ounces, each
- 1 cup uncooked white rice
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup diced onion
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
- ½ cup evaporated milk
- 8 ounces Velveeta cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Cook broccoli and rice separately according to package directions. Set aside.
- Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Sauté the onion until tender, about 5-7 minutes.
- In a separate saucepan, combine the soup, milk and Velveeta cheese. Heat over medium heat until the Velveeta is melted and the sauce is smooth.
- Add the broccoli, rice and cheese sauce to the onion in the stock pot. Stir until all the ingredients are evenly combined. Season with salt and pepper.
- Spread the broccoli mixture into an even layer on the bottom of a greased 9 x 13 x 2-inch casserole dish.
- Top the casserole with the shredded cheese.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes until the casserole is bubbly and the cheese is melted.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
For the shrimp:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 large cloves garlic minced
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined
For the green chili cheese sauce:
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 (10 oz.) can chopped green chilies, drained
- 2 cups freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
For the nachos:
- 1 (10 ounce) bag tortilla chips
- 2 cups grated Monterrey Jack cheese
- 1 can black beans rinsed and drained
- 1 Roma tomato diced
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- Pickled jalapenos optional
- Chopped cilantro optional
Instructions
- Combine the olive oil, garlic and Cajun seasoning in a medium mixing bowl. Stir to coat the shrimp. Set aside.
For the green chili cheese sauce:
- In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat.
- Gradually whisk in flour. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not allow the flour to brown.
- Slowly stir in milk, continuing to whisk until mixture is smooth and does not contain any lumps.
- Add the green chilis and bring the sauce to a simmer. Continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
- Add the cheddar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Stir until sauce is smooth.
For the nachos:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- Arrange the tortilla chips in a thin layer in a 9 x 10 casserole dish or on a large baking sheet covered with foil.
- Drizzle the chili cheese sauce over the chips and top with half of the Monterey Jack cheese.
- Spoon the black beans over the shredded cheese.
- Spread the shrimp over the top of the black beans. Sprinkle with the remaining half of the Monterrey Jack Cheese.
- Place the nachos in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.
- Top with diced tomatoes, green onions, pickled jalapenos and cilantro.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 diced red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup minced celery
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 8 oz. lump crab meat picked of shells and cartilage
- 2 large eggs lightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 – 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bell pepper, celery and onion. Sauté for 7-10 minutes until the vegetables are tender.
- Add the garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds.
- Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for two minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the crabmeat, eggs, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, breadcrumbs, paprika, parsley and cayenne.
- Add the vegetables and stir everything to combine. Add additional breadcrumbs if needed.
- Form the crabmeat mixture into patties and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil coated with cooking spray.
- Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator and let the patties chill for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Bake the crab cakes or 25 – 30 minutes until golden brown.
THURSDAY
Honey Chipotle Chicken Drumsticks
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 4 pounds chicken drumsticks
- 1/2 cup honey
- 3 whole chipotle peppers in adobo
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, combine oil, cumin, and paprika. Stir until combined.
- Place drumsticks in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour spice mixture over the chicken. Toss until evenly coated.
- In a blender or food processor, puree the honey, chipotle peppers, mustard, chili powder, salt and pepper to taste. Reserve half the sauce for basting.
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Arrange the drumsticks on a greased backing rack over a baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.
- Baste chicken with the reserved honey chipotle sauce, flip, and baste the other side. Cook for an additional 20-30 minutes or until juices run clear.
- Alternately, prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Place chicken on the heated grill and cook for 10-15 minutes. Bast with honey chipotle sauce, flip drumsticks, and baste the other side with sauce. Grill for an additional 10-15 minutes or until juices run clear.
- Before serving, coat with additional honey chipotle sauce or arrange drumsticks on a platter with sauce on the side.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 5 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup shortening softened
- 2 large eggs
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar
- 2 cups chopped pecans
Instructions
- Sift flour, salt and baking soda. Set aside
- Mix butter, shortening, eggs, and sugar until fluffy. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour to the butter mixture a little at a time. Mix well in between each addition.
- Add vanilla and vinegar. Mix well. Add pecans and mix until nuts are evenly combined throughout.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured cutting board. Form the dough into a disk, then divide dough into four parts.
- Shape each part into a seven-inch log. If baking immediately, allow dough to chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour before baking. Otherwise, wrap each cookie log in a layer of plastic wrap, then aluminum foil, and place them in the freezer.
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Allow frozen cookie dough to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before slicing.
- Slice cookies about 1/4-inch thick. Place on a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until edges start to brown. Allow cookies to sit for five minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.