Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/19/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Cheesy Broccoli Casserole

Ingredients

  • 2 packages frozen broccoli florets 10 ounces, each
  • 1 cup uncooked white rice
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • ½ cup diced onion
  • 1 can cream of mushroom soup
  • ½ cup evaporated milk
  • 8 ounces Velveeta cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Cook broccoli and rice separately according to package directions. Set aside.
  3. Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Sauté the onion until tender, about 5-7 minutes.
  4. In a separate saucepan, combine the soup, milk and Velveeta cheese. Heat over medium heat until the Velveeta is melted and the sauce is smooth.
  5. Add the broccoli, rice and cheese sauce to the onion in the stock pot. Stir until all the ingredients are evenly combined. Season with salt and pepper.
  6. Spread the broccoli mixture into an even layer on the bottom of a greased 9 x 13 x 2-inch casserole dish.
  7. Top the casserole with the shredded cheese.
  8. Bake for 30-35 minutes until the casserole is bubbly and the cheese is melted.

TUESDAY

Shrimp Nachos

Ingredients

For the shrimp:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 large cloves garlic minced
  • 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined

For the green chili cheese sauce:

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 (10 oz.) can chopped green chilies, drained
  • 2 cups freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

For the nachos:

  • 1 (10 ounce) bag tortilla chips
  • 2 cups grated Monterrey Jack cheese
  • 1 can black beans rinsed and drained
  • 1 Roma tomato diced
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onions
  • Pickled jalapenos optional
  • Chopped cilantro optional

Instructions

  1. Combine the olive oil, garlic and Cajun seasoning in a medium mixing bowl. Stir to coat the shrimp. Set aside.

For the green chili cheese sauce:

  1. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat.
  2. Gradually whisk in flour. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not allow the flour to brown.
  3. Slowly stir in milk, continuing to whisk until mixture is smooth and does not contain any lumps.
  4. Add the green chilis and bring the sauce to a simmer. Continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
  5. Add the cheddar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Stir until sauce is smooth.

For the nachos:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Arrange the tortilla chips in a thin layer in a 9 x 10 casserole dish or on a large baking sheet covered with foil.
  3. Drizzle the chili cheese sauce over the chips and top with half of the Monterey Jack cheese.
  4. Spoon the black beans over the shredded cheese.
  5. Spread the shrimp over the top of the black beans. Sprinkle with the remaining half of the Monterrey Jack Cheese.
  6. Place the nachos in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.
  7. Top with diced tomatoes, green onions, pickled jalapenos and cilantro.

WEDNESDAY

Baked Crab Cakes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 diced red bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup minced celery
  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 8 oz. lump crab meat picked of shells and cartilage
  • 2 large eggs lightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 – 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bell pepper, celery and onion. Sauté for 7-10 minutes until the vegetables are tender.
  2. Add the garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds.
  3. Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for two minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside.
  4. In a large mixing bowl, combine the crabmeat, eggs, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, breadcrumbs, paprika, parsley and cayenne.
  5. Add the vegetables and stir everything to combine. Add additional breadcrumbs if needed.
  6. Form the crabmeat mixture into patties and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil coated with cooking spray.
  7. Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator and let the patties chill for 30 minutes.
  8. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  9. Bake the crab cakes or 25 – 30 minutes until golden brown.

THURSDAY

Honey Chipotle Chicken Drumsticks

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 4 pounds chicken drumsticks
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 3 whole chipotle peppers in adobo
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. In a medium bowl, combine oil, cumin, and paprika. Stir until combined.
  2. Place drumsticks in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour spice mixture over the chicken. Toss until evenly coated.
  3. In a blender or food processor, puree the honey, chipotle peppers, mustard, chili powder, salt and pepper to taste. Reserve half the sauce for basting.
  4. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Arrange the drumsticks on a greased backing rack over a baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.
  5. Baste chicken with the reserved honey chipotle sauce, flip, and baste the other side. Cook for an additional 20-30 minutes or until juices run clear.
  6. Alternately, prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Place chicken on the heated grill and cook for 10-15 minutes. Bast with honey chipotle sauce, flip drumsticks, and baste the other side with sauce. Grill for an additional 10-15 minutes or until juices run clear.
  7. Before serving, coat with additional honey chipotle sauce or arrange drumsticks on a platter with sauce on the side.

FRIDAY

Butter Pecan Cookies

Ingredients

  • 5 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup shortening softened
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar
  • 2 cups chopped pecans

Instructions

  1. Sift flour, salt and baking soda. Set aside
  2. Mix butter, shortening, eggs, and sugar until fluffy. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour to the butter mixture a little at a time. Mix well in between each addition.
  3. Add vanilla and vinegar. Mix well. Add pecans and mix until nuts are evenly combined throughout.
  4. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured cutting board. Form the dough into a disk, then divide dough into four parts.
  5. Shape each part into a seven-inch log. If baking immediately, allow dough to chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour before baking. Otherwise, wrap each cookie log in a layer of plastic wrap, then aluminum foil, and place them in the freezer.
  6. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Allow frozen cookie dough to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before slicing.
  7. Slice cookies about 1/4-inch thick. Place on a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until edges start to brown. Allow cookies to sit for five minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

