Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/19/22

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Cheesy Broccoli Casserole

Ingredients

Instructions

Bake for 30-35 minutes until the casserole is bubbly and the cheese is melted.

Bake for 30-35 minutes until the casserole is bubbly and the cheese is melted.

Spread the broccoli mixture into an even layer on the bottom of a greased 9 x 13 x 2-inch casserole dish.

Spread the broccoli mixture into an even layer on the bottom of a greased 9 x 13 x 2-inch casserole dish.

Add the broccoli, rice and cheese sauce to the onion in the stock pot. Stir until all the ingredients are evenly combined. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the broccoli, rice and cheese sauce to the onion in the stock pot. Stir until all the ingredients are evenly combined. Season with salt and pepper.

In a separate saucepan, combine the soup, milk and Velveeta cheese. Heat over medium heat until the Velveeta is melted and the sauce is smooth.

In a separate saucepan, combine the soup, milk and Velveeta cheese. Heat over medium heat until the Velveeta is melted and the sauce is smooth.

Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Sauté the onion until tender, about 5-7 minutes.

Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Sauté the onion until tender, about 5-7 minutes.

Cook broccoli and rice separately according to package directions. Set aside.

Cook broccoli and rice separately according to package directions. Set aside.

TUESDAY

Shrimp Nachos

Ingredients

Instructions

Combine the olive oil, garlic and Cajun seasoning in a medium mixing bowl. Stir to coat the shrimp. Set aside.

Combine the olive oil, garlic and Cajun seasoning in a medium mixing bowl. Stir to coat the shrimp. Set aside.

Add the cheddar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Stir until sauce is smooth.

Add the cheddar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Stir until sauce is smooth.

Add the green chilis and bring the sauce to a simmer. Continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

Add the green chilis and bring the sauce to a simmer. Continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

Slowly stir in milk, continuing to whisk until mixture is smooth and does not contain any lumps.

Slowly stir in milk, continuing to whisk until mixture is smooth and does not contain any lumps.

Gradually whisk in flour. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not allow the flour to brown.

Gradually whisk in flour. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not allow the flour to brown.

Place the nachos in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.

Place the nachos in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.

Spread the shrimp over the top of the black beans. Sprinkle with the remaining half of the Monterrey Jack Cheese.

Spread the shrimp over the top of the black beans. Sprinkle with the remaining half of the Monterrey Jack Cheese.

Drizzle the chili cheese sauce over the chips and top with half of the Monterey Jack cheese.

Drizzle the chili cheese sauce over the chips and top with half of the Monterey Jack cheese.

Arrange the tortilla chips in a thin layer in a 9 x 10 casserole dish or on a large baking sheet covered with foil.

Arrange the tortilla chips in a thin layer in a 9 x 10 casserole dish or on a large baking sheet covered with foil.

WEDNESDAY

Baked Crab Cakes

Ingredients

Instructions

Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator and let the patties chill for 30 minutes.

Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator and let the patties chill for 30 minutes.

Form the crabmeat mixture into patties and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil coated with cooking spray.

Form the crabmeat mixture into patties and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil coated with cooking spray.

Add the vegetables and stir everything to combine. Add additional breadcrumbs if needed.

Add the vegetables and stir everything to combine. Add additional breadcrumbs if needed.

Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for two minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside.

Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for two minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside.

Add the garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds.

Add the garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bell pepper, celery and onion. Sauté for 7-10 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bell pepper, celery and onion. Sauté for 7-10 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

THURSDAY

Honey Chipotle Chicken Drumsticks

Ingredients

Instructions

Before serving, coat with additional honey chipotle sauce or arrange drumsticks on a platter with sauce on the side.

Before serving, coat with additional honey chipotle sauce or arrange drumsticks on a platter with sauce on the side.

Alternately, prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Place chicken on the heated grill and cook for 10-15 minutes. Bast with honey chipotle sauce, flip drumsticks, and baste the other side with sauce. Grill for an additional 10-15 minutes or until juices run clear.

Alternately, prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Place chicken on the heated grill and cook for 10-15 minutes. Bast with honey chipotle sauce, flip drumsticks, and baste the other side with sauce. Grill for an additional 10-15 minutes or until juices run clear.

Baste chicken with the reserved honey chipotle sauce, flip, and baste the other side. Cook for an additional 20-30 minutes or until juices run clear.

Baste chicken with the reserved honey chipotle sauce, flip, and baste the other side. Cook for an additional 20-30 minutes or until juices run clear.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Arrange the drumsticks on a greased backing rack over a baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Arrange the drumsticks on a greased backing rack over a baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.

In a blender or food processor, puree the honey, chipotle peppers, mustard, chili powder, salt and pepper to taste. Reserve half the sauce for basting.

In a blender or food processor, puree the honey, chipotle peppers, mustard, chili powder, salt and pepper to taste. Reserve half the sauce for basting.

Place drumsticks in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour spice mixture over the chicken. Toss until evenly coated.

Place drumsticks in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour spice mixture over the chicken. Toss until evenly coated.

FRIDAY

Butter Pecan Cookies

Ingredients

Instructions

Sift flour, salt and baking soda. Set aside

Mix butter, shortening, eggs, and sugar until fluffy. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour to the butter mixture a little at a time. Mix well in between each addition.

Add vanilla and vinegar. Mix well. Add pecans and mix until nuts are evenly combined throughout.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured cutting board. Form the dough into a disk, then divide dough into four parts.

Shape each part into a seven-inch log. If baking immediately, allow dough to chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour before baking. Otherwise, wrap each cookie log in a layer of plastic wrap, then aluminum foil, and place them in the freezer.

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Allow frozen cookie dough to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before slicing.