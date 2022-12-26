Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/26/22

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
For the molasses glaze:
- 2 slices bacon
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons molasses
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried mustard
- Salt to taste
For the salmon:
- 4 salmon filets 6-7 ounces each
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
Instructions
For the molasses glaze:
- Cook bacon in a medium cast iron skillet over medium high heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove the bacon from the pan and reserve the bacon grease. Once the bacon is cool, finely chop and set aside.
- In a small saucepan whisk together the balsamic vinegar, molasses, garlic, ground black pepper and dried mustard. Simmer over medium low heat, stirring frequently, until the glaze begins to thicken, about two minutes.
- Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the minced bacon.
For the salmon:
- Brush both sides of the the salmon filets with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat the reserved bacon grease in the same cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Place the filets skin side up in the pan. Sear the filets for about three minutes. Carefully flip the filets so that the skin side is down.
- Brush the molasses glaze over the salmon. Continue to sear for about three minutes more or until the salmon reaches your desired doneness.
WEDNESDAY
Hot Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Potato Skins
Ingredients
For the pimento cheese:
- 1/2 pound smoked cheddar grated
- 1/2 pound bacon cooked, crumbled
- 4 oz. cream cheese softened
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- Approximately 2 chipotle peppers in adobo chopped
- 1 green onion white and green parts chopped
For the potatoes:
- 8 small red potatoes
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- ½ cups shredded medium cheddar cheese
- Additional green onions for garnish, optional
Instructions
For the pimento cheese:
- Mix all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Set aside.
For the potatoes:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray with cooking spray.
- Brush the outside of the potatoes with oil. Season with salt and pepper.
- Bake for 30 minutes until you can easily pierce the potatoes with a fork. Remove from the oven and allow the potatoes to cool until you can handle them.
- Slice the potatoes in half length wise. Gently scoop out the center of each half. Leave about a 1/4-inch border around the skin so the potatoes hold up. Save the inside of the potatoes for another use.
- Gently spoon 1-2 heaping tablespoons of the pimento cheese into the center of each potato.
- Top each with shredded cheddar cheese.
- Return the potatoes to the oven. Bake until heated through and the cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.
- Serve hot. Garnish with green onions if desired.
THURSDAY
Sweet Tea Brined Roasted Chicken
Ingredients
For the brine:
- 8 cups of water
- 4 cups sugar
- 1 cup kosher salt
- 4 regular sized tea bags or 2 family sized tea bags
- 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
- 2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- 1 5-7 lb. whole chicken
For the poultry seasoning:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- Vegetables for roasting optional
Instructions
- Combine water, sugar and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium high heat.
- Stirring occasionally, boil until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved.
- Remove the pan from the heat and add the tea bag(s) . Allow the tea bag(s) to remain in the pot to steep while the mixture cools, about 1 hour. Remove and discard the tea bag.
- Add the crushed red pepper flakes and ground black pepper.
- Place the chicken in a container large enough to allow the brine to cover the meat completely. Pour the brine over it. Place the container in the refrigerator and let the chicken soak for 4-8 hours.
- Remove the chicken from the brine 45 minutes before it needs to go in the oven. Discard the brine. Allow the chicken air dry at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.
- Brush the outside of the chicken with the olive oil.
- Combine the salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Sprinkle the outside of the chicken generously with the seasoning mix.
- For added flavor, you can stuff the cavity of the chicken with a peeled and quartered onion, garlic cloves and fresh herbs, if desired.
- Tie the chicken legs together with twine.
- Place the chicken in the cast iron skillet. Roast the chicken for 18 minutes per pound.
- Allow the chicken to rest for 15 minutes before carving.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
For the pie:
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 6 medium baking apples such as Fuji (about 2 pounds), peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 2 tablespoons bourbon
- 3/4 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar divided
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
For the glaze:
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon 2% milk or heavy whipping cream
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, toss apple slices with lemon juice. Set aside.
- In a smaller, separate bowl, combine raisins and bourbon. Allow to sit at room temperature for 20 minutes.
- Combine cranberries and ¼ cup sugar in a food processor. Pulse a few times until cranberries are coarsely chopped and combined with the sugar. Add mixture to the apples, along with the cornstarch, lemon peel, cinnamon, remaining sugar and raisins. Stir until thoroughly combined, then allow mixture to stand for an additional 15 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place oven rack into the bottom third of your oven.
- If you have not already rolled out our pastry, roll it out on a lightly floured surface until it is 1/8-inch thick and will cover the bottom and edges of a 9-inch pie plate. Trim the edges of the crust to within ½- inch beyond the edge of the dish.
- Pour filling into the prepared pie crust.
- Roll remaining pie dough out into a 1/8-inch thick circle. Cut dough into ½-inch to ¾-inch wide strips. Arrange strips over the filling in a lattice pattern. Trim edges to within ½-inch of the pie plate to match the edges of the bottom crust. Seal edges of crust using your thumb or the tines of a fork.
- Bake pie at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Then reduce temperature to 325 degrees and bake for an additional 40-45 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.
- Allow pie to cool on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes before serving.