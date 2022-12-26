Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/26/22

Combine cranberries and ¼ cup sugar in a food processor. Pulse a few times until cranberries are coarsely chopped and combined with the sugar. Add mixture to the apples, along with the cornstarch, lemon peel, cinnamon, remaining sugar and raisins. Stir until thoroughly combined, then allow mixture to stand for an additional 15 minutes.

Combine cranberries and ¼ cup sugar in a food processor. Pulse a few times until cranberries are coarsely chopped and combined with the sugar. Add mixture to the apples, along with the cornstarch, lemon peel, cinnamon, remaining sugar and raisins. Stir until thoroughly combined, then allow mixture to stand for an additional 15 minutes.