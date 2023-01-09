Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/9/23

Combine first six ingredients in a blender or food processor. With the machine running, add the olive oil in a slow steady stream. Process until all ingredients are thoroughly blended.

Combine first six ingredients in a blender or food processor. With the machine running, add the olive oil in a slow steady stream. Process until all ingredients are thoroughly blended.

Add pesto and cream cheese to the cooked rice. Mix until cream cheese and pesto are evenly incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Add pesto and cream cheese to the cooked rice. Mix until cream cheese and pesto are evenly incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.