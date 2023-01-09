Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/9/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 2 cups buttermilk see notes
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 1 ½ teaspoons dried dill
- – 1 ½ teaspoons dried chives
Instructions
- Whisk together the mayonnaise and buttermilk in a medium mixing bowl.
- Add the seasonings. Whisk again until the herbs and seasonings are thoroughly combined.
- Transfer the dressing to an airtight container with a lid and store it in the refrigerator.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons tequila
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 jalapeno cored, seeded, and minced
- 2 green onions whites and green parts, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1-1/2 pounds flack or skirt steak
- ½ teaspoon salt plus more to taste
- 1 lime cut into wedges
Instructions
- Combine tequila, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, jalapeno, green onions, garlic cloves, brown sugar, and black pepper. Pour mixture into a resealable plastic bag.
- Add skirt steak to the bag. Seal the bag, then shake to coat the meat with the marinade. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 3 hour, preferably overnight.
- Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for cooking.
- Remove steak from marinade. Discard marinade.
- Sprinkle both sides of the steak with salt and pepper.
- Place meat on the hot grill and grill for 3-4 minutes per side, until internal temperature reaches 120 degrees. Remove meat from grill and allow to rest for 15 minutes.
- Thinly slice meat against the grain. Squeeze lime wedges over the meat.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
For the slaw:
- 1 ½ cups shredded cabbage I used bagged angel hair coleslaw
- ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon celery seed
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
For the sandwiches:
- 2 French bread loaves cut into approximately 6-inch long pieces
- 4 slices Swiss cheese
- ¾ pound to 1 pound leftover corned beef or thinly sliced deli meat
- 4 tablespoons comeback sauce
Instructions
- In a resealable container, combine the slaw ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours, preferably overnight.
- Slice pre-cut French bread loaves in half. Layer one slice of Swiss cheese on the bottom of each bun. Divide corned beef equally between each sandwich. Toast sandwiches until corned beef is heated through and cheese is melted, if desired.
- Pile cole slaw over the top of each sandwich. Drizzle with comeback sauce.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
Pesto Rice Stuffing:
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves
- 1/4 cup fresh sage leaves
- 1/2 cup pecans
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons cream cheese softened
- 2 cups cooked long grain and wild rice
Pork loin chops:
- 6 pork loin chops cut about 2 inches thick
- 3 tablespoons barbeque spice rub
Instructions
- Combine first six ingredients in a blender or food processor. With the machine running, add the olive oil in a slow steady stream. Process until all ingredients are thoroughly blended.
- Add pesto and cream cheese to the cooked rice. Mix until cream cheese and pesto are evenly incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Meanwhile, preheat a charcoal or gas grill.
- Cut a pocket in the center of each chop, making sure not to cut all the way through. Stuff each pocket with the pesto-rice mixture. Secure the open end with a toothpick. Season outside of each chop with barbeque rub.
- Grill the chops for about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the juices run clear and the rice stuffing is heated through. Let the chops rest for ten minutes before serving.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 15 snack size Snickers Bars cut in half
- ⅔ cup heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1/8 teaspoon of salt
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan over low heat, combine the Snickers bars, cream and semi-sweet chocolate chips (I like to use a double boiler just to make sure my sauce doesn’t burn or scorch).
- Simmer the sauce slowly until the chocolate and candy bars are melted and the sauce is smooth.
- In the meantime, preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place butter in an 8 x 8 baking dish. Place butter in the oven and allow to melt, about 5-7 minutes.
- In a separate bowl, blend remaining sugar, flour, baking powder, milk, and salt. Pour mixture over the melted butter. DO NOT STIR!
- Pour Snickers sauce over the flour. Again, DO NOT STIR!
- Bake for 1 hour or until crust has risen to the top and is golden brown.