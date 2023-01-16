Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/16/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Bacon, Chicken and Mushroom Skillet
Ingredients
- 2 large chicken breasts
- 6 slices uncooked bacon
- 8 ounces white button mushrooms sliced
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup diced green onions
Instructions
- Chop the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces. Season them generously with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat a large ovenproof skillet on the stove over medium heat. Chop the bacon into medium-sized pieces. Once the skillet is heated, add the bacon and stir.
- Sauté the bacon until it’s cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Remove the bacon from the skillet using a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Reserve the remaining bacon grease in the pan.
- Add a little additional cooking oil to the pan if you don’t have enough bacon grease left over to coat the bottom of the skillet. Add the chicken pieces to the skillet in batches and brown on all sides, about 1-2 minutes per side. Remove the browned chicken pieces from the pan and set aside.
- Add more oil to the skillet if needed. Toss in the diced mushrooms. Once they start to release their juice, sprinkle them with salt and pepper.
- Add the chicken back to the skillet and continue cooking until chicken is no longer pink, about 5-7 minutes.
- Remove the skillet from the heat, stir in the reserved bacon. Sprinkle everything with shredded cheddar cheese.
- Place the skillet in the oven for about 2-3 minutes until the cheese is melted. Garnish with diced green onions before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- ¼ cups vegetable oil
- 4 pounds chicken pieces
- 1 ½ cups tomatoes juice
- ¼ cup white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ cup ketchup
- ½ teaspoon yellow mustard
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 medium onion sliced
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken in batches and brown on all sides. Arrange chicken in a single layer in a 9 x 12 x 2-inch baking dish.
- Combine the tomato juice, white vinegar, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, mustard, black pepper and salt. Pour the sauce over the chicken.
- Arrange the onion slices over the chicken. Bake for 1 hour, basting every 10 minutes, until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 155 degrees. If you want crisper skin, switch the oven to broil and roast it under the heat for a few more minutes.
- Allow chicken to rest for 15 minutes before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Apricot and Bourbon Glazed Meatballs
Ingredients
For the Apricot Bourbon Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup diced yellow onion
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 cup apricot preserves
- 1 cup chili sauce
- ½ cup bourbon
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard
For the meatballs:
- 2 pounds ground chicken sausage
- 2 large eggs lightly beaten
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Oil for frying
Instructions
For the glaze:
- Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the onion and sauté until onion is tender and translucent, about five minutes.
- Add garlic and sauté for an additional 30 seconds.
- Combine the remaining sauce ingredients. Add to the pan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. Sauce will thicken as it cools.
For the meatballs:
- Form the chicken sausage into 2-inch meatballs.
- Roll meatballs in eggs. Then coat with flour.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Working in batches if needed, add meatballs to hot oil and fry until outside is golden brown and meatballs are cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Drain meatballs on paper towels.
- Coat the meatballs with the glaze.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup spicy brown mustard
- 1 ½ pounds deli sliced smoked ham
- Double batch cheddar bacon muffins see note
- Spicy jalapeno cranberry chutney see note
Instructions
- In a medium mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, mayonnaise, and spicy brown mustard until smooth. Set aside.
- Carefully slice each of the cheddar bacon muffins in half.
- Spread about one tablespoon of the mustard cream cheese spread across each muffin bottom. Layer one slice of ham over top. Spread one tablespoon of the spicy jalapeno cranberry chutney over the ham.
- Replace the muffin tops on the sandwich. Secure with a toothpick.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups oil for frying
- 1 large egg
- 2/3 cup milk
- 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Confectioners’ sugar for dusting
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium high heat until the oil reaches 350 degrees. Reduce heat to medium to maintain the heat.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine egg and milk.
- In a separate bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Stir dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.
- Pour batter into a funnel (with your finger over the tip), or spoon batter into a large plastic bag with a tip cut off.
- Pipe batter into the hot oil making a squiggly design and working from the center out. Fry funnel cake for two minutes on each side.
- Remove from oil onto paper towels to drain.
- Sprinkle powdered sugar over hot cakes.