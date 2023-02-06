Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/6/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 6 slices thick-cut bacon coarsely chopped
- 1 yellow onion thinly sliced
- 1 ¼ teaspoons salt divided
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes sliced to about 1/8-inch thick
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter cut into cubes
- 4 ounces (about 1 cup) shredded Pepper Jack cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease a 13 x 9-inch casserole dish.
- Cook bacon in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat until crisp, about 10-13 minutes. Using a slotted spoon remove the bacon from the pan and onto paper towel. Reserve the bacon drippings in the skillet.
- Turn the temperature up to medium heat. Add the onions to the bacon drippings along with ¼ teaspoon of salt. Cook, stirring frequently until onions start to become soft and caramelized, about 15 minutes. Transfer onions to a large bowl. Return the saucepan to the hot burner.
- Pour the broth into the saucepan. Using a wooden spoon, scrape up any bits that have formed on the bottom of the pan. Add thyme, remaining salt and pepper to the broth. Bring broth to a simmer.
- Add the bacon and potatoes to the mixing bowl with the onions. Stir until mixture is well-combined.
- Spread the potatoes into the casserole dish.
- Carefully pour the hot broth over top.
- Dot the surface of the casserole with butter.
- Bake uncovered for 45-55 minutes until the potatoes are fork tender and the edges are golden brown.
- Sprinkle the cheese over the top of the casserole. Return to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted, about five minutes.
- Remove from oven and allow potatoes to sit for 15 minutes before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 chicken quarters skin on
- 1 - 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper coarsely chopped
- 1/2 lb. white button mushrooms sliced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 cup dry vermouth, white wine or chicken broth
- 1 (14.5 oz. ) can diced tomatoes
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or 3-4 sprigs fresh oregano
- 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoons salt
Instructions
- Season chicken quarters with salt and pepper.
- In a large saute pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Brown chicken on both sides in hot oil for about 8-10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add remaining ingredients to slow cooker.
- Arrange chicken quarters over mixture. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 6 ears fresh corn on the cob
- 1 medium white onion diced
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
- 1 tablespoon ground black pepper
- A dash of cayenne pepper optional
- ½ cup 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon salt
Instructions
- Remove the corn kernals from the cobs. Transfer corn to a large mixing bowl.
- Add one diced yellow onion along with garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Add cayenne pepper if using. Stir ingredients until combined.
- Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the skillet it hot, pour in the corn.
- Once the corn has begun sizzling add the salt. Fry corn for 7-8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- The corn should be heated through but still firm when it’s done. Serve hot.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 8 oz. jar hoisin sauce
- ¼ - ½ cup chili garlic sauce add more or less depending on your heat tolerance
- ¼ cup of honey
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 pounds pork loin trimmed and cut into 1 ½ inch cubes
- 10 ounces fresh pineapple chunks
- 1 red bell pepper cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
- 1 yellow or orange bell pepper cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
- 1 small purple onion cut into 1 ½ inch wedges
Instructions
- Whisk together the hoisin sauce, chili garlic sauce, honey, rice vinegar and sesame oil in a medium bowl. Set ¼ cup of the marinade aside for basting.
- Add the pork loin to the marinade. Stir to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least two hours or up to eight hours.
- If using wood skewers, be sure to soak them in water 30 minutes before cooking.
- Preheat a grill to medium-high or preheat your broiler.
- Thread meat, vegetables, and pineapple onto skewers. Discard any remaining marinade in the bowl.
- Grill or boil for seven minutes. Turn the kebabs over and baste with the reserved marinade. Grill or broil for an additional seven minutes.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup fine graham cracker crumbs
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 stick 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 24 large marshmallows halved
- 48 Hershey’s milk chocolate bars 4 regular sized bars
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda, and salt.
- In a separate mixing bowl, cream together butter, peanut butter, and sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy, about five minutes. Add egg and vanilla and continue to mix until incorporated.
- Turn mixer to low. If using a stand mixer, change out to the paddle attachment. Turn mixer on low and slowly add the flour. Blend just until flour is incorporated, scraping down the sides of the bowl at least once.
- Scoop dough by the tablespoonful onto a prepared baking sheet, leaving at least 1-1/2 inches between the cookies. Bake for four minutes.
- Remove cookies from the oven. Top each cookie with a marshmallow. Return pan to the oven and bake for an additional 4-5 minutes, or until the marshmallows are golden brown. Remove from oven and immediately top each with a chocolate piece.
- Let cookies cool on the pan for 5 minutes before carefully removing to a wire rack to continue cooling. Store in remainders in an airtight container.