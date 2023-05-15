Getting Results for DInner-- Week of 5/15/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 9 chicken thighs with bone and skin
- 1 cup honey
- 1/2 cup whole grain Dijon mustard
- 1/8 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoons minced garlic
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Blend together honey, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic
- Lay chicken in a roasting pan - they can be close, but not touching.
- Pour sauce over chicken, lifting pieces up to get underneath as well.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper, cover roasting pan with foil.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes covered, and then an additional 5 - 15 minutes uncovered (until browned to your liking). Chicken is done when it reaches an internal temperature of 165F.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 rotisserie chicken or 4 cooked chicken breasts, shredded
- 1/2 cup salsa
- 3 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese
- 2 bags tortilla chips 9 ounces each
- Pickled jalapenos
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix the shredded chicken, 1/2 cup of salsa and about 1 cup of the shredded cheese until thoroughly combined.
- Pour one bag of tortilla chips into your large skillet or roasting pan, then place about half the chicken mixture over it and give a little toss to evenly incorporate. Sprinkle 1 cup shredded cheese over top.
- Repeat step 2.
- Bake on center/low oven rack at 425 degrees for 10 -12 minutes until cheese is bubbly and chips are browning.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 large flour tortilla or wrap (burrito size)
- 4 ounces cooked turkey sliced or shredded
- 2 slices bacon cooked crispy (optional)
- 1 slice cheddar cheese halved
- 1 small tomato thinly sliced
- ranch dressing to taste
- lettuce
Instructions
- Place some lettuce in the center of a large burrito or wrap.
- On top of the lettuce, layer the cheese, sliced tomatoes, and bacon.
- Drizzle dressing to taste, then place the sliced turkey on top.
- Fold over ends and roll up tightly (like a burrito), then cut in half.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- Pork ribs
- Your favorite spice rub we love McCormick’s Sweet and Smoky and Brown Sugar Bourbon rubs
- optional: your favorite barbecue sauce
Instructions
- Smother your pork ribs on both sides with the rub. Place meat side down on a foil lined baking pan. Make sure you choose one with a lip, because there will be juices released in the cooking process.
- Seal pan(s) tightly with foil and bake at 225 degrees for 3 1/2 - 4 hours.
- Remove foil and allow meat to rest. If you’re making ahead of time, now you can (when they’re cool enough!) throw them in the fridge.
- Just before you’re ready to grill, slather the ribs with barbecue sauce. Then throw on a medium heat grill (or 350 degree oven) for 5 - 15 minutes, until heated to your liking.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups vanilla wafers
- 5 tablespoons salted butter melted
- 1 package cream cheese (8 ounces) softened to room temperature
- 1 jar marshmallow fluff 7 ounces
- 2 cups orange sherbet (or orange creamsicle ice cream) softened, but not melted
- 1 tub whipped topping, like Cool Whip (8 ounces) thawed
- optional garnishes whipped cream, orange slices, orange zest
Instructions
- Pulverize the vanilla wafers to a fine crumb in a blender or food processor. Add melted butter and pulse just until mixed.
- Press cookie crumb mixture into a 9″ pie pan. Set in the refrigerator.
- Using an electric mixer, in a large bowl, whip together the cream cheese and marshmallow fluff followed by the ice cream. Gently fold in the whipped topping until fully incorporated.
- Pour pie filling into prepared crust and freeze until set.
- Garnish immediately before serving.