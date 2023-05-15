71º

Food

Getting Results for DInner-- Week of 5/15/23

News 6 gets results for your belly

Tags: News 6 at NIne, Getting Results for Dinner, Food, Recipe
MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Honey Mustard Chicken

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 9 chicken thighs with bone and skin
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup whole grain Dijon mustard
  • 1/8 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoons minced garlic
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions

  1. Blend together honey, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic
  2. Lay chicken in a roasting pan - they can be close, but not touching.
  3. Pour sauce over chicken, lifting pieces up to get underneath as well.
  4. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, cover roasting pan with foil.
  5. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes covered, and then an additional 5 - 15 minutes uncovered (until browned to your liking). Chicken is done when it reaches an internal temperature of 165F.

TUESDAY

Chicken Nachos

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 rotisserie chicken or 4 cooked chicken breasts, shredded
  • 1/2 cup salsa
  • 3 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese
  • 2 bags tortilla chips 9 ounces each
  • Pickled jalapenos

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, mix the shredded chicken, 1/2 cup of salsa and about 1 cup of the shredded cheese until thoroughly combined.
  2. Pour one bag of tortilla chips into your large skillet or roasting pan, then place about half the chicken mixture over it and give a little toss to evenly incorporate. Sprinkle 1 cup shredded cheese over top.
  3. Repeat step 2.
  4. Bake on center/low oven rack at 425 degrees for 10 -12 minutes until cheese is bubbly and chips are browning.

WEDNESDAY

Turkey Wrap

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 large flour tortilla or wrap (burrito size)
  • 4 ounces cooked turkey sliced or shredded
  • 2 slices bacon cooked crispy (optional)
  • 1 slice cheddar cheese halved
  • 1 small tomato thinly sliced
  • ranch dressing to taste
  • lettuce

Instructions

  1. Place some lettuce in the center of a large burrito or wrap.
  2. On top of the lettuce, layer the cheese, sliced tomatoes, and bacon.
  3. Drizzle dressing to taste, then place the sliced turkey on top.
  4. Fold over ends and roll up tightly (like a burrito), then cut in half.

THURSDAY

Slow-Cooked Ribs

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • Pork ribs
  • Your favorite spice rub we love McCormick’s Sweet and Smoky and Brown Sugar Bourbon rubs
  • optional: your favorite barbecue sauce

Instructions

  • Smother your pork ribs on both sides with the rub. Place meat side down on a foil lined baking pan. Make sure you choose one with a lip, because there will be juices released in the cooking process.
  • Seal pan(s) tightly with foil and bake at 225 degrees for 3 1/2 - 4 hours.
  • Remove foil and allow meat to rest. If you’re making ahead of time, now you can (when they’re cool enough!) throw them in the fridge.
  • Just before you’re ready to grill, slather the ribs with barbecue sauce. Then throw on a medium heat grill (or 350 degree oven) for 5 - 15 minutes, until heated to your liking.

FRIDAY

Orange Creamsicle Pie

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups vanilla wafers
  • 5 tablespoons salted butter melted
  • 1 package cream cheese (8 ounces) softened to room temperature
  • 1 jar marshmallow fluff 7 ounces
  • 2 cups orange sherbet (or orange creamsicle ice cream) softened, but not melted
  • 1 tub whipped topping, like Cool Whip (8 ounces) thawed
  • optional garnishes whipped cream, orange slices, orange zest

Instructions

  1. Pulverize the vanilla wafers to a fine crumb in a blender or food processor. Add melted butter and pulse just until mixed.
  2. Press cookie crumb mixture into a 9″ pie pan. Set in the refrigerator.
  3. Using an electric mixer, in a large bowl, whip together the cream cheese and marshmallow fluff followed by the ice cream. Gently fold in the whipped topping until fully incorporated.
  4. Pour pie filling into prepared crust and freeze until set.
  5. Garnish immediately before serving.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.