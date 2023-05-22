Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/22/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Roasted Tilapia with Bruschetta
Ingredients
- Tilapia filets
- Seasoned salt or garlic salt
- Pico de Gallo here’s my recipe, or you can purchase it pre-made at the market
- Balsamic vinegar reduction/glaze
- optional: baby spinach leaves
Instructions
- Place the tilapia filets on a parchment lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, then dust with seasoned salt. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 - 20 minutes, until cooked through and flaky when pierced with a fork.
- Layer ingredients as follows: spinach (optional), tilapia, pico de gallo (lots!).
- Drizzle generously with balsamic glaze.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cooked chicken breasts chopped or shredded
- 1 28 ounce large can diced tomatoes NOT drained
- 1 packet McCormick’s Mild Chili Seasoning 1.25 ounce package
- optional garnishes: shredded cheese, kernel corn, sour cream, sliced jalapenos
Instructions
- Bring tomatoes and chili seasoning to a simmer in a large pan.
- Add cooked chicken breast and continue to simmer until everything is heated through.
- Enjoy with your favorite garnishes.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 3 pounds frozen meatballs or equivalent amount of homemade meatballs
- ½ a sweet yellow onion diced, ¼ cup reserved
- 1 small red bell pepper chopped, ¼ cup reserved
- 1 can pineapple chunks NOT drained (20 ounces)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch (2 tablespoons for instant pot version)
- optional garnishes: minced green onion
Instructions
OVEN DIRECTIONS:
- Place meatballs in an 8x8 baking dish. Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the meatballs. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the meatballs and veggies.
- Cover dish with an oven safe lid, or tightly with foil, and bake at 350℉ until meatballs are heated through.
- When meatballs are finished baking, whisk cornstarch into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the hot dish. Mix to thicken sauce.
- Top with reserved pineapple chunks, onion, pepper, and diced green onion.
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS:
- Place meatballs in the ceramic crock insert (do not need to be a single layer). Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the meatballs. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the meatballs and veggies.
- Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on low for 3 - 4 hours or high for 2 - 3 hours.
- When meatballs are finished cooking, whisk cornstarch into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the crockpot. Mix to thicken sauce.
- Top with reserved pineapple chunks, onion, pepper, and diced green onion.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS:
- Place meatballs in the inner instant pot insert (do not need to be a single layer). Pour ½ cup of water into the pot. NOTE: If your pot is finicky with burn notices or you are using a pot larger than 6 quarts, add 1 cup of water total.
- Next add onion, bell pepper, and 1 cup of the pineapple chunks on top of the meatballs. (Remember to reserve some onion and bell pepper).
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the soy sauce barbecue sauce, brown sugar and ½ cup of the pineapple juice from the can (reserve remaining juice). Pour the sauce evenly over the meatballs and veggies.
- Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 5 minutes. Hit ‘cancel’ and allow at least a 5 minute natural pressure release. Release remaining pressure with the valve carefully, pausing if it begins to sputter.
- In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch (2 tablespoons) into reserved pineapple juice and then stir the cornstarch slurry into the hot instant pot. Mix to thicken sauce. (If pot has lost too much heat, turn on sauté mode to thicken).
- Top with reserved pineapple chunks, onion, pepper, and diced green onion.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 3 packages instant ramen (3 ounces each) flavor packets discarded
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sriracha
- optional toppings: crushed peanuts, green onions, cilantro, lime juice
Instructions
- Cook the ramen noodles to al dente, according to package directions.
- Reserve about ½ cup of the cooking water, drain the noodles and return them to the pot.
- Whisk together the peanut butter, honey, soy sauce, and sriracha. Stir in about ¼ cup of the reserved cooking water to thin the sauce, then pour over the cooked noodles and toss to coat.
- If you prefer the sauce thinner, stir in the rest of the reserved water.
- Garnish as desired.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 box yellow cake mix + ingredients designated on package prepared per package directions
- 2 packages instant banana cream pudding 3.4 ounces each
- 3 cups cold milk
- 8 ounces whipped topping (like cool whip) thawed
- 12 vanilla wafers crushed
- ripe bananas optional
Instructions
- Pour cake batter into a prepared 9x13″ casserole dish. Bake according to package directions, then set aside to cool for at least 5 minutes.
- While cake is cooling, whisk together the two packages of instant pudding mix and the milk until it has thickened. Using a chopstick or the back of a wooden utensil, poke several holes in the cake
- Spread the pudding evenly over the top of the cake, pressing gently over the holes to fill them. Chill the cake in the fridge for about 2 hours, until completely cooled.
- Spread the whipped topping evenly over the top of the pudding, then sprinkle the crushed vanilla wafers all over.
- If desired, top with sliced bananas immediately before serving.